NEWCASTLE UNITED VS FULHAM | PREVIA DEL PARTIDO

Después de la emoción de llegar a la semifinal de la Copa de la Liga durante la semana, el Newcastle United vuelve a la acción de la Premier League al recibir al Fulham en St James’ Park el domingo. Newcastle seguramente querrá mantener su impulso y consolidar su lugar entre los 4 primeros y seguir presionando por una posición en la liga de campeones. Únase a los muchachos mientras miran hacia el juego y le brindan la alineación del equipo prevista y las predicciones de puntuación. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: The Toon Review se enorgullece de colaborar con el canal de YouTube de Loaded Mag NUFC. Puede suscribirse a ellos aquí: @loadedmagnufc Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #FULHAMMATCHPREVIEW #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor de Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Joe will be punished for breaking the law, and it is in their hands to do what they deem neccessary, as for the club, they do not need to add to that punishment. He has shown remorse and who are we to pass further judgement. I believe he should play against fulham.
Big Joe should play Sunday. He will be punished but why punish the team. I hope he gets a large fine and a driving ban if needed, and then the matter is done.
the club and the Courts should agree to him giving up a month salary as punishment and he learns his lesson. we will expect he won't do it again.
he seems remorseful and as a club if we just give him a slap on the wrist.
Not one person gave a logical reason why Joelinton should be dropped.
You can have an opinion on drink driving, speeding (which kills more than drink driving) wife beating, etc but at the end of the day the courts deal with these matters.
Nowt to do with football whatsoever.
It goes without saying that we are all disappointed with Joelinton's conduct, but let's move on and not let this destroy the team's morale. Also, I think this will be a tough game and we need to respect the opposition. It is not just down to us, there is an opposition…Going for a tough 1-0 to us as we are not firing on all cylinders at the moment…
i think hearts is a good team for Kuol as he will get a range of levels and we can truly find out his level
Yes Joelinton had a brain fart and messed up big time.. However I don't think he has a bad bone in his body.. Eddie stated he is very remorseful.. To ban him from playing is cutting off your own nose to spite your face !! The press and London media will see this as a juicy witch hunt !! He will take his punishment and learn by his mistake… Let those of no sin , cast the first stone !!
Hiya Ditchey, I hope this Joelinton thing dosen't affect the team on Sunday, it would be nice to see Maxi back in the starting lineup, personally speaking I think we'll be to strong for Fulham, but we'll have to wait and see, I'm hoping for a draw in the Manchester Derby, this is Choppy in Whitehaven, Cumbria, England
I love the show but to much going on about jo 7 and not the mach with Fulham
“I was very much surprised by what happened, but we will back him and support while also educating him and helping him at this moment, because I think that’s hugely important. He’s very young and everyone makes mistakes, and I think it’s important now that we don’t overreact as well.” /////// Thank god for Eddie Howe.
I would play Joelinton and get him to publicly apologise on NUTV today or tomorrow. I would warn him though that any more discretions he will be suspended from the club without pay for an appropriate amount of weeks depending on that discretion. He broke lockdown rules to get a haircut almost 2 years ago and nothing since, he needs support not punishing and punishing him will be detrimental to the rest of the team too. Also there seems to be no hard and fast rule at Newcastle for punishment for this so make it black and white going forward. Perhaps no first team involvement for drink driving for 4 weeks going forward or something similar. Love the show, watch it all the time, keep up the great work.
Before this season No one would have predicted this would be an important game.
I think J7 s private life and work life should be kept separate let’s move on with NUFC and let J7 face his consequence!
It is completely wrong to drink drive! I have been caught drink driving a long time ago, I had 3 or 4 drinks and just didn't think I would be too inebriated, turns out I was abit over the limit! and to be honest I did think "oh I wouldnt get pulled over", I was a stupid kid and even tho I was just a little higher than the limit I still had to go to court. So it doesnt always mean your alot higher than the limit to get charged and go to court. I regret it so much but I was young and stupid, now im alot older I would never think to do that. I think being so young does add to the fact of making stupid decisions.
I understand your stance entirely, but I won't leap to judgement until the full facts of the case are released. As Alex said, he may have thought he was okay to drive and was only slightly over, or, he may not have even known he had had a drink (like in a cocktail that he thought was just juice). It's obviously not great for the club, or him, but I would like to know more about the context.
Paul shut the fuck up man shouting on like a kid
Could we talk about joe a more I don't think you covered it in the first 40 mins
One things for certain joelinton didn't go out drinking at 12:20 and have 3 swift pints.
He's been out since at the very least 10pm
My guess he's blow way over 100 and it'll all come out as you've got to be 100% truthful in these situation's for the courts not to give you a prison sentence.
I really liked your previous match previews, i understand big Joe did something unacceptable, we could have addressed the issue in the first 5 mins and then focused on how the match will outplay, the predicted line up and how Fulham could use opportunity of potentially missing Joe, but instead this went more on drink driving over and over again. Iam not asking you to put the issue aside, but all iam asking is not to beat around the bush. It doesn't help anyone here. This is more like skysports discussing prince Harry. I just wish you could have done much more analysis of the team.
Target must return and move Chris Wood into Joelyntons place , who knows poor strikers always turn into be good CDM Ss
Hell receive a fine, lose driving licence and that’s the end of it. No reason why he should not be playing on Sunday. Lot of high horse opinions today
Motm performance to say sorry to the players and fans coming up.
Many players have played the next game
I didn't comment on the Joelinton situation but after I've had time to think about it… There can be no excuse for drink driving at all. Its selfish, dangerous and incredibly stupid. However, there are degrees of severity with any crime and by how much he was over the limit should be considered in that context. It should also be possible for people to condemn his action and hold him accountable without withholding support for him if he wants to atone for what he's done. It's the moral stand to take in my own opinion
Of course he should play he’s made a mistake he’s only 26 it happens let’s just move on and let him get on with his job.
Indefensible, Howe will drop him for sure.
I watched the Fulham v Chelsea game, the turning point came when Felix was given a straight red for an awful tackle, he knew straight away he was gone, it was not malicious but it was reckless going for a ball probably couldn't win. Up till then Chelsea looked as the team who would go on and win it, he was a constant threat. Fulham are a neat and tidy team, easy on the eye but are suspect at the back. Providing we continue the good work from the Leicester game we should be okay. If city win the Manc derby we have a great opportunity to cancel out the Manures game in hand
Alex is completely correct and gave the smart answer to the joelinton question, well done nice to see
In America you are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.. My brother is a prosecutor. There is always the potential for extenuating circumstances that the average person can’t fathom. Happens all the time. Let the legal system do it’s job.
Drink Driving in a normal run of the mill car (top speed 100 mph) is unforgivable, but Drink Driving in a high speed sports car (200 mph plus) can be catastrophic (Prince Naz, Errol Spence Jr.)
See you discussed getting European football tonight, good luck and hope you make it, from a Hammers fan, but give all effort to avoid that Conference it really is a poor standard, visting grounds with capacities of around 7k, even the final is going to be held in a stadium that only holds 28k 🤞now we're in the knock out stages the standard might get better but it's a real pain playing Thursday's and Sunday's for such a poor competion, Europa is ok but Champions League has to be the aim.
Joelinton’s actions are inexcusable, I expect him to receive a hefty fine and to not be in the squad Sunday. If he doesn’t play Sunday tho my worry for us is that he’s integral to the system and when he’s not playing we see a massive difference. If J7 wasn’t playing vs Leicester we probably wouldn’t have won the game that’s how important he is.
I'm confident that Joelinton will take his punishment, apologize, then crack on with his good form providing he's selected. As disappointing as this news is, the team has too much character to let this affect performances on the pitch.
Disappointing to hear news this evening on Joelington – I was just saying how good a player he was to my kids and 10 seconds later we see the headline that he is arrested for Drink Driving. News Newcastle United do not need – we have been having such a good season.
Bad choices made by Joelinton. He should ask his teammates for forgiveness after how hard they have worked and he should give his solemn oath that he will never do it again.
Poor show tonight too much emphasise and speculation over Joelinton..no one knows the full story yet so leave it too the authorities and the club and wait for the facts to come rather than preaching & voicing your opinions .. there’s plenty out in the media more than happy to derail the season … a certain Jack Grealish crashed his motor whilst under the influence and don’t think it got the media attention of today
Having lost someone because of DD and my daughter was in a car that was hit by a drunk driver requiring hospital admission, no tolerance, no excuse, indefensible, I expect the club will deal with as internal issues. Chip paper wrapping story
We dont have all the facts regarding the case.
On joe let's not get distracted and quickly move on and this is completely out of character for him aswell so I am disappointed In him however when he pulls on that shirt we have to back him
I got put into a tree at 70mph by a drunk driver on the a1 beside the angel of the North 6am Halloween morning over 10 year a go still suffer with my shoulder now.
Fence post come through my drivers window through my steering wheel and into the passenger footwell
Fulham win
Isak 100 % over Wilson he’s not been the same since the World Cup I’d start asm wouldn’t surprise me tho if Howe starts Murphy
Oh Jo 😔 we gotta ignore this asap, dont need anything derailing this season. Disappointing, but need to keep focused
Sad news , joelinton