Eddie Howe Entrevista posterior al partido Newcastle United 0 vs 0 Leeds United 31/12/2022

Premier League 2022-2023 : 31/12/2022 : Jornada 18 : Newcastle United 0 vs 0 Leeds United newcastle,newcastle united,newcastle utd,leeds,leeds united,leeds utd,newcastle leeds,leeds newcastle utd,leeds vs newcastle,leeds newcastle,leeds v,howe,newcastle v,newcastle vs leeds,eddie howe,newcastle vs,newcastle v southampton,eddie howe entrevista,eddie howe entrevista posterior al partido,howe entrevista,newcastle utd v,howe entrevista posterior al partido,leeds united vs newcastle ,entrevista de newcastle,eddie howe newcastle,entrevista posterior al partido de newcastle leeds
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
EXCUSES about 1 minute or 2 of wasted time.
You didn't win because you wasn't good at attacking like we were at defending . You fool . MOT
The Big fault of Eddie How that he don't play with Saint Maxima , Saint Maxima too way better than willock , the left side when Willock was playing was almost dead , and also he didn't play to shoot from outside the box and if he gave Saint Maxima the freedom and play on him well then he could with his effective dribbling he could shoot hard from outside the box and give a very effective passes on the box
Longstaff is by far the worst player newcastle has
How can Newcastle not score a goal at home against Leeds? Time wasting, they are just life wasting.
"Chris Wood got behind…"
Hence the problem today.
They missed out on wilson and isak in this game.
Boohoo, there comes times where Newcastle waste time also.. a billionaire club playing lump ball to the big man, depending on set pieces to score.. average side miles off top six.. riding creat of luck
Wood worse buy ! 25mil !
Plenty of players had plenty of chances. We played well as a unit and defensively but like Eddie said. Didn’t have our shooting boots on today. I woulda pulled Longstaff for maxi tho. Thought our best play was going through willock
Why take willock off and leave longstaff even when he is having awful game and wait too long to make substitution?. Murphy is not elite player , he didn't do anything. Man city got 11 min when Everton was time wasting, But newcastle got 4 min wtf
Sometime its just good to give credit to the other team M.O.T good point 4 leeds defended very well against a in form team.
“Chris Wood got in behind and had a good moment” but yet again did absolutely nothing all game.
Sorry did someone mention time wasting? You mean what Newcastle did in both games vs Leeds last season???
This is jokes lmao
Excellent graphics.