Newcastle United 0 Leeds United 0. Craig Hope vlog de la jornada de St James’ Park

Craig Hope, del Daily Mail, reflexiona sobre el empate sin goles de la víspera de Año Nuevo entre Newcastle y Leeds. Luego se le preguntó a Eddie Howe si alguna transferencia era inminente y también tuvo noticias de una nueva lesión. Lea el informe del partido de Mail on Sunday aquí…
Leeds had their game plan spot on! They frustrated us in every aspect and i take that as compliment that they came up here to play for a draw! On to Arsenal tonight!! Fancy us to nick something!! Howay the lads!!!
You need to sort your mic situation out buddy
Loving the videos 💪
Good to hear a well-balanced review based on the facts rather than frustrated emotions that drive some others. There are going to be days where things don’t go our ways, on another day we could have won 3-0 easily.
Cheers Craig all the best 🥂⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Eddie needs to realise that we can’t always play the same we can’t just play off teams attacking us we need to attack more like when asm and Wilson came on
AT CRISTMAS I ASKED SANTA FOR A RICH ARAB BACKER LIKE MAN CITY AND NEWCASTLE HE LEFT ME FOOK ALL LUFC MOT
YOU CANT WIN EM ALL LUFC
GOOD POINT FOR US MOT LUFC
Two ov the best supported clubs in pl. Good luck to leeds.but we need to get rid ov woods and co
I’m interested to hear what everyone thinks of Leeds being happy with a draw ??? It proves what the rest of the league thinks of us
I thought Eddie looked furious in the post match interview. For what it's worth I think he had reason to be furious about a few things. Not least a ref who allowed Leeds to kick lumps out of us and just grind the game to a terrible pace. Great tactic from them in order to to squeeze out an away point by the way. The second is how poor a number of players looked. Longstaffs workrate is fantastic but his quality with the ball is letting him down. Willocks decision making today was poor and he rightly got hooked. Wood offered very little. I thought against a defence that leaks goals he would smash them up and be a nuisance and he was tame for the whole game. I didn't think overall though that we looked far off the win. A little extra quality in games like this will see us through.
‘Craig what ya drinking’ cheap night for you then was it 😂
Beaten us once in the last five games so count yourselves lucky you came away with a point.
Newcastle also had a 4 day break from their last game. Leeds only 2 days. Maybe that was also why Man City were unable to beat Everton with only 2 days rest.
We done well and deserved to win. We done enough but it didn’t happen. Onto the next one
Wood was poor at Leicester, he missed a good chance and offered not much as usual. Great pen and that was it.
Lack of killer instinct. Needs development in January. We'll drop points, we didn't lose and did not concede again. Best defence going. Lot's to be proud of and we have been class in 2022. Well done boys!
another great video Craig on another day newcastle would have won but unfortunately the weather conditions didn't help us Craig and luckily Manchester City only managed a point it just shows you how far we have progresed when our supporters were disappointed with only a point
Marsch DID NOT say it was all about the money. Please stop this false narrative.
"Money's always helpful. I've seen Eddie's comments as well, and you don't want to slight the job he's done, because he's done an amazing job."
Let's target those who deserve targeting, plenty of players, pundits and managers saying far sillier things. No need to round on Marsch here.
Craig, Do you think we will go back in for Maddison or Diaby?
Longstaff is terrible he should not start for us simple
We need a fit striker wood is no good what so ever y play him if Wilson was fit makes no Sense
To be fair Jesse Marsch did praise Eddie Howe in what he has done for Newcastle. Yes he did in a way say that he wished Leeds were in a much better financial state, but that was really all he said. Best wishes to you and your family for the year ahead. Leeds fan from Chile.
Lol Craig what you drinking
Press will big us us to bring us down. I don't include you in that as you are a fan. Howe is trying to contain and deflect all that title nonsense. We can aim high of course but return to the realism sandwiches from time to time to stay grounded. What a yr.
The Big fault of Eddie How that he don't play with Saint Maxima , Saint Maxima too way better than willock , the left side when Willock was playing was almost dead , and also he didn't play to shoot from outside the box and if he gave Saint Maxima the freedom and play on him well then he could with his effective dribbling he could shoot hard from outside the box and give a very effective passes on the box
Think we needed this draw to put emphasis on the January window and to reset ahead of the Arsenal match next.
Is the name Weston Mckennie?
12 months on, 2 completely different clubs, this time last year the real spectre of relegation and in the bottom 3, if you had suggested a year later the club would 3rd, the men in white coats would have been visiting you. Yes certain players have certain limitations we all or believe we know who they are, another transfer window is here and the reconstruction of the squad continues, Leeds doing what certain clubs have done Park the bus. What has been achieved in such a sort period of time is a miracle, can live with a goalless draw against Dirty Leeds…happy new year
Enjoyed the video Craig, Shame I’m not in Wylam Brewery tonight would of liked to meet for a beer. All the best for the New year 🎉 up the mags ⚫️⚪️
Happy New Year on wards and up wards in Eddie we Trust.🖤🤍
If this is our ‘Bad Game’ I will take it. Dirty weather probably helped a Leeds who also made it difficult for Man City before us, who incidentally despite having 70% possession today only had two shots on target. I think as a City fan I would be more disappointed as they have a large and talented squad. Some Toon fans need to step back and think logically. Could be interesting on Tuesday against Arsenal they still let in 3 (one disallowed) .