Actualización de transferencia de Newcastle y grandes noticias de fitness sobre Callum Wilson y Alexander Isak de Craig Hope

El jefe de Newcastle, Eddie Howe, ha dado una actualización sobre la transferencia del club pensando antes de la ventana de enero y a la luz de la lesión de Jonjo Shelvey. Lea la historia completa aquí… Craig Hope del Daily Mail también le trae lo último sobre el estado físico de Callum Wilson y Alexander Isak del campo de entrenamiento de Newcastle.
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
No one near top 8 will sell to Newcastle
I was resign Ivan Toney me. Think he’s similar to Wilson and would fit into the system
Tielemans won’t leave in jan, he’ll hold out for a free transfer and get the bigger wages and signing on fee
Cheers for honest update bud!
Of they’ll buy in January, just they keep their cards close to their chest and then pounce
Great video well worth listening too Craig
we need a player that your going to get a least 20 games a season chris wood is a similar age and we are getting more games out of him
We currently sit third in the league, now is the time to spend and I think they will.
Isak is a long term, as well as short term investment and I'm all for the club keeping him under wraps until he's 100% ready to go… even if he sit's out until Spring, do it👍🏻
In Eddie and Dan we trust Craig👍👍👍
Giving naming rights to SJP is not too far off and will give a boost to the summer window. Also, a top 4 finish, this season, will have Eales rubbing his hands together for a huge commercial boost. If Eddie and the team keep performing, then FFP will take care of itself. £100M in the January window. HWTL and lasses.
Even without Shelvey's new injury, we need a midfielder. Willock and Longstaff are squad at best.
Why do Newcastle need to buy players from failing clubs. Its obvious they cannot be that good otherwise their team/s would be in a top position in the league.
I really don’t want tielemans he’s been bang average for a year or so now. I don’t get the feeling he’s got a good attitude but that’s just a feeling I’d rather temp Jorginho away from Chelsea far better player
with Newcastle looking and attracting much better quality of players, defiantly time to start getting rid of a lot of players.
Id rather have maddison over tielmens
I would sell ASM to get some funds in we cannot keep investing without some money going the other way.
We do need to strengthen
Shelvey is done , can't even walk properly don't trigger his contract situation.
go hijack inters deal they have cut with empoli for asllani absolutely class.
let Lewis Ritchie Murphy leave probably wood too if we can get a striker in. Wood is not playing well mate he never does.
In your opinion, is it tielemans or Maddison, tielemans and Maddison or neither in Jan?
Is perrone going to city craig
Toon Toon Black and White Army…
…Quality halftime Pint as per the normal…