ISAK LISTO PARA COMENZAR* ¡Previa Newcastle United vs Fulham!

What we need is another central midfielder, its ok if Jonjo is fit but Bruno injured we are short, go the Mighty Toon, been a great year getting up every game in Aus at early hours to watch you, nice channel too mate, keep it up
Maxi Wilson & Isak.
Almiron….impact sub
How GREAT would it be, to see Eddie lead the team out at Wembley & to see Tripps lift the Cup….WoW…so excited .
I'm 62 yrs old only seen the team finish 2nd
2 0
Rob i have to say im jealous of some of the shirts you have man ive gt load's of Newcastle shirts but you have some that i am desperately trying to find Great video
It’s a bit of a 6-pointer so we need full strength squad and bust a gut
Cheers roo it is back that excitement that is bubbling under st James park..+ we got the power..uh
Forgive the man..kick out fermented crap.
Let him show us the new big jo
That is that much stronger now….
You know it makes sense Hwtl+l 👏👏👏
3/ or 4 past fulhham nee problem!
I’d like to see Maxi as well. He’s the kind of player that will want to leave the club if he doesn’t get played. As we know we need to keep players like him for strength and depth
Rob has the best Newcastle channel bc he’s the only creator who doesn’t think that the club owes him something. Not naming any names but that drama about press passes really did my swede. Thanks robbo
fulham are flying and a good benchmark to see where we are at
I will be there for the game! Can't wait!
Didnt he get caught in the morning? Could be that he drak the night before, and it wasdnt all out of the system in the morning.
2 nil
Yes, we’re winning games, but without quality cover in key areas we are a further 1 or 2 injuries away from a bad run.we need quality options on the bench.
would u put isak in without joelinton drink driving thing going on for me play joe prove you fked up and get fans back onside
Personally I think if Joelinton isnt starting he will play Maxi on the left, I just feel if will be too much of a slap in the face to him, to play Isak on the left instead, especially seen as Maxi is probably ready to start.
Don't expect anything to happen in January.
If we spank Fulham again then it's official… We're defo class, can't fluke the way we have played hwtl's 💪
We all make mistakes give him a chance we all deserve it
Yup we need Isaak if joelinton dropped he'll be a big miss
I'm gonna go 3 – 0 to us, I think we r stronger than Fulham in both going forward & defensively as well 🖤🤍🖤🤍
a will go with the same lineup and score rob a said 2.0 bud
Sorry but the overreaction here about Joelinton are a joke, probably our best player , he starts end of story
I think joelinton should be fined two weeks pay . let him play against Fulham we need the points after the last couple of draws.
It's selfish and wrong to keep Joelinton in the side I'm sure it's an opportunity to help him grow but he should sit this next game out. Maybe restore Willock who has been excellent.
If they play your lineup Roob mate and Isak has a blinder then Joelinton may not get back in the team any time soon
Another top attacking midfielder please (Maddison?) and possibly a CB. I think we now realise how vulnerable this team is if one of our purples gets injured. Get one more purple and WE CAN secure top 4
Why do you assume everyone finishes work on a Friday, I have gone many matches in between night shifts
If we have palace on the sat then the cup on Tues I'd maybe make a couple of changes vs palace maybe rest tripps Bruno and one of the CB
Cheers Rob, loved the video mate. I bet Mirror plays, think their manager isn't showing all his cards for a reason, just like Eddie. Also I thought Mitro missed the last game through suspension so I suspect he plays on Sunday. Let's hope we can contact home like we done previously. All the best mate👍🖤🤍
Too much wine with his lunch? He was arrested at half 1 in the morning 😂
4-1
Nice nice .both players will look very deadly up front to any team…up up mag
Could you please remind me how much we pay for Isak again
If Isak is fit, everything is easier, but we want a squad with more depth, playing football is easy to get injured, especially the Attackers sector, the second is midfielders, unfortunately this winter's there are no attackers who free transfers. so everything is expensive, so nufc management is thinking about buying a new attacker. btw predictions Newcastle United vs Fulham 2:0 for Newcastle United, difficult to beat Nick Pope's goal, who was guarded by 4 great defenders. #add Marcus Thuram prefers to join Chelsea, what can you do, buying something else is expensive.
I Loved-Belting-Out Mitro Mitro Mitro…
…That year In the Championship was Fucking Mint…Monday, Wednesday and Saturday…
2 – 0 the toon
We've got Bruno in the middle, he knows exactly what we need, botman at the back Isak in attack, Joelinton few pints behind the wheel.
Rob 👍👍👍👍
68 shots in the last 4 games, 2.5 goals (Bruno's was offsides). We need Isak to get his first Toon hat-trick.
We are a couple of days away from being half way through the transfer window and apart from the aussie who went on loan there is no sign of a first team signing. Bruno needs a partner to play along side him joelinton.
We should just go out for Maddison to take Longstaff's place