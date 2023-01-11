Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Come on Newcastle dont FLOP
Can’t help but feel if we had a creative midfielder with an eye for goal that game would have finished 2/3 -0 . Maddison would be an ideal fit , longstaff has improved tremendously but Maddison on the end of his chances and he certainly scores.
Eddie sounds disappointed,but it’s still a point,we gave 100% but we need a coupe more top signings who can convert the chance we created! Eddie is a top manager,with the owners we’ve got,success will come ❤❤
We should be winning at Home against Leeds, no excuses. I knew this bunchs true colours would show. Too many ordinary players, woods, murphy, longstaff, not good enough to challenge for nothing. Supposed to be this impressive team. There was nothing impressive about that dismall performance at home.
Thought newcastle were flat in the first half and as the game went on had some good chances but couldn't convert them ASM looked rusty but gave us a bit more energy down the left and Wilson coming on gave us a bit more movement upfront which we are going to need at the Emirates. the level of Leeds shithousery was criminal though and the referee bottled it. Onto the next one and hopefully a signing through the door soon
I was happy with the performance we did get beat .. we'll upgrade and move forward..
January 1st is 9hours old WHY haven’t NUFC signed Maddison if teams are just going to defend NUFC need more quality unfortunately S.L isn’t the answer to finish in Top4 only need one signing NUFC stop messing around
That yank you can tell is over the moon. Amazing to think that getting a point at SJP is an amazing result for most these days. Say alot. Howe genuinely looked disappointed. Learn from it which we will and move on to Arsenal
I thought Leeds played well against City and similar scenario today. As a Newcastle fan disappointed to not get 3 points, but Leeds had a plan and executed well.
Poor from longstaff not good enough
Leeds fan. I love the clean sheet. Especially after such a short break. Especially without Summerville, sinisterra and bamford not being fully fit. we rode our luck for sure. If Newcastle had had a striker we'd have lost. But to draw with a top side away at that cauldron is a decent result. Next game we should get more chances and won't be penned in (hopefully). Mot.
Arsenal fan just looking to see if Newcastle lost form. Highlights look like Newcastle could easily have won by 3. They are contenders. We need to beat them at home.
Gameplan could have been little better by using substitution earlier and leaving willock on and taking longstaff off. If asm and wilson don't start in Emirates🤞🏽
Boy did we miss some chances.
We are good but no good enought to win the league Yet… the rain doesn't help as well
That ref was shocking
really poor manager. As for Marsch, really impressed with him and top job he's done
Wood and Longstaff gotta go
Newcastle are now a top tier team and have progressed so much under Howe, As a Leeds fan we dug in and rode our luck and used a bit of Prem dark arts to get over the line. One point following a Man City and Newcastle games with 50 hrs rest in between is a good outcome.
Great effort just couldnt finish chances.