Reacción del partido | Newcastle United 0 – 0 Leeds United

Scott y Deka dan su reacción instantánea al empate de Nochevieja contra Leeds.
It came at a good time to show exactly what we need in the squad to improve.
who kept throwing the extra balls on stopping the flow?
if Longstaff is the answer, then the question scares the crap out of me
To quote Steve Bruce, 'there were a lot of positives' I'll get me coat
They were the only team to almost match us for intensity, we did end up being too much for them but we absolutely lost points I couldnt believe the chances Longstaff missed
Thing that annoyed me was the officials allowing their players to deliberately kick the ball back onto the pitch after it's gone out or making no attempt to move ten yards away when we've got a free kick. Did they out shithouse us?Just book them! By taking until the latter stages of the match to finally do that was too late. That said I can't complain with our performance, sometimes it just doesn't go your way. The transformation over the last 12 months is remarkable and if we keep progressing then the future looks bright 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
The Ref and the linesman were absolutely shocking though out that game for both sides. But especially for us The amount of offside that were onside man was embarrassing from them.
Great show lads & happy new year to you all!
Should have played Maxi and Wilson if both fit instead of hoping for a win with second string players. Brought them on too late, bad decision by Eddie I think.
Was just one of them games, on another day we take 3/4 of those chances. Longstaff needs to work of his composure, he just hits the ball as hard as he can when shooting or crossing.
Trips ran out of ideas and keeper knew exactly what was coming
wood has a poor afternoon all the time few pens cant save him that should be his last start for us or even last game and Longstaff was terrible again he shouldnt start again for us either
Of course it was frustrating, but we pushed and pushed, and to me it showed how far we are ahead of the likes of Leeds, I'm still more than happy, our application is first class, games like this happen, we are definitely on the top table and there to stay HWTL.
Good game boy did we press them had some chances wich we should of capitalised on but hey didn't get beat.. need some up grades like 💪