Entrevista a Eddie Howe y Dan Ashworth antes del Newcastle United v Leicester City (enero de 2023)
To see the performances and the passion in the crowd it’s just what the Geordies deserve
Great interview 🙂
Professional outfit now Newcastle 💪 3 _0 toon today against Fulham
Everyone so proud.
Of the manager.
The players.
The fans.
The owners………..oh wait.
Was there a clip on Newcastle's history right before they start interviewing Dan Ashworth? If you have it, it would be great if you could upload it 🙂
Dan Ashworth looks like a kid stood with them, I felt sorry for him
Every manager & player study tables, other teams above/below you points, goals its a very important part, being aware of what's needed to do on the pitch.
Eddie's been a breath of fresh air at Newcastle, and its all down to homework.
Chelsea disagrees……..
Great content thank you from south Florida
Proud to be a Newcastle supporter now
It's so refreshing to see that we have real professionals in charge now.
Thank you~