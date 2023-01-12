¿Puede el Newcastle United GANAR la Premier League?



  1. michael pescod

    Unbeaten.. disappointed…he needs to make changes sooner… longstaff (tripe) Jose will….. that's where wa gann…

  2. Timelord7 Boris

    Very disappointed with 0-0 draw we could have leap frogged Man City as they drew against Everton. We should be taking these games to keep up with the top 4. Looking down Man United only 2 points behind us now.

  3. Stu Flyboy Reay

    I’ve had a feeling that this could be a very special season for us, I’m not saying we are going to win the league.
    Just being back in the mix and competing with the Premier League elite is enough for me, I am proud of this club from our chairman his excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan down to the tea lady.
    The clubs transformation has amazing to witness, onwards and upwards ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️

  4. Russ_c

    High-flying Newcastle are on the brink of history as we go in search of a 12th consecutive Premier league game without defeat for the first time! 👌

  8. Jack Burton

    Can’t lose to Arsenal if we seriously think we can win the league. They have a nice cushion to 3rd already with a game in hand. Even if we manage to beat Arsenal it will still be extremely difficult. If we finish 4th that is mind boggling let’s be real.

  12. Craig Orton

    Al the best matty for 2023 keep the classics coming your messi vid was class i buzz of your movements mate!
    enjoyed watching your channel since the take over been going to st james since the gazza years used to be in the paddock in the old milburn stand remember getting lee clarks autograft these are without a doubt best expeirence since the shearer yrs

  15. Dave Lazzari

    Sensible Comments 👏👏
    I don’t want to even think about winning any comp: just happy to do game by game, winning each one. That’ll do me 😀
    Ta for entertainment and info in ‘22. Long may it continue.
    Happy new year from the Eden-Monaro area near Canberra
    HTL

  16. Steve Gibson

    We are the scariest team to match up with that was the dream any more is a cherry 🍒 on top keep it up Eddie happy new year from Texas

  17. Para738

    Mathematically it's very possible. Realistically no, sadly. That said, considering where the club was 12 months ago I'd be very happy with a top six finish. We the supporters need to be patient. The club has a way to go before they catch up with the likes of Man City, but let's not forget that Man City have a few years head start. I have very little doubt that Newcastle will get there, but not quite yet and I'm fine with that. Before the haters start having a go, I'm not being negative, I'm being realistic. We have hope again and it's been a long time coming, and success will come., just have patience boys and girls.

  18. ON THE VOLLEY

    For me this year the answer is no . But we can get Europe and it would fantastic to get Champions League. But never say never !

  23. Daniel Goulding

    Shouldn't be talking about the title ots a media drivin agenda. So they can shoot us down with a failed attempt. Nice slow steady build. Also I don't want to miss any stages Europe league will be lovely

  25. Scott lightning

    We have not been hammered by anyone this season ,adams and summerville will be huge to have back for us, gnonto ,aaronson and summerville are a right handful for any team ,so dont under estimate us, but ultimately it will come down to the defence and we are crap, hope you guys make top 4 proper club

  28. baz88

    The best answer to that question by journalists trying to put pressure on us would probably simply be "yes we can win it…just like any team can win it"

  37. Aaron Kainth

    Just happy we can compete again that's the main thing for me we have had years of being undermined and being told we aren't good enough. I would be happy finishing anywhere in the top 6 that would be a great season.

  39. Shawn Morgan

    I think this a tricky one for us. They’re going to look to hit us on the counter with speed and if we get caught up in attack, they could get a couple good chances. I’m hoping the high press can get us up one or two early in the match again. It’ll open them right up.

