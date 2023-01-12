*REGRESO DE WILSON Y ACTUALIZACIÓN DE ISAK* ¡Previa de Newcastle vs Leeds!



44 comentarios en “*REGRESO DE WILSON Y ACTUALIZACIÓN DE ISAK* ¡Previa de Newcastle vs Leeds!

  6. Delta keesei

    Alexander Isak will appear in full in April 2023, after that June 2023 may take all competitions off, later in September 2023 he will be injured again and take 4 months off, and so on until the contract runs out at Newcastle United

  9. Andy Allom

    Don't see this match finishing with 11 a side. Hope J7 keeps his calm and Schar can't afford another yellow or we lose him against Arsenal

  13. Craig Lee

    I think the FFP comments are the club being cute. They don't want to give anything away! Loose lips sink ships 😉

  16. Doug Milford

    I reckon Wood starts tomorrow. I can't see Howe dropping him when i) he played well against Leicester; ii) he scored; iii) we won; iv) it could mean rushing Wilson back; and v) we play again, against the league leaders, three days later.

  19. GhostNappa

    It's been so fun this past year, going from not really caring about a Newcastle match, to spending the day before one being massively excited. I've spent all day watching season highlights 😂

  21. atourdeforce

    Cant see Wilson being fit, he hasnt trained since before christmas, hasnt trained yesterday to my knowledge, even if hes fully over it I doubt he starts. But wouldnt be surprised to see hes not in the team for Leeds.

  22. Neil Roberts

    Hopefully same as Leicester early goals and get a good lead then rest key players in seconded half for the Arsenal game. Looking for another 3-0

  24. John R

    Me uncle is up from Leeds (lived there for years but always been Toon mad) nd has told me to get a fiver on 4-0 Toon win 👌🏻🖤🤍

  26. SIERRA_73VE AIRSOFT

    It’s so nice to now see a team that is pressing. The fact that Shay was mostly the reason we didn’t get relegated more often it’s so nice to have a team on the front foot. We were always a team that would lead and then sit back but then concede. So now to be that confident with a lead is unreal. I feel another 3-0 win will be on the cards. Miggy, Wilson and Botman to score. 🖤🤍🖤🤍

  27. xbljuniorfr

    Cheers guys for the last video with all the support and thanks to you to Rob. ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

  30. David Hughes

    I think 2-0 to nufc, Almiron for the first early in second half and Maxi coming on as a sub to get the second. All the best for the new year everyone.

  37. Paulos

    Don't forget how good the defence was even before Botman arrived. When Dan Burn was at centre back and Matt Targett was at left back.

    I actually feel a bit sorry for Matt Targett. He didn't deserve to lose his place.

Los comentarios están cerrados.