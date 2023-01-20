"No jugamos lo suficientemente bien" -Brendan Rodgers | Newcastle United contra Leicester City

SUSCRÍBETE ahora a Leicester City en YouTube. ¡Toca la campana para recibir notificaciones sobre nuestras últimas cargas! Twitter: Instagram: Facebook: TikTok: Web: Acerca del canal oficial de YouTube de Leicester City: aquí encontrará todos los videos más recientes de Leicester City, incluidos los goles de la Premier League, resúmenes, imágenes detrás de escena, entrenamientos y mucho más.
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Mal, muy mal!
go away brendan u fraud
Where's bitter Barry 😄 back and white army 🖤 🤍
king power out
Ffs
The last few seasons have been magical from a lcfc point of view. Ifyou have been with city for a while, you will know the reality of supporting city. The yo yo of many seasons , and every now and then , they would do something that would bring you tears of joy, and then tears of sadness followed not to long after. Championship awaits.
Of we're not going to support the Manager. Then the decent thing to do is pay up his contract, thank him for his service and let him walk. So much for Top and Rudkin being honorable.
When will this manager stop making excuses? The formation was awful, the strikers would rather pass than shoot! I would like to know exactly what these players are doing during training each week because they are getting worse!
No money crap signing dead wood champshi e again 😂 toon Leicester mag
Fair play Brendon up the magggggggggs 😁
That Vardy miss just shows he is definitely finished now. No way he misses that chance a couple of seasons ago. Time to retire and give someone else a chance.
Will we be ready at the weekend tho cuz everytime you’ve said that we end up losing and then you proceed to come out afterwards and say, we wasn’t good enough or we were lacking quality or some other stupid excuse
We did not play well enough. FFS i do not need to be a rocket scientist to know that. Abysmal. Thai owners out. We need investment pure and simple. Thai owners ate not managing this right. Go back home and manage your Thai interests . The love affair with leicester is soured. Enough is enough.
We gave the ball away, conceded soft goals, didn't take our chances, blah, blah, blah
Rogers has always been a crap manager yet he always seems to fail upwards!
Same old same old we need a new manager and Maddison
Brendan looks scunnered, looks like he would be happy to be sacked. He is not a magician
Same old excuses but Brendan might have a point and the boss s son has not got the enthusiasm as his dad and the money for new signings isn't there either. Hence no signings etc.
They look like a team becalmed, they have reverted to beginning of the season form since the season restarted after thr world cup.
Thanks for the fa cup, but you have ran out of ideas, time for you to leave the club and us go on another direction
We all seen what is wrong.. our players are weak, slow and can't control or pass the ball! Miracle required or championship here we come !
What's happening with transfers LCFC Board? Not this blokes fault at this point, seems like he's fighting an uphill battle at the moment.
get more players in not a manager problem i look at that bench and there is not enough premier league quality players same with the starting 11 get the players out who don't want to be there aka james maddison i don't believe he is interested to play for us manages to be benched for England but can't get on the bench due to injury which was made before the world cup is very sus to me same with him no posting anything about being in gym or anything getting back to fitness proves to me that there is probably many more players who don't want to be there and if they don't then get them out because they have lost all of my respect!
suck, we out