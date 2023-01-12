¿Newcastle United obligado a TRANSFERIR RETHINK después de una nueva lesión? + Homenaje a Pele y exhibición de Adidas

Newcastle United empató 0-0 en St James’ Park con Leeds United, pero hubo muchos temas de conversación ya que los Magpies permanecen en el tercer lugar y obtienen otro punto. #nufc #lufc @LeedsUnited
I rember Newcastle vs Zeljeznicar champions league in Bosnia 2002 , great Alan Sherer
Howe has squeezed every little drop of ability from some of these players. It’s time to upgrade in January. We need Maddison he has to be our number one priority. When teams lower down the table come to our ground they are going to park the bus and sit back. We need more creative players to break these teams down, Bruno G can’t do it all on his own. Maddison and a DM is needed
He's good """zzzzz,,,!!! love 💕 unicorn's MOT
Shame about Targett… let’s hope Lewis or youth step up as solid back up for burn
Good job Lee. Like your posts 😊
All the best Lee, thank you for what you do
We look at the behaviour of some of are fans was discuting. Especially when things don't go our way.Thease fans should be banned.Do we really need the owners see us as thugs.But it also shows some of are fans expecting far too much too soon.But we definitely need to stop thease fans behaviour before it gets out of hand.I really hope the club now look into this matter ASAP.
Happy new year Lee Keep up the good work
Jeez, I'd hate to see you giving out bad news, Most boring reporter I've ever heard.
Is he a journalist? He seems to know what we know, does he just read blogs and regurgitate it? So confused, journalists used to give us information we couldn't see with our own eyes
Not disrespect to some guys but ,sprit eddie howe build its work up to limits.this team needs very urgently a good winger,creative midfielder, and super left back,also right back incase.c.wood ,Murphy is not good enough for primere league, also longstaff is good squad player.4 transfers is urgently needed.
We need a 20 goal a season striker and an attacking midfielder with 10 goals a season. I can see Max being sold to part fund our business. Wilson is a great player, but too injury prone and Wood is never going to score more than 5 a season. Isak coming back will be a big positive, but without a strike partner we’ll not progress further. It’s been amazing in the 2022/23 PL , and whilst many will say “look where we were a year ago” and “we’re unbeaten, in third place” etc etc, other teams will progress and we need to plan now. Beating Arsenal May be counter productive and open the door to City to win the league. There’s nothing wrong with us dreaming one little bit. Not so long ago our dream was to see the back of Ashley’s fat arse!
Whats the panic We are 3rd in the table on our first season of new management ok we never got the signings we wanted that could be a blessing because there are much better players than the ones we went after. Grealish is a good example of crap buying he was good at Villa but now at City just a average player who comes on now and then and thats a 100 million wasted. So heads up lets stuff Arsenal and prove it not just individual players its a team game.
RIP Pele Son…
I think this month we will be interested in a lot players but not buy any
It’s been a great 2022 for us. Let’s hope we continue on the upward trajectory in 2023
Wood is diabolical. If he pulls on the shirt after January then we have failed in the market. Longstaff was dreadful today too. Murphy is not a premier league player.
All that game showed me is that we need to strengthen Central Midfield and in Attack.
Wood needs to sharpen up, but we didnt lose. Happy new year.
Any news on Louis Karrius & Harrison Ashby, Lee?
Upgrades needed we played ok ..we never lossed I'm happy.. new players in January.