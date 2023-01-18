SORTEO SEMIFINAL COPA CARABAO EN VIVO!

Únase a los muchachos para el sorteo de las semifinales de la Copa Carabao, ya que Newcastle United está en él, las urracas son el número dos, ¡así que esté atento! Los goles en la segunda mitad de Dan Burn y Joelinton enviaron al Newcastle United a las semifinales de la Copa Carabao cuando sellaron una victoria por 2-0 sobre el Leicester City el martes por la noche. La primera vez inolvidable del fanático de la infancia Burn para el club desde que regresó a casa para unirse al club hace un año levantó el techo de St. James ‘Park con 60 minutos para el final, antes de que el excelente final de Joelinton 12 minutos más tarde puso el juego más allá de los Foxes y se aseguró de Eddie El lugar de los cargos de Howe en los últimos cuatro. El United estuvo incontenible en todo momento contra el equipo de Brendan Rodgers, y ahora se enfrentará a una semifinal de dos partidos, la primera desde 2005, con la perspectiva de una primera aparición en Wembley desde 1999 ahora tentadoramente cerca. Conviértase en miembro de YouTube: Únase a nuestro grupo gratuito de Facebook: Tienda Amazon NUFC: ¿Necesita editar su video? Podemos hacerlo por una pequeña tarifa, contáctenos: info@newcastlefanstv.com 30 días gratis Amazon Prime: Amazon Audible: 3 meses gratis ilimitados Amazon Music: Regístrese en Amazon Business: Regístrese en Amazon music: Podcast en Twitter: Sitio web: Twitter: Facebook: NFTV Extra: Instagram: LinkedIn: #NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
U LOT ARE BORES
THAT LAD LOOKS SAD…. LADS LOOK AFTER EACH OTHER
Southamton only beat SHEFF WED ON 6-5 ON PENS swfc was away in this seasons leauge cup which we WON in 91 & got to both fa & leauge cup finals in 93 David hirst,Chris Waddle & co SWFC
We already smashed the saints away this season it’s in our hands this trip to Wembley 😂🎉
Nice to watch Newcastle fans TV without the drunken American guy talking shit!! Can't stand that guy, please get rid!!
EDIT: I t was nice to watch up to 31.45 mins!! 😕
No easy semi's if your not at it. City were lazy af physically and mentally and Southampton made mugs out of them. Having said that I've never felt so positive about winning a competition at the semi final stage as I am now. £ for £ we currently have the best manager in the Prem. NOBODY could of achieved what Howe has in the last 12 months.
all i can say is am buzzing with that draw howay the lads🖤🤍
27:04 "Jill Hand has a scott" 😄😄
[United fan] wanted Newcastle over two legs… easier to go through than meeting at Wembley where anything can happen. Assuming we both go through, it'll be a historic moment for both clubs…
Would be a trophy in ten Hag's first season or a first trophy under the new Saudi regime…
I'm here for it.
Means we can play a full strength squad in both games.
Draw starts at 27:00
We can do it
Well we got Southampton in semi finals be tough game but hopefully we can progress to the final HWTLS 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Toon Army