NEWCASTLE UNITED VS LEEDS UNITED | VIGILANCIA EN DIRECTO

El Newcastle United se enfrenta al Leeds United en St. James' Park en lo que ahora es lo más parecido a un derbi que tienen las urracas en estos días. Los visitantes traerán un fuerte apoyo fuera de casa, ya que Leeds buscará alterar el factor de sentirse bien en Newcastle United e intentará convertirse en el segundo equipo en vencer a los hombres de Eddie Howe esta temporada. Sin embargo, el Newcastle United está jugando uno de los mejores fútbol que hemos visto en el club durante mucho tiempo y deseará continuar presionando por un lugar europeo al final de la temporada.
I thought we were very good second half, a monster performance and Bruno was excellent second half. We do need some activity in January though, if we are to finish top 6
No review?
The referee was awful,they allow to many cinical fouls and time wasting
I do not see how much better or fluid Leeds are since they fire Bielsa
Last year they beat us 5/ 2, their block of 5 pressing is awesome, with more composure we should have won. Lots of progress in a year
Complete opposite of how I thought the game would go. Fair play to Leeds they actually defended well and settled for a point in the end. But games like this, Bournemouth and Palace at home continue to show our lack of creativity in certain areas and I’m sure Eddie is only too aware of this. Let’s have a real go at Arsenal on Tuesday now.
Chris Wood is really testing my patience he is utter wank
Heyup Paul & Billy, that was a bit feisty. I guess I'm the happier of us.
What a pair off fucking idiots seeing it oneside
Just one of those games today. Can't win them all but we still took a point so onto Arsenal.
Poor from us, Longstaff woeful. Not a Maxi fan but it took the team 10mins to realise he was on the pitch. A points a point and still no loss so Happy New Year lads and lasses!
our fans need to stop taking on players when we don't win by 4 or 5, yes we missed some doozies but we did play well to keep Leeds pegged back, the keeper made two great saves against Schar and wood
Show's how well we have been playing, Drawn a game and it feels like we lost ,
Certainly a reality check ,
Really need Isak back ASAP
⚫⚪