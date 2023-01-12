¿POR QUÉ NO PODEMOS ENCONTRAR LA RED? | NEWCASTLE UNIDO 0-0 LEEDS UNIDO

El Newcastle United empató sin goles ante el Leeds United en su última salida del año calendario el sábado por la tarde. Ninguno de los equipos pudo encontrar un ganador en un St. James’ Park empapado por la lluvia, a pesar de los esfuerzos de Kieran Trippier, quien participó en la mayoría de las mejores oportunidades de los Magpies en la tarde. Pero Leeds se atrincheró para asegurar un punto, negándole al equipo de Eddie Howe una séptima victoria consecutiva en la Premier League en el proceso. Conviértase en un miembro nuestro: Únase a nuestro grupo gratuito de Facebook: Amazon NUFC shop: ¿Necesita editar su video? Podemos hacerlo por una pequeña tarifa, contáctenos: info@newcastlefanstv.com 30 días gratis Amazon Prime: Amazon Audible: 3 meses gratis ilimitados Amazon Music: Regístrese en Amazon Business: Regístrese en Amazon music: Podcast en Twitter: Sitio web: Twitter: Facebook: NFTV Extra: Instagram: LinkedIn: #NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
Good video, I enjoyed it, but, at the end of the day, it's the score that matters and as a Leeds fan, I considered it a good result, like the guy said, City and Newcastle away, I like many others, was expecting nothing.
Leeds played with a Low Block, otherwise known as parking the bus, Bruno got frequently fouled or crowded out, and Leeds did whatever they needed to take the point. We need to move on from this and work out ways of getting round these sort of tactics as we will face more and more of this as the season goes on.
NUFC had loads of chances, the finishing was just not good enough. On another day it could’ve been 5-0. This squad needs a couple more consistent finishers to compete for the top of the league.
Longstaff needs to go…
For the first time I was disappointed with Eddie Wood isn't that guy
Why's Elliot not getting any time? He's got that spark that can unlock
Sad news regarding Pete Graves sister… thoughts are with him and his family 🙏
blood money, disgusting
We need someone who is creative on the wing and a new striker maybe Garang could be given a run in the team
We couldnt find the net because we play Chris wood. Panic buy from last season.
Why couldn’t we find the net?…Chris Wood
I would like to suggest that it was one of those days . Whilst I accept xtra strength up front would be welcome other teams at the top either drew or lost and it cannot be said that they lack quality up front ?
What makes you think Leeds was more an easier game than playing Newcastle. Stop getting ahead of your self. Your going to get a loss at the Emirates and bring you back down to earth.
Over analyising one game here, lots of chances, none taken. A lot of the disappointment and over reaction I think is deep down, if we're honest with ourselves, before this match, we were starting to believe. It's only one match, I still believe we will get champions league!!
We clearly missed Wilson and Saint-Maximin, who would've given us that little bit of extra quality, in the attack. Thought Longstaff should've been subbed off instead of Willock as well. Longstaff wasn't terrible, but Willock was more of a threat going forward, and we were looking for a goal. Still, we're having an amazing season, so onto the next one!!!
Lee are you on the wind up? There’s a difference between missing good chances and playing poor. Longstaff was good outwith those chances. As for comments about joelinton and schar, way over the top.
It was disappointing we didn’t win but 4 points from Leicester away and Leeds at home is a good haul, free hit on Tuesday then the two important cup ties
We also have a lot of deadwood in the squad manquillo not good enough we've seen the best of lascelles now shelvey has had his time
Where is targett is he injured ?
chris wood is just woeful
Don't understand why anyone would blame Chris Woods, he did'nt pick himself.
As for Leeds, they bossed us in the first 20 minutes and held their own in the first half.
Simple – because we played that plank up front who we should never ever play again! Shortstaff- usless and should never play again!! I’ve said it all season , shortstaff n wood needs to be replaced. Why didn’t we play Maxi?????? Dan burn can’t cross a ball in the box and far too slow! Seriously we were shit!! Flew all the way from Hk and paid 400 quid a ticket and watched a boring game!!