JOELINTON HA SIDO ARRESTADO POR CONDUCIR BEBIDO – NOTICIAS DE NEWCASTLE UNITED !!!!!

Joelinton esta mañana ha sido arrestado por conducir ebrio y comparecerá ante los magistrados #nufc #newcastle #joelinton
Not time for drink drivers…no sympathy whatsoever for him…coming from NUFC fan
Here is my theory, the Saudis have a poor view of alcohol. They want to change direction and invest in another club, Man Utd? The drink driving incident will be used to support this decision. There is more to this than meets the eye, Joelinton isn't this stupid
I read that Eddie said that he's very remorseful, and will make a decision about whether to play him soon.
And this is why magpie tv is and always be better.. what a tit
Good work Adam pearson I am a big fan of your work Keep it up with these videos You are very smart intelisten With all these answers
Personally, he should be banned for a year from football. Drink driving is one of the worst things you can do. I have been to so many RTCs due to drink driving. Kids look up to that guy, if a police officer did that he loses his job should be same with sports personalities, they have a bigger impact on kids.
Mate calm down everyone makes mistakes not like anyone’s injured he’ll be completely fine
Sorry people should just let the courts deal with it. Is a ban and a fine not enough. When did you need a driving licence to play on a pitch. I wouldn’t do it myself but please don’t burst the toon bubble
Absolutely spot it mate. Drinking driving kills more than 10k people every year
Done for 'Drink Driving' not 'Drunk' driving
Another footballer behaving in a disgraceful way. Being paid obscene amounts of money for kicking a ball around, why couldn't he get a cab or employ a driver. No time for thick , antisocial people. All the positive work done at the club is tarnished by this. Suspend him and then get rid of him. This is exactly why I stopped my involvement with sport.
I don’t understand why not just take a driver ? Or an Uber, they can afford to NOT be caught in this debacle
So disappointed, no time for drink drivers. Eddie needs to drop him indefinitely.
He’s Brazilian
He only cost 40 million
He might kill a civilian
He’s Joelinton!
A lot of naive comments here, as someone who has personally suffered a tragedy at the hands of a drunk driver I find this hugely unforgivable, it doesn't matter if it's one drink or ten, why take your car if you know you will be drinking. He wealthy enough to get a taxi to wherever he wanted. Hope Eddie really comes down on him and makes him realise the stupidity of what he's done. I also wouldn't think our tee total owners will be very pleased with this
Things happen people make mistakes don’t need to get ya knickers in a twist. WE THINK HES FU*KIN BRILLIANT ITS JOELINTON!
Guys, I'm a Newcastle fan here in Brazil. Joelinton is wrong for driving drunk. But I can imagine that he wasn't the only one who was drunk that day. However, only he was stopped. I'm not here to defend anyone, but remember the guys were celebrating a ranking that hasn't happened in years!!! I think he learned his lesson and won't repeat the same mistake!!! Big Joe is a serious athlete, and I think this incident will not erase everything he has done and is doing for the club!!!
Why is it there always one idiot to tarnish a team's reputation, fans making fun of his behavior are just total morons and not fans the Toon needs. Not only has he done the team reputation harm, he's done himself a disservice. Let's hope he wasn't a lot over the limit and just a little. Let this be a warning to the rest of the team to resist drinking and driving. And should they be consuming alcohol at all when the season is in full swing, I think not.
He’s an absolute disgrace should get a 10 match ban at least by us. Needs stamping out once and for all.
Can’t really defend the man. But he literally might have tipped the scales by the smallest amount without realising it. Likelihood is with the athlete and shape that he is in, he ain’t getting blind and driving home. Most of us can’t deny driving home after a couple pints either…
He's fucked up ,it's none.of ya business
Daaaaaamn
do we know how much he drank ? do we know how much he blew over? NO…Let the club deal with it there way…We are all human and make mistakes god knows i have..Kieth gillespie got into alot of money issues with a few heavy lads in the city ….And king Kevin backed him and delt with it…..Your turning into a premadonna Adam…Next thing your want him sold…..HWTLs
Silly lad, a very silly lad, hopefully he’ll learn from it 🤨
Why can't Joe have a designated driver if he chose to drink? Ugh. I love this guy to bits, but this is just so, so stupid, dude. This could have easily turned out for the worse for him & the club.
Wtf is Drink driving more luck drunk driving 😂
No excuse for drinking and driving really, however, he is from Brazil and may not be aware of how tight our laws are when it comes to being over the limit. Maybe in Brazil they can have a little more? We don’t know how much over the limit he was, so let’s not make the guy guilty until
It’s proved that he actually is.
Indefensible
Has it been confirmed how far over the limit he was?
Joelinton is going to catch P Dog's hands
what a twit hope this gets sorted out
The cost of living crisis makes taxis expensive. Think of his energy bills. We all have to make ends meet. Someone set up a justgiving page so he doesnt find himself in a situation like this again where he has no other option. Prick. People die from drink drivers being self centred. He is no different to a binman, a judge, a pilot, a bus driver, whatever. Getting behind the wheel drunk is abhorrent. No excuses.
very stupid of him. but hes not the first footballer or person to do it and he wont be the last.. lets just hope he learned his lesson
can't believe what Joe done he should of got a taxi
How far over the limit? If he’s had 1.75 pints when the limit is 1.5 pints, then I find that more unlucky than ‘criminal’.
😱😰😬😓😤
Its away of life up here not even a problem in the grand scheme of things.
Do not make any excuses for Jolinton , he's an absolute idiot and I'm a massive fan of his. It's disgraceful and should be dropped for Fulham.
He’s human these things happen.
Bruno will pick him up and drop him off, up the toon