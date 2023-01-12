¿Puede el Newcastle United GANAR la Premier League?

Conviértete en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síguenos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #nufc #transfers #newcastle
Unbeaten.. disappointed…he needs to make changes sooner… longstaff (tripe) Jose will….. that's where wa gann…
Very disappointed with 0-0 draw we could have leap frogged Man City as they drew against Everton. We should be taking these games to keep up with the top 4. Looking down Man United only 2 points behind us now.
I’ve had a feeling that this could be a very special season for us, I’m not saying we are going to win the league.
Just being back in the mix and competing with the Premier League elite is enough for me, I am proud of this club from our chairman his excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan down to the tea lady.
The clubs transformation has amazing to witness, onwards and upwards ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
High-flying Newcastle are on the brink of history as we go in search of a 12th consecutive Premier league game without defeat for the first time! 👌
I think we will possibly overtake Arsenal and be head to head with City and I believe we can
Of course Newcastle will win it
Can’t lose to Arsenal if we seriously think we can win the league. They have a nice cushion to 3rd already with a game in hand. Even if we manage to beat Arsenal it will still be extremely difficult. If we finish 4th that is mind boggling let’s be real.
Let's go all the way why not
6:58 that’s a good sign if he’s already making excuses for his team. Howe doesn’t focus on thing out of his control!!
back in the days we used to sing THE SCOREBOARD THE SCOREBOARD THE CORNER THE CORNER WAS BEST
Al the best matty for 2023 keep the classics coming your messi vid was class i buzz of your movements mate!
enjoyed watching your channel since the take over been going to st james since the gazza years used to be in the paddock in the old milburn stand remember getting lee clarks autograft these are without a doubt best expeirence since the shearer yrs
😂😂😂😂😂 you lot are so so funny talk about living in a fantasy
2022 seen some bangers and some crazy amazing results 🙌 👌 😋
Sensible Comments 👏👏
I don’t want to even think about winning any comp: just happy to do game by game, winning each one. That’ll do me 😀
Ta for entertainment and info in ‘22. Long may it continue.
Happy new year from the Eden-Monaro area near Canberra
We are the scariest team to match up with that was the dream any more is a cherry 🍒 on top keep it up Eddie happy new year from Texas
Mathematically it's very possible. Realistically no, sadly. That said, considering where the club was 12 months ago I'd be very happy with a top six finish. We the supporters need to be patient. The club has a way to go before they catch up with the likes of Man City, but let's not forget that Man City have a few years head start. I have very little doubt that Newcastle will get there, but not quite yet and I'm fine with that. Before the haters start having a go, I'm not being negative, I'm being realistic. We have hope again and it's been a long time coming, and success will come., just have patience boys and girls.
For me this year the answer is no . But we can get Europe and it would fantastic to get Champions League. But never say never !
Your so right we are catching up on 15 years of standing still
Happy new year Matty thanks for everything in 2022…..roll on 2023. NUFC 2-0 tomorrow HWTL
Lol course your not winning the league
Shouldn't be talking about the title ots a media drivin agenda. So they can shoot us down with a failed attempt. Nice slow steady build. Also I don't want to miss any stages Europe league will be lovely
Leeds had a good 1st half against city, but I could fancy a 2.0 win for the army, TOON TOON.
We have not been hammered by anyone this season ,adams and summerville will be huge to have back for us, gnonto ,aaronson and summerville are a right handful for any team ,so dont under estimate us, but ultimately it will come down to the defence and we are crap, hope you guys make top 4 proper club
I’d like to win either the FA or Carabo Cup with top 6 finish. Definitely realistic.
I'm going for 4_2 us … I'm going to say we are in with a good shout of going all the way . I hope we do .
The best answer to that question by journalists trying to put pressure on us would probably simply be "yes we can win it…just like any team can win it"
Not sure about winning it, but apart from arsenal twice our remaining fixtures should be a cake walk
We'll destroy Leeds 4-1🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤💯
No we can't we haven't got the depth in the squad but defo top 5
2-0 and HNY Matty
were going to nail them 4.0 or 5.0 a will see what a go four when a put me bet on bud
we will just have to see matty cmon the toon
I think 4-0
Top four and a cup would be insane
Just happy we can compete again that's the main thing for me we have had years of being undermined and being told we aren't good enough. I would be happy finishing anywhere in the top 6 that would be a great season.
Our best chance since 95 ill be happy with top six
I think this a tricky one for us. They’re going to look to hit us on the counter with speed and if we get caught up in attack, they could get a couple good chances. I’m hoping the high press can get us up one or two early in the match again. It’ll open them right up.
i hate to predict a 3-1 but i think its looking like that kind of game to me.
Won’t win the league for a few years yet