¡Le pedí a los fanáticos del Newcastle United BORRACHOS que hicieran el BAILE DE DAN BURN!



Dan Burn realizó un baile viral después de anotar para llevar a Newcastle a los últimos 4 de la Copa Carabao #nufc #newcastle #carabaocup

20 comentarios en “¡Le pedí a los fanáticos del Newcastle United BORRACHOS que hicieran el BAILE DE DAN BURN!

  3. Thomas Mc

    Amazing content and that dance is absolutely class mate is is a moment no one will ever forget I would love to see Newcastle get to the final and win

  9. Hallelujah

    If a male anchor had told a female reporter her impression of the dance is terrible, he would’ve been fired and banished to neverland by now for “harrassment and condescending language toward a colleague on live TV”.

  10. Ian Curry

    Great night for you Geordies, good luck hope you get to Wembly and bring the trophy back….. from a Sunderland fan…

  11. Mark Pitsmoor Owl

    Southamton only beat SHEFF WED ON PEN 6-5 SWFC WON LEAUGE CUP V MAN UTD & SWFC got to both cup finals in 93 CHRIS WADDLE,DAVID HIRST ECT

  18. PinkTulipWoman

    Dan Burn, and Adam Pearson, most definitely two of our own ❤ well done Dan and ‘our Adam’ 😊 haway the lads ❤

  19. Rich G

    Fantastic content Adam. You hit a note how this positive football is also positive for our mental health.
    Really proud of the team and everyone involved at the club.
    Is it too early to book train and hotel tickets for 26th Feb?

Los comentarios están cerrados.