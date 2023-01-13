FANÁTICOS DE NEWCASTLE Y LEEDS SE ENFRENTAN DESPUÉS DE TIEMPO COMPLETO

Después del tiempo completo, luego del empate 0-0 de Magpies con Leeds, los jóvenes fanáticos se burlaron de la oposición, mientras salían de St. James ‘Park, pero la fe de Elland Road devolvió lo mismo a los Geordies, después del partido. El resultado mantiene al Toon Army en el top 4 de la Premier League, pero los fanáticos se sentirán decepcionados por perder dos puntos en casa. Conviértase en miembro de YouTube: Únase a nuestro grupo gratuito de Facebook: Tienda Amazon NUFC: ¿Necesita editar su video? Podemos hacerlo por una pequeña tarifa, contáctenos: info@newcastlefanstv.com 30 días gratis Amazon Prime: Amazon Audible: 3 meses gratis ilimitados Amazon Music: Regístrese en Amazon Business: Regístrese en Amazon music: Podcast en Twitter: Sitio web: Twitter: Facebook: NFTV Extra: Instagram: LinkedIn: #NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
7 minutes of my life I'll never get back.
Just little kids, if the Leeds fans had got through, they would have run like hell, some might have been faster than Usain bolt, it's about time they kept away fans in a bit longer, until the home fans have cleared off.
Typical of football so called clashes today. Chanting at each other and filming it on phones etc. Newcastle winding them up.
Top boys, who know the score, looking for mass offs.
What a wasted of time watching this…looks like the new generation of Newcastle fans are little sad stoney idiots…shame…older generation knew the score , 😂
Just a bunch of immature silly little school children who would run a mile as always if trouble broke out
This is great coming from fans who punch horses MOT
Just toon kids singing in 70s n 80s they would got battered or run a mile against grown men
Clash?! Lol I'm old school 80's service crew, 55 now & I'd still take 10 of the gobby pricks hiding behind police lines…….what has happened up there? Used to be quite handy
If it wasn't for Newcastle, Leeds would've been playing Stoke away in the championship instead of Newcastle away
Leeds fans been drinking in your pubs all day all over your town nothing
Then lots stopped over late drinking after the match nothing
This video just a bunch of kids videoing themselfs
Nothing new stood behind a line of police
Call that a clash 🤣🤣🤣
Clickbait!!
How times have changed, singing contests now? Haha
police contained it pretty well, don't let the two fans meet in that area job done, basically, fans had a sing off rather than "clash"
That has happened everytime I've been to Newcastle. Just a bit of banter really.
Where's the supposed clash
It's nowt mate, just singing banter with loads of youngins involved. LOL I seen a lot worse as a kid in the 80s away from home especially, and these people who have watched videos of "firms" knaa nowt, all Geordies stuck together and even had this banter in pubs anarl man. Haha
If you'd brought em up properly instead of their Mams being the man in the house could've been so different.
Sad Geordie children, nothing to see here.
And ! Just a bit of banter between fans, nowt wrong here pal.
Most of them are kids
When I see Newcastle fans my immediate thought is thick geordie bastards, always has been and I'm a Spurs fan
Nothing special, just banter between the two with the police in the middle stopping the handbags being swung. However rewind to the 70's and early 80's there would of been carnage, but then again no way would the Leeds be let out at that time and there would have been 3 times the coppers. Soo now it's just all huff and bluster
Jimmy Savile f*cked Ant & Dec .
Most of these are all spotty teenagers pretending to be hard men. One onze of trouble and they all run home to their mummys
little boys pmsl
There's more kids than out else. Can't get in to see the match so having a bit fun joining the banter afterwards. Lol.
None of them are old enough to rember the Sunderland Christmas match. Lpl Half of them dont look old enough to know that Jimmy Saville was a Leeds supporter and the significance of the chant. And probably don't evan know Leeds is actual in Yorkshire with reference to Yorkshire puds, probs ask half of them and they say Leeds are from doon sooth man! Let the kids play its the nearest we get to Derby game theses days anyway lol. but if it does get bad then the club should step in and any season ticket holders identified should have there season tickets revoked, and sold to fans on the waiting list for season tickets. Lol 😆 🤣 😂