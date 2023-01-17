¡Preguntando a los canales de fans MÁS GRANDES sus PREDICCIONES de la Premier League! 🧠 contra ❤️



En este video, James Allcott ha llamado a gente como Sharky Does Sports, Rory Jennings, Stephen Howson, Redmen TV y muchos más para traerte las predicciones de la Premier League de todos los clubes de la EPL. Ve y apoya la escena futbolística de YouTube al ver a todos los fantásticos creadores que se involucraron. enlaces a continuación! HLTCO (Crystal Palace) – Flav – Emil Franchi (Newcastle- linktr.ee/TrueFaithNUFC Up The Villa Podcast – Rory Jennings – Back of The Net (Bournemouth) – Toffee TV – Chris Hamill – Fusion Josh (Brighton) – Talking Wolves – Ellis Patten – Beesotted – www.beesotted.co.uk SaintsScore – ForestFan TV – West Ham Fan TV – Paul Machin – Fulhamish – Stephen Howson – Sharky Does Sports – Buvey (Man City) – Echa un vistazo a mi canal de pantalones cortos – JLA SHORTS👉 SUSCRÍBETE A EL CANAL AQUÍ: 🎥 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITCH 👉 ÚNETE A NOSOTROS EN EL JAFFN PATREON 🎧 👉 SUSCRÍBETE A ‘EL PROCESO’: 🎧 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITTER: 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN INSTAGRAM: 👉📸 El contenido de @jlallcott James Allcott se centra en la Premier League , Champions League, EFL Championship hablando de Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Barcelona, ​​Inglaterra, Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, noticias de fichajes, análisis táctico y mucho más. James ha hecho contenido con Mark Goldbridge desde United Stand, Rory Jennings, The Kick Off w Con True Geordie, Thogden, JaackMaate, ESPN y muchos más. #WorldCup2022 #JLA #football 0:00 Cómo funciona Wolves: 1:53 Bournemouth: 2:57 Crystal Palace: 5:07 West Ham: 6:23 Manchester City: 7:45 Everton: 10:15 Leeds: 11:42 Newcastle: 12:38 Chelsea: 15:31 Liverpool 18:45 Leicester 21:10 Brighton: 23:34 Fulham: 25:00 Southampton 26:04 Spursy: 27:06 Nottingham Forest 28:12 Villa: 30:07 Gooners: 31 :36 Brenford 34:29 Manchester United: 35:23

a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis

30 comentarios en “¡Preguntando a los canales de fans MÁS GRANDES sus PREDICCIONES de la Premier League! 🧠 contra ❤️

  1. James Lawrence Allcott

    Go and support the YouTube football scene by checking out all of the fantastic creators who got involved! links below!

    HLTCO (Crystal Palace) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlN7SR6Icjk
    Flav – https://thefightingcock.co.uk/
    Emil Franchi (Newcastle- linktr.ee/TrueFaithNUFC
    Up The Villa Podcast – https://www.youtube.com/@UTVPODCAST
    Rory Jennings – https://www.youtube.com/@RoryJenningsFootball
    Back of The Net (Bournemouth) – https://www.youtube.com/@afcbpodcast
    Toffee TV – https://www.youtube.com/@ToffeeTVEFC
    Chris Hamill – https://www.youtube.com/@FootballDaily
    Fusion Josh (Brighton) – https://www.youtube.com/@fusionjosh
    Talking Wolves – https://www.youtube.com/@TalkingWolves
    Ellis Patten – https://www.youtube.com/@awaydaysfootball
    Beesotted – http://www.beesotted.co.uk
    SaintsScore – https://solo.to/thesaintsscore
    ForestFan TV – https://www.youtube.com/@forestfantv
    West Ham Fan TV – https://www.youtube.com/@WESTHAMFANTV
    Paul Machin – https://www.youtube.com/@MaychTV
    Fulhamish – https://www.youtube.com/@fulhamishpod
    Stephen Howson – https://www.youtube.com/@Stephenhowson
    Sharky Does Sports – https://www.youtube.com/@sds
    Buvey (Man City) – https://www.youtube.com/@Buvey

  2. Kevin Lowe

    Nicky almost spot on for us hammers, it’s very bleak at the moment, better squad than we had last year but Moyes play style and form just isn’t anywhere good enough. He needs to go and if it’s Benitez until the end of the season just for some “fresh ideas” then I’m all for it, my pick would’ve been Sean dyche as I feel he deserves the chance, but relegation is the only thing we’re staring at right now with Moyes at the helm. COYI⚒

  3. Hamza Esat

    Honestly the most underrated football channel. The hard work put into the editing and ideas really shows. Keep it up James!

  4. A Freem

    That Liverpool statement was massively true, we may finish 6th/ 10th certain years but if teams think they’ll have it easy against us in the champions league they’re sorely mistaken. Obviously this comment may age like milk but there is ALWAYS an optimism, when we’re having a poor season, that we’ll win those big knockout games. And seeing as we’ve beaten City this year it’s not misplaced trust imo

  5. thomas nengres

    Great video, however in the table at the end you have everton twice in the head column and absent of the heart column 😉

  6. A Freem

    Bro, Buuvy was off the mark. Saying that Arsenal only have a couple of world class talents and not mentioning Ødergaard is criminal. I think selling Zinchenko was huge and seeing how well he’s playing is hard to admit when you’re in a title race

  7. Rogoth01 The Master Wizard

    i think the disrespect shown to newcastle is criminal, eddie howe and the team as a whole have been playing champions league level football for more than a year now, but everyone is still asking if they can keep it going, if an end of season into a new season break and a world cup break hasn't slowed things down any, why is it just gonna magically stop now?, i genuinely don't understand this from people who try to commentate on things, and using steve bruce and his cabbage patch football as a yardstick to measure newcastle against going forward is disingenuous and insulting to the club now, the only way this run comes to an abrupt end is through some shocking performances from the players and some outstanding performances from opposition teams which up until now haven't been there, even the well documented dodgy refereeing that has cost newcastle a good 5-8 points so far hasn't been enough to stop the performances, so i ask again why are people so convinced that the team and eddie howe can't maintain the same form that has been present now for over a year?, what more does he have to do to keep proving people wrong?

  16. Rolef

    “You have to look at the energy, the enthusiasm in this squad, were still a very young vibrant squad everyones desperate to win were still pressing high up from the front” and working extremely hard wanting to play for the trainer. Wow thats just the best description of arsenal u couldve given 😂

  17. God's Struggler

    One round of games is a long time in football. As a Wolves fan I think we can and should finish tenth but defeat against West Ham would have changed that to 17th tops. Likewise, West Ham fans are probably now thinking they are going down.

    Everton and Saints fans, Arsenal and Spurs fans, Newcastle and Fulham fans, Man United and Man City fans, Liverpool and Brighton fans – I bet all of these distances between head and heart have shortened from Friday last week.

  21. Will_Noble 420

    as a newcastle fan i think 2nd is outrageous and i completely agree with james, i think we are starting to seize up with our recent lack of goals, we have the chances but cant put them away. however i still do think champions league is a possibility

  24. Prinz NE

    NUFC fan, but my head says City, Arsenal, Man U for top 3. I think we can nick 4th because of how much Liverpool and Chelsea are struggling. I think Spurs will be our big rival. From where we are now, anything outside the top 5 will be slightly disappointing. Bottom 3 for me Southampton and Bournmouth and quite possibly Everton.

  25. Aaron's allotment

    At the start of the season I had City winning, Liverpool in Second with Arsenal and Tottenham taking the other Champions League places. Arsenal have performed above expectation from day one and look very comfortable at the top of the table. If Arsenal beat Tottenham today that cpuld be a season defining win which puts them beyond City's reach, so I certainly think it's possible for Arsenal to win the league. That would be a heart prediction. Head says it is going to be a very tough run in for the title this year and the current lead flatters Arsenal. It's going to be a lot closer than it is now. However even if Arsenal finish second that is still performing above expectation so happy no matter what happens. Cant see Arsenal finishing lower than 3rd now so Champions League next season.

  27. Josh

    It doesn't matter how many world class players Arsenal have, they're playing as a unit, their attack is free flowing, their midfield has control and their defence is solid. They have a squad that has been tailor made for Arteta, by Arteta and each cog in the machine does exactly as it needs. World class individuals does not guarantee anything in a team game!

  29. Ben Reid

    For Leeds you could've got Conor mcgilligan he's brilliant best content creator for us, would love to see him on your channel at some point

  30. Dakotah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    hammer here, i think theres a worry in all irons that were gonna be relegated this season.
    (i also wouldnt say its completely unbelievable)

Los comentarios están cerrados.