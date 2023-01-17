¡Preguntando a los canales de fans MÁS GRANDES sus PREDICCIONES de la Premier League! 🧠 contra ❤️

En este video, James Allcott ha llamado a gente como Sharky Does Sports, Rory Jennings, Stephen Howson, Redmen TV y muchos más para traerte las predicciones de la Premier League de todos los clubes de la EPL. Ve y apoya la escena futbolística de YouTube al ver a todos los fantásticos creadores que se involucraron. enlaces a continuación! HLTCO (Crystal Palace) – Flav – Emil Franchi (Newcastle- linktr.ee/TrueFaithNUFC Up The Villa Podcast – Rory Jennings – Back of The Net (Bournemouth) – Toffee TV – Chris Hamill – Fusion Josh (Brighton) – Talking Wolves – Ellis Patten – Beesotted – www.beesotted.co.uk SaintsScore – ForestFan TV – West Ham Fan TV – Paul Machin – Fulhamish – Stephen Howson – Sharky Does Sports – Buvey (Man City) – Echa un vistazo a mi canal de pantalones cortos – JLA SHORTS👉 SUSCRÍBETE A EL CANAL AQUÍ: 🎥 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITCH 👉 ÚNETE A NOSOTROS EN EL JAFFN PATREON 🎧 👉 SUSCRÍBETE A ‘EL PROCESO’: 🎧 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITTER: 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN INSTAGRAM: 👉📸 El contenido de @jlallcott James Allcott se centra en la Premier League , Champions League, EFL Championship hablando de Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Inglaterra, Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, noticias de fichajes, análisis táctico y mucho más. James ha hecho contenido con Mark Goldbridge desde United Stand, Rory Jennings, The Kick Off w Con True Geordie, Thogden, JaackMaate, ESPN y muchos más. #WorldCup2022 #JLA #football 0:00 Cómo funciona Wolves: 1:53 Bournemouth: 2:57 Crystal Palace: 5:07 West Ham: 6:23 Manchester City: 7:45 Everton: 10:15 Leeds: 11:42 Newcastle: 12:38 Chelsea: 15:31 Liverpool 18:45 Leicester 21:10 Brighton: 23:34 Fulham: 25:00 Southampton 26:04 Spursy: 27:06 Nottingham Forest 28:12 Villa: 30:07 Gooners: 31 :36 Brenford 34:29 Manchester United: 35:23
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Go and support the YouTube football scene by checking out all of the fantastic creators who got involved! links below!
HLTCO (Crystal Palace) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlN7SR6Icjk
Flav – https://thefightingcock.co.uk/
Emil Franchi (Newcastle- linktr.ee/TrueFaithNUFC
Up The Villa Podcast – https://www.youtube.com/@UTVPODCAST
Rory Jennings – https://www.youtube.com/@RoryJenningsFootball
Back of The Net (Bournemouth) – https://www.youtube.com/@afcbpodcast
Toffee TV – https://www.youtube.com/@ToffeeTVEFC
Chris Hamill – https://www.youtube.com/@FootballDaily
Fusion Josh (Brighton) – https://www.youtube.com/@fusionjosh
Talking Wolves – https://www.youtube.com/@TalkingWolves
Ellis Patten – https://www.youtube.com/@awaydaysfootball
Beesotted – http://www.beesotted.co.uk
SaintsScore – https://solo.to/thesaintsscore
ForestFan TV – https://www.youtube.com/@forestfantv
West Ham Fan TV – https://www.youtube.com/@WESTHAMFANTV
Paul Machin – https://www.youtube.com/@MaychTV
Fulhamish – https://www.youtube.com/@fulhamishpod
Stephen Howson – https://www.youtube.com/@Stephenhowson
Sharky Does Sports – https://www.youtube.com/@sds
Buvey (Man City) – https://www.youtube.com/@Buvey
Nicky almost spot on for us hammers, it’s very bleak at the moment, better squad than we had last year but Moyes play style and form just isn’t anywhere good enough. He needs to go and if it’s Benitez until the end of the season just for some “fresh ideas” then I’m all for it, my pick would’ve been Sean dyche as I feel he deserves the chance, but relegation is the only thing we’re staring at right now with Moyes at the helm. COYI⚒
Honestly the most underrated football channel. The hard work put into the editing and ideas really shows. Keep it up James!
That Liverpool statement was massively true, we may finish 6th/ 10th certain years but if teams think they’ll have it easy against us in the champions league they’re sorely mistaken. Obviously this comment may age like milk but there is ALWAYS an optimism, when we’re having a poor season, that we’ll win those big knockout games. And seeing as we’ve beaten City this year it’s not misplaced trust imo
Great video, however in the table at the end you have everton twice in the head column and absent of the heart column 😉
Bro, Buuvy was off the mark. Saying that Arsenal only have a couple of world class talents and not mentioning Ødergaard is criminal. I think selling Zinchenko was huge and seeing how well he’s playing is hard to admit when you’re in a title race
i think the disrespect shown to newcastle is criminal, eddie howe and the team as a whole have been playing champions league level football for more than a year now, but everyone is still asking if they can keep it going, if an end of season into a new season break and a world cup break hasn't slowed things down any, why is it just gonna magically stop now?, i genuinely don't understand this from people who try to commentate on things, and using steve bruce and his cabbage patch football as a yardstick to measure newcastle against going forward is disingenuous and insulting to the club now, the only way this run comes to an abrupt end is through some shocking performances from the players and some outstanding performances from opposition teams which up until now haven't been there, even the well documented dodgy refereeing that has cost newcastle a good 5-8 points so far hasn't been enough to stop the performances, so i ask again why are people so convinced that the team and eddie howe can't maintain the same form that has been present now for over a year?, what more does he have to do to keep proving people wrong?
Martinelli doesn´t start? lol
Good old Bovey straight in there with the deluded hyperbole!! At least he’s consistent 😂😂
Saying Nketiah isn't Premier League level is insane
You put everton twice in the left row….on mind 😛
Liverpool guy is way out there isn't he, unbelievable stuff
I love this idea James 👏🏾 the Rory clip with the music was too funny 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
That liverpool fan is optimistic with 5th.
Man united fan – head=3rd heart=1st
“You have to look at the energy, the enthusiasm in this squad, were still a very young vibrant squad everyones desperate to win were still pressing high up from the front” and working extremely hard wanting to play for the trainer. Wow thats just the best description of arsenal u couldve given 😂
One round of games is a long time in football. As a Wolves fan I think we can and should finish tenth but defeat against West Ham would have changed that to 17th tops. Likewise, West Ham fans are probably now thinking they are going down.
Everton and Saints fans, Arsenal and Spurs fans, Newcastle and Fulham fans, Man United and Man City fans, Liverpool and Brighton fans – I bet all of these distances between head and heart have shortened from Friday last week.
Great video and then that prick Buvey turns up
Great idea! Really cool video!
Should've asked Lee chappy a true Leicester fan not that tool
as a newcastle fan i think 2nd is outrageous and i completely agree with james, i think we are starting to seize up with our recent lack of goals, we have the chances but cant put them away. however i still do think champions league is a possibility
Where is Goatbridge
Forest fan TV is the best!!!
NUFC fan, but my head says City, Arsenal, Man U for top 3. I think we can nick 4th because of how much Liverpool and Chelsea are struggling. I think Spurs will be our big rival. From where we are now, anything outside the top 5 will be slightly disappointing. Bottom 3 for me Southampton and Bournmouth and quite possibly Everton.
At the start of the season I had City winning, Liverpool in Second with Arsenal and Tottenham taking the other Champions League places. Arsenal have performed above expectation from day one and look very comfortable at the top of the table. If Arsenal beat Tottenham today that cpuld be a season defining win which puts them beyond City's reach, so I certainly think it's possible for Arsenal to win the league. That would be a heart prediction. Head says it is going to be a very tough run in for the title this year and the current lead flatters Arsenal. It's going to be a lot closer than it is now. However even if Arsenal finish second that is still performing above expectation so happy no matter what happens. Cant see Arsenal finishing lower than 3rd now so Champions League next season.
Biggest fan channel…. I didn't see mark goldbridge anywhere? 🤔🤔🤔
It doesn't matter how many world class players Arsenal have, they're playing as a unit, their attack is free flowing, their midfield has control and their defence is solid. They have a squad that has been tailor made for Arteta, by Arteta and each cog in the machine does exactly as it needs. World class individuals does not guarantee anything in a team game!
i love nicky hawkins so much
For Leeds you could've got Conor mcgilligan he's brilliant best content creator for us, would love to see him on your channel at some point
hammer here, i think theres a worry in all irons that were gonna be relegated this season.
(i also wouldnt say its completely unbelievable)