MARTIN DUBRAVKA ESTÁ DE VUELTA DE SU HECHIZO DE PRÉSTAMO POR DESASTRE EN EL MANCHESTER UNITED

Newcastle United ha llamado al portero internacional eslovaco Martin Dubravka después de solo aparecer en dos juegos desde su préstamo en Old Trafford, ¿qué significa su regreso? ¿El portero tiene un movimiento en otro lugar o estaría feliz de permanecer como el número dos? Si es así, los Magpies todavía tienen a Karl Darlow, Loris Karius y Mark Gillespie en los libros del primer equipo. Lee también cubre en este video, actualizaciones de lesiones.
Ferdinand!!! What a great personality for quality, entertaining content… that’s a good boi!!! Thx Lee!
Happy new year to you two Lee!😎
Podcasting whilst driving. Loose dog in the car. Possibly against the law. Definitely not safe. Sorry!
Scored an own Goal out of petulance
Great video, Lee!
DO you think Dubravka could have been recalled, so we can include him in deal to sign Tielemans or Maddison as Leicester need a keeper?
We know that one has to go out to get one in. I'm going to speculate that Dubravka could be used to help a deal with Leicester. Their current keeper is having a bad run of form and we are interested in two of their players. With Shelvey being out for a long period, we need a ball playing midfielder in.
They way it's been going for him at Man Utd I think I would rather play Karius at the moment
Happy New Year Son…
Not interested in Dubravka. Matty out for a year, and contract end in June. We still have Lewis as LB back up, he was going on loan, not anymore.
HNY to Lee, Ferdinand & the Toon Army! 🖤🤍🎉
sell Darlow, shelvey, both Longstaff's, Lascelles, manquilo, ritchie, jamal lewis, chris wood, fraser, dummett, joe wilcock, sell all them that are loan as well as they are rubbish and look for the receipt for isak as well give him back. build of that, newcastle are attracting good quality players which we need if we are to win anything
The grass isn't greener on the other side
My understanding is that karius already got an extention. Nufc only had that clause for Dubraska to return because we had injuries at the time. He's come back for a reason….. No comment
hope dubs is on his way out he went to manu so he made his bed
Let him go…we need 2/3 in January need to be quillty and not bench players…
Jonjo is my favorite current servant to the club, really gutted this injury may prevent the contract extension
He’s still a quality keeper so hopefully he’s back and ready to fight..if not he can always be sold and money used to improve the squad