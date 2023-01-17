¡Preguntando a los canales de fans MÁS GRANDES sus PREDICCIONES de la Premier League! 🧠 contra ❤️





En este video, James Allcott ha llamado a gente como Sharky Does Sports, Rory Jennings, Stephen Howson, Redmen TV y muchos más para traerte las predicciones de la Premier League de todos los clubes de la EPL. Ve y apoya la escena futbolística de YouTube al ver a todos los fantásticos creadores que se involucraron. enlaces a continuación! HLTCO (Crystal Palace) – Flav – Emil Franchi (Newcastle- linktr.ee/TrueFaithNUFC Up The Villa Podcast – Rory Jennings – Back of The Net (Bournemouth) – Toffee TV – Chris Hamill – Fusion Josh (Brighton) – Talking Wolves – Ellis Patten – Beesotted – www.beesotted.co.uk SaintsScore – ForestFan TV – West Ham Fan TV – Paul Machin – Fulhamish – Stephen Howson – Sharky Does Sports – Buvey (Man City) – Echa un vistazo a mi canal de pantalones cortos – JLA SHORTS👉 SUSCRÍBETE A EL CANAL AQUÍ: 🎥 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITCH 👉 ÚNETE A NOSOTROS EN EL JAFFN PATREON 🎧 👉 SUSCRÍBETE A ‘EL PROCESO’: 🎧 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITTER: 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN INSTAGRAM: 👉📸 El contenido de @jlallcott James Allcott se centra en la Premier League , Champions League, EFL Championship hablando de Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Barcelona, ​​Inglaterra, Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, noticias de fichajes, análisis táctico y mucho más. James ha hecho contenido con Mark Goldbridge desde United Stand, Rory Jennings, The Kick Off w Con True Geordie, Thogden, JaackMaate, ESPN y muchos más. #WorldCup2022 #JLA #football 0:00 Cómo funciona Wolves: 1:53 Bournemouth: 2:57 Crystal Palace: 5:07 West Ham: 6:23 Manchester City: 7:45 Everton: 10:15 Leeds: 11:42 Newcastle: 12:38 Chelsea: 15:31 Liverpool 18:45 Leicester 21:10 Brighton: 23:34 Fulham: 25:00 Southampton 26:04 Spursy: 27:06 Nottingham Forest 28:12 Villa: 30:07 Gooners: 31 :36 Brenford 34:29 Manchester United: 35:23



a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis