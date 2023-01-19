JOELINTON ARRESTADO

Conviértete en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síguenos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #nufc #transfers #newcastle
It's unprofessional from him but he's young and made a mistake. Smashing person though.
Glad to see the msm all over this like they were with that stupid reporter who put out that fake crush in the leppings lane end at Hillsborough??????, won't hold my breath that the likes of caragher will be on the radio slagging Newcastle off for it,I wait in baited breath…from a sheff wed fan. This is in no way slagging Newcastle utd or their fans off by the way… love the geordies
Will never understand why players do this, with money never an issue they must get a buzz off it surely. Hope this does not negatively effect the rest of the season.
Spot on matty. Very disappointing.
Good intro bro.
We have it here, guy turns up with electric scooter, folds up, throws it in your boot and drives you home. So even more f’d with those that do it, from someone can not judge anyone
It’s been so long since I cared if a player was missing I can’t remember what happened with otheres?
He has made a mistake like we all have. I'm sure he regrets it so people should get off his back!
Sorry people should just let the courts deal with it. Is a ban and a fine not enough. When did you need a driving licence to play on a pitch. I wouldn't do it myself but please don't burst the toon bubble
Spot on mate
Very silly and naïve of big Joe this like, setting a really bad example to all the youngsters that idolize him …inexcusable really. We don't need the negative press, we don't need the distractions with the games we have ahead of us. I hope he does the decent thing and makes a full apology and learns from this. Only positive from this is that thankfully no one was hurt. Do better big Joe.
Totally support the fact youre calling out drink driving, not a fan and it's not like theyre short of a bob or two like you said so they've got every possible means of getting home safely. No excuses.
Joelinton one of our best players?
Go easy on him, we are all humans and make mistakes
Yeah well said I was gutted to hear the stupid new when he has been such a massive player for us and his improvement since Howe came is has been epic! This news has upset me and like you said hope it doesn’t have a negative effect on the team!!! 🤞🏻 they can just keep their heads and he works his nut off now after this
Dont think it will legally stop him from playing maybe the club will stop him being Saudi owners thou daft cunt thou as you said he can afford a taxi hope this is a one off
He should have known better hopefully he’ll learn and it warns other players that they can’t get away with it. Not happy that he’s done that he mega rich could have been chauffeur driven or gotten a taxi.
People make mistakes dosent change him to as a player or Man jesus not everyone a saint
Tut tut
How does anyone know he didn't have 2 pints ?or a glass of wine.? How many ppl have done this and drove. It's over the limit!
Guys, I'm a Newcastle fan here in Brazil.
Joelinton is wrong for driving drunk. But I can imagine that he wasn't the only one who was drunk that day. However, only he was stopped.
I'm not here to defend anyone, but remember the guys were celebrating a ranking that hasn't happened in years!!! I think he learned his lesson and won't repeat the same mistake!!!
Big Joe is a serious athlete, and I think this incident will not erase everything he has done and is doing for the club!!!
The club will make an example of him, and it'll look good for him in court. He'll have felt repercussions for his actions even before a court appearance. Pretty dumb, but it's happened and no one has got hurt. I'm sure Joelinton will be disappointed in himself.
In an odd way it's a way to remind our players that they need to stay grounded and respectful to the rule of the land ,no matter how much you earn and who you are you not above the law. In any country
Man done a Tony Adams 😂
He habought Newcastle United into disrepute he habroken club rules my verdict sack him period.
Well said. Glad you put this video out. No excuses. Hope he learns his lesson.
Will he still able to play on Sunday or will he get a ban ?
Is he’s court case on 26 Jane right in middle of are cup games just what we needed is it ?
The most honorable thing joelinton can do, sell the car & give the money to a Charity of Newcastle fans choice.
As he's 100% getting a 2 year ban, and his actions have been undefendable, Our team isn't liked very much to start with by the media and sport journalist's its no goods at all news like this, throwing mud at ourselves, shooting oneself in the foot.
He will be a regular Uber punter now. At least a 1 year driving ban. Can only put it down to a brain fart.. Stupid and irresponsible.. Luckily nobody was hurt… Disappointing from Big Joe..
Someone pick your car up and take it away? We already have it here. It's called grand theft auto.
Joe will get 100 lashes from Newcastle's owners.
arrested and what? by the next match will be free.
Its very disappointing Matty but i hope he learns from this he needs to behave himself and 100 percent agree why didnt he just fucking pay someone to take him wherever he was goin totally no excuse for this
doubt it will affect him playing for club , its not great idea to drink and drive , club is doing well at moment , hope the players stay focused and not get into trouble
Well said Matty. I feel the same as you. It could be a chance for him to make a public apology and perhaps raise awareness of the stupidity and dangers of drink driving, it may have been minimal like you say a glass of wine with food or 2, could still take him over. Ant from ant and dec did worse and the public have forgiven him. It’s bad timing and it’s a shame for how well he’s been doing. Life moves on and he won’t make this mistake again I’m sure, jokes about extra points are in poor taste. It’s not acceptable but he’s only human he’s made a mistake. I’m sure the law and the club will act appropriately in terms of fines etc. I don’t imagine he was wildly drunk. But we will find out hopefully. I hope our fans don’t turn on him if he apologies and holds his hands up so long as he learns from this.
honestly dont think its as big of a deal as ppl are making it out to be. sure drink driving is bad and i dont condone it, but its not like most ppl have had a beer or two and driven home. he might have been very slightly over the limit and not realised it. really dont think it will affect the team much if at all. its not one of those crimes that makes you feel disgusted in the person and ashamed that you ever associated with him (adam johnson, sigurdsson, mendy etc). stern telling off from the manager and that should be the end of it. even you said he was on a quiet road where there were likely no other cars around, especially at 1:30am. lets just wait and see what the details are. before hounding him.
Totally agree mate, gutted is the right word. We don’t need this
Hopefully it all gets sorted out quickly and he does not do it again. He is vital in our quest for success.
If he does get banned we need to sign a replacement
Another 3 points for the toon 💪
Just another big headed football player. Fine is pointless the amount of money he makes. Really should make an example. Ban him for 6 months. Pick any team the the Premiership or probably top 10 in Championship…. go be them the money Newcastle have spent and they would be in same position . Same as Man City when they were bought. Millions pumped in so realistically Newcastle need to finish in Top 6 or it’s a failed season because of the investment they’ve had.
It's a good job were not in Saudi otherwise hed get 500 lashes
a was very angry dissapointed most of all very upset the lad should no better simple as that just lets hope he learns from his mistakes and we all can move on apart from them sad makem bas**rds dont think well hear the last of it off them because us geordies all know what there about
Don't forget this is the same bloke who was getting his haircut during lockdown and posting on Instagram when some were dying without being able to see family
Absolute clown the amount of money they have you'd think they could afford a taxi home
Think of those who have lost someone to D and D and this shouldn't be happening in this day and age. Under no circumstances should Joe of been behind the wheel, but we've all done thing's we regret and this will be his. He will wear the black and white again and we will support him. I'm sure Eddie and the club will comment once all the facts have been gathered.
He’ll be fined and banned depending on how much he was over the limit. A solicitor will probably take his place on 26th Jan when he’s supposed to attend court. So it won’t be detrimental to his playing time. Sad it’s happened. Hopefully he’ll learn from it! He was fantastic Tuesday night. HWTL.