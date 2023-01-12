REGRESO DE WILSON Y ACTUALIZACIÓN DE ISAK* ¡Previa de Newcastle vs Leeds!

COMENTA TUS OPINIONES ABAJO!! Instagram: Twitter: Facebook: ¿COMPRAS EN AMAZON? Comience a navegar utilizando mi enlace a continuación y ayude a respaldar el canal: También vea algunos de mis productos preferidos a continuación: Camiseta favorita de local de Newcastle: Camiseta favorita de visitante de Newcastle: Micrófono principal: Micrófono portátil: Cámara de transmisión en vivo: Grabación portátil: #Newcastle #Nufc # Leeds
3 – 1 to Newcastle. Leeds will go for it so it will be an exciting game.
That shirt was one of the first I got as a kid!
2-1 Toon. Almiron, Botman.
Dirty Leeds
Rob 👍👍👍👍
Alexander Isak will appear in full in April 2023, after that June 2023 may take all competitions off, later in September 2023 he will be injured again and take 4 months off, and so on until the contract runs out at Newcastle United
Just a win and a clean sheet for me happy new year Rob and family cmon the TOON
2-0 toon
Don't see this match finishing with 11 a side. Hope J7 keeps his calm and Schar can't afford another yellow or we lose him against Arsenal
4-0. Bruno paying Pele respect gets two of them.
Why did you quit doing premier league prediction👀👁
Predictions, Newcastle United vs Leed 4-0,or 3-0
I think the FFP comments are the club being cute. They don't want to give anything away! Loose lips sink ships 😉
Three nowt to the Toon.
I'm going for 4_2 tomorrow..
I reckon Wood starts tomorrow. I can't see Howe dropping him when i) he played well against Leicester; ii) he scored; iii) we won; iv) it could mean rushing Wilson back; and v) we play again, against the league leaders, three days later.
I dont want Burn to get hurt playing the outside position making those quick cuts at 6'7"
Let’s hope a good win against Leeds ,will be icing on the cake for 2022.3-1 toon
It's been so fun this past year, going from not really caring about a Newcastle match, to spending the day before one being massively excited. I've spent all day watching season highlights 😂
I'm hearing rumours Wilson won't be back tomorrow I'm not sure though.
Cant see Wilson being fit, he hasnt trained since before christmas, hasnt trained yesterday to my knowledge, even if hes fully over it I doubt he starts. But wouldnt be surprised to see hes not in the team for Leeds.
Hopefully same as Leicester early goals and get a good lead then rest key players in seconded half for the Arsenal game. Looking for another 3-0
Leeds defence has mistakes in them and our high press will be too much 3-0
Me uncle is up from Leeds (lived there for years but always been Toon mad) nd has told me to get a fiver on 4-0 Toon win 👌🏻🖤🤍
JJ should have been moved on at least two seasons ago for me…
It’s so nice to now see a team that is pressing. The fact that Shay was mostly the reason we didn’t get relegated more often it’s so nice to have a team on the front foot. We were always a team that would lead and then sit back but then concede. So now to be that confident with a lead is unreal. I feel another 3-0 win will be on the cards. Miggy, Wilson and Botman to score. 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Cheers guys for the last video with all the support and thanks to you to Rob. ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Is it on Amazon?
Not first
I think 2-0 to nufc, Almiron for the first early in second half and Maxi coming on as a sub to get the second. All the best for the new year everyone.
You and room review my favorite shows thanks
Comfortable 2-0 win
4-0 toon
Bruno is class but Sven just makes the game look easy he is an absolute baller
4.0 or 5.0thats my prediction rob bud
Eddie doesn’t want to say too much about injuries so it keeps Leeds guessing 👍👍
Don't forget how good the defence was even before Botman arrived. When Dan Burn was at centre back and Matt Targett was at left back.
I actually feel a bit sorry for Matt Targett. He didn't deserve to lose his place.
i will say 3-0 for the moro
honestly i think when isak returns he will be a great player in the premier league
Are we going back too prem predictions again in new year
I can’t wait to see Isak back on the pitch. Him and Bruno together is gonna be awesome to see
Good video keep up the good work
Great to see you again mate.. welcome back.
I'm In the Gallowgate End Rob…
…A Pint has your name on It Son…