CAMINO A WEMBLEY* ¡Newcastle United vs Southampton! ¡Semifinal de la Copa Caraboa!

Do we rest key players in the league now? Or do we Carry on picking strongest 11
If we get to the final and also Manure, they have a European game 3 days before the final
It’s a great result for Southampton, beating Man City, but it’s an even better opportunity for Newcastle over two legs to get to the final. 🥴
Man U in the final would be a hell of an opportunity for Newcastle to finally get their hands on silverware, it would also be a fantastic confidence booster, better than any words could ever do. 👍
It's a good time
To take this match+ fire
Draw away win at home. Would of preferred 1 of the nearer teams takes ages to get to saints
If Man United get to the final they play Barcelona at home 3 days before the final which could be a good thing for us if we beat Southampton
Under this ownership , and Management. This cup is ours to lose.. I see a Newcastle United v Manchester final. May the best team win.. This is the tilt point . Bag this cup and it's sky's the limit..
if win it we had the hardest run in with 5 premier league teams
what was man city goalkeeper doing for 2nd goal thought he was a defender ha
If its a Newcastle man u final man u have Barcelona in the Europa League 3 days before the final so they Gona want to field a strong team in that massive opportunity for the lads 🖤🤍
Why no signing? 😪
That was the best draw available!
Tough team to beat but so are we
Anyone think we had better chance of beating Man U in a 2 leg game. Than meet them in final where they have experience. Just a thought
On paper we should win both games.
Tbh I would have preferred man u over 2 legs. Be harder to beat them in one single game. Let's hope forest do the business, however we are afraid of no-one so bring on whoever. Toon toon.
This might get more movement in the transfer market the chance to get a trophy in the first full year of new ownership could see someone big coming through the door
Our best chance is for Howe to play the 1st team squad in both legs no messing around with the team sheet.
I'm glad we've avoided MU and my preferred draw would be Southampton for selfish reasons! I might be able to cadge an away ticket for a midweek match down at Saint Mary's! If you're not going Rob then let me know 😀
IF Isak becomes our effective #9, we'll have that player who can finish & transfer our many untaken shots into goals! Cup coming soon! #htl
i mean the FA cup needs to be remembered, disgusting loss that shouldnt have happend. they need to remember it so it doesnt happen again, because that shit isnt a shock its just dam right embarrassing. would rather have had man u in the semi tbh, nothing worse than loosing a final especially to man u
No shock manure got forest like. Would've preferred them in the semi's. What will be will be!
Still buzzing for what's coming!
There is no way you could describe the team that Man City put out as "weak".
Just need to play these 2 games like we are In the Champions League In my opinion Rob…
To be honest Rob I would have liked Manure in the next round, over 2 legs I really fancy us to beat them. However Southampton away isn't to shabby and thankfully we have the 2nd leg at home. Hopefully we can get a decent result away and finish it off in style 2nd leg. Trying not to get excited just yet but the thought of seeing the lads win a cup is nearer than I ever thought we'd get a few years ago. Got to be happy with that Rob, our dreams within a touch mate 🙏🙏🖤🤍🖤🤍
Get in there . Tell me ma I'm not home for tea where going to wembley
Last time i saw the Toon were at wembley was 1974 FA Cup against Liverpool. I was seven years old. Never thought i would see this again in my lifetime. South Africa 🇿🇦 praying for Toon.
Confident now but not under estimating Southampton in any way shape or form. Hoping and praying that over 2 legs we can beat these and get to a final.
So stoked for this tie! HWTL!
I hope Eddie doesn't put out the team that played Sheffield.
We just have to get to the final then maybe Man Utd – I would love it, just love it if we beat them. ⚽️ HWTL
It's a crazy but beautiful game cmon the TOON
I’m buzzing we’ve got Southampton but if we got Man U and put them out I think we’d be bang on to win it
I love Newcastle United I am FC Newcastle United form Thailand
⚫⚫⚪⚪⚫⚫⚪⚪⚫⚫
⚫⚫⚪⚪⚫⚫⚪⚪⚫⚫
Could not hope for a better draw. I think the 2nd leg at home is a massive advantage..HWTL.🏆🏁