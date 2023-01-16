¿MAGUIRE AL NEWCASTLE UNITED? | RESUMEN DE LAS ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Todos sabemos que Newcastle United necesitará fortalecer su plantilla de forma masiva si quiere competir en Europa y en todas las demás competiciones, por lo que los jugadores, naturalmente, estarán vinculados. Harry Maguire ha tenido un mal momento en el camino, pero jugó muy bien en la Copa del Mundo, ¿podría Eddie Howe traerlo de vuelta a su mejor nivel? Todas las últimas noticias, incluidas Moukoko, Tielemans, etc. La tienda en línea Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: The Toon Review se enorgullece de colaborar con el canal de YouTube de Loaded Mag NUFC. Puedes suscribirte aquí mismo: @loadedmagnufc Si aprecias el canal y lo que hacemos, puedes donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #HARRYMAGUIRE #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Maguire is a real good player. If United sell him to Newcastle they shoot themselves in the foot.
The ONLY player I'd have from Man U Is Rashford
Slabhead Maguire to Toon….oh hell no, lets hope not…..he is not good enough for Toon.
We are next level,why do we want a championship level player at best,hell no to Maguire
Stay well well away. 5 minutes listening to their fans should be enough warning.
NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!
The only positive for Slabhead is that he poses a decent threat from set pieces. I'd probably say no. I'd rather get another decent LB and if needed play Burn CB.
Absolutely not , the guy has a highlight reel of comedy errors
I haven't really studied Maguire on all of his game so I am more media influenced about him which isn't ideal, im not to excited about it to be sincere but money depending (if its reasonable) I wouldn't walk on by without poss looking at him as a squad player.
The midfielder from wolves that is done this summer for them is a good choice of a player they should be looking at. His style is good for Eddie’s style I think.
Don’t believe it. One of those we are looking at him but in truth somebody else is the real target.
Please not Maguire. Wrong type of player and the guy does not even smile or join in when a team mate scores. Wrong personality as well.
No to Man Us rubbish
I think Eddie Howe could get best out of Maguire the situation at Man Utd over recent years hasn't benefitted allot of players we know are quality (Rashford etc) … I think he would be good but it'd be too costly and if he couldn't play for Jose he might have a bit of a attitude 🤷 so I'm bit on fence
Why the fck would we want Maguire?
Past dealings with Man United leaves a bad taste in the mouth , don't want their scraps , we want young players like Botman and Burn and play for the badge. Then you going to get 110% from a player even if he is on the bench
i wouldnt want anyone from man u. full of cocky arrogant dick heads on massive wages
We wany nowt to do with that useless fxxker,we have the best defense in the league so why make an absolute arse of things buying shite like him!!!!
Football is a simple game, complicated by idiots.
Maguire is not what NUFC need. We should be signing another Botman in terms of age and talent.. Maguire is well past his peak..
If you think Maguire would be a good signing for the Toon, you are having a Castore moment Paul😂
Don’t need fucking Maguire this is shit player Manchester don’t need why need Newcastle tell me I think Maguire not so good for Newcastle I think don’t need it is too much better played for him I don’t know why Newcastle don’t try to buy Donny van de Beek
I'm not sure about bringing Maguire in. One thing's for sure, there's no way he'll get the same wages here than at the Mancs.
No to Maguire for me
Harry Maguire isn’t worth the air time
Maguire to Newcastle United …I hope not.
pleaseee no maguire….free also noooooo
HES A SHIT LASSY AND THATS SAYIN SOMMET
OH HELL KNOW
new castle need best players not just any players so they can compete at the top level for top spot not just top 4
nope
ew
Wouldn't touch Maguire with a 250 foot barge pole. He makes Jean Alain Boumsong look like Vincent Kompany in his prime.
Good squad player that's about it, He is the polar opposite of Botman, can't read the game which is his biggest weakness.