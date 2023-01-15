¿ESTAMOS SOBREACTUANDO? | Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds Unidos | Reacción de coincidencia





Una tarde muy frustrante en St James 'Park cuando Newcastle no pudo encontrar un camino a través de Leeds United, ya que los hombres de Eddie Howe jugaron un empate 0-0 para redondear un memorable 2022. Jonny y Harry te dan la reacción del partido y lo que fue simplemente no es el día de Newcastle!



