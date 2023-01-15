¿ESTAMOS SOBREACTUANDO? | Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds Unidos | Reacción de coincidencia

Una tarde muy frustrante en St James ‘Park cuando Newcastle no pudo encontrar un camino a través de Leeds United, ya que los hombres de Eddie Howe jugaron un empate 0-0 para redondear un memorable 2022. Jonny y Harry te dan la reacción del partido y lo que fue simplemente no es el día de Newcastle! ¡EL SHOW GREENWOOD & MULLINER YA ESTÁ DISPONIBLE COMO PODCAST DE AUDIO! Disponible en todos los buenos puntos de venta de podcasts, inc. iTunes, Google y Spotify. Busque The Greenwood & Mulliner Show en Newcastle Fans TV Conviértase en miembro de YouTube: Únase a nuestro grupo gratuito de Facebook: Amazon NUFC shop: ¿Necesita editar su video? Podemos hacerlo por una pequeña tarifa, contáctenos: info@newcastlefanstv.com 30 días gratis Amazon Prime: Amazon Audible: 3 meses gratis ilimitados Amazon Music: Regístrese en Amazon Business: Regístrese en Amazon music: Podcast en Twitter: Sitio web: Twitter: Facebook: NFTV Extra: Instagram: LinkedIn: #NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
Always thought and still do think we would finish 6th or 7th. Don't start getting ahead of ourselves just enjoy the fact we have more good days than bad
It is a huge overreaction teams will come to us and play for the draw especially Leeds who are trying to avoid relegation
From a Leeds perspective we have only lost once against you in the last five games it was never going to be the easy like a lot of your fans seemed to think.
we didn't lose x
I personally don't understand why leave longstaff on and taking willock off everytime specially when chasing a goal. I remember when howe was manager in Bournemouth he used to play Gosling alot 🤔😞
I think we will get relegated after that performance
Were shockin n yous couldnt score against us at home, If yous dont sign sum decent players in jan, yous will fizzle out like leicster n west ham n yous will start to drop,
The Big fault of Eddie How that he don't play with Saint Maxima , Saint Maxima too way better than willock , the left side when Willock was playing was almost dead , and also he didn't play to shoot from outside the box and if he gave Saint Maxima the freedom and play on him well then he could with his effective dribbling he could shoot hard from outside the box and give a very effective passes on the box
Tell Eddie howe to get the players like long staff etc how to shoot in the box in practice. Key moments take newcastle in the title race. Plain and simple like maths.
You guys deserved more but the ref was absolutely terrible preventing Leeds from getting any momentum. Twice a Castle player struck a Leeds player and nothing happened.
We did not loose. saved a Point. Buck up me LAds. what was the total points whole of 20/21.. the GD is great. Without Mr. Wilsons goals we scrap claw.. The game plan is steady with Eddie.
Imagine you lost out on top four.. 😂
we HAVE to upgrade Longstaff, Wood, Murphy, etc in January
Great video
We are Leeds, we are Leeds😁😁😆😆✌️
BOOOOOOOOOO…
…Not Impressed with that 0 – 0 draw Boys and Germs…
Keep heads up come long way lads yes 2 points dropped but another clean sheet nd we are still creating loads chances up mags onto the next one at arsenal let's go man nufc until we die.