NEWCASTLE UNITED 2 CIUDAD DE LEICESTER 0 | REVISIÓN DEL PARTIDO

Re Hillsborough. There were fans complaining on social media about getting into the stand, the crowding and the stupidly confined entrances etc, BEFORE the game kicked off, so anyone saying it's because have their heads stuck up their arse.
Play a game as a 'friendly' and expect a 'friendly' result.
City was 'friendly' and NUFC was the same vs Sheff Wed
The commentary was 100% better than any on mainstream 👌
Why is Dan Burn scoring goals in the Jao Felix position
Longstaff had a 91% pass completion rate, so how does that translate into him not being able to pass, albeit not progressive 😅
Team looks better balanced with willock on the left and Joelinton in the middle.
Pros and cons but I do think if we give Tielimens the chances Longstaff gets we'd have a lot more goals per season, Longstaff has improved a lot though and great workrate
I disagree, I think Joelinton is technically gifted. He just sometimes loses his composure in the box. He naturally controls the ball and lays it off easily. He did that even when he was a poor centre forward.
Trouble is supporters often can't see beyond their own preconceptions e.g. crap centre forward equals crap player. Joelinton was never a centre forward. Bruce forced him to be one.
Just seen last nights results. City out. You can win this now. HWTL!
Q – what does mackem mean
A – shite at football
😂🤣
Context the last 4, since 1955… Norwich, Oxford, Wigan, Swansea, Swindon, Ipswich, Southampton, Wimbledon, smog monster and the great unwashed have all won a domestic pot, us 3 FA cup finals goals scored 0 goals conceded 7, League cup one final lost 2 -1. We are due and why not ? Dare to dream..
Southampton in the semis that will do me fine
Bruno 8… Same as Isak and less than Longstaf and Miggy?! Jesus…
Longstaff has only missed couple of games and we are 3rd and in semi's. Let that sink in guys!!!!
You can critise a player without being negative. Sean's possition is the one we need to upgrade. There are player out there that can do what sean does and more. It's getting to the point that people are over-defending him. He will be at the club for a long time; as a squad player.
Billy is spot on about Youri Tielemans.
South..fucking……Hampton……….🥲🖤
That's a homage to how well Southampton played and the result they got against the best team in the English league
City didn't learn from our mistake against Wednesday. Great performance from the Saints. We won't take them lightly, which is the best thing.
Bad finishing in a tight game can be all the difference in winning and losing, if we want to win things the finishing needs to be far far better.
Draw completed, the stars are starting to align, City out, Cockney reds v Forest, Toon away in the first leg to the Saints, 2nd leg at the Cathedral on the Hill… if the atmosphere was amazing last night, it will seem like a quiet night in Amble compared to what will happen if we go through to the final at home.. Longstaff and Burn score, can hear the song now, tell me ma, me ma, I won't be home for tea, I am going to Wembley…ps excellent show.
Long staff is a Geordie and he's a ball winner he's one of us back him don't slate him 👍