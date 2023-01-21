¡Le pedí a los fanáticos del Newcastle United BORRACHOS que hicieran el BAILE DE DAN BURN!

Dan Burn realizó un baile viral después de anotar para llevar a Newcastle a los últimos 4 de la Copa Carabao #nufc #newcastle #carabaocup
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Came across really well on sky sports 👏
Great vid wow can imagine the subscribers you get from sky sports piece only got 49 on mine
Amazing content and that dance is absolutely class mate is is a moment no one will ever forget I would love to see Newcastle get to the final and win
When it comes too Cringe Jordys are just next level 😂😂
Hahahaha
He's from Blyth you'll never beat wor dan
we seen you on bbc news dancing
YES ADAM MATE 💪🏼
If a male anchor had told a female reporter her impression of the dance is terrible, he would’ve been fired and banished to neverland by now for “harrassment and condescending language toward a colleague on live TV”.
Great night for you Geordies, good luck hope you get to Wembly and bring the trophy back….. from a Sunderland fan…
Southamton only beat SHEFF WED ON PEN 6-5 SWFC WON LEAUGE CUP V MAN UTD & SWFC got to both cup finals in 93 CHRIS WADDLE,DAVID HIRST ECT
Congratulations Adam ~
Awesome to see your growth over the past year
Brendon
Nashville, Tennessee
Class video all the fans are buzzing
😂😂😂😂😂😅😅😅Your dancing😂😂😂You are the best..😵😵😵
cracking to see everyone all happy over the moon for Burn like cracking goal 👍👍👍
The first 22 seconds (and the rest that follows) is peak YouTube content.
😂😂 love this video Adam. You're becoming a proper TV star, ain't ya!! Keep it coming man! 👊
Dan Burn, and Adam Pearson, most definitely two of our own ❤ well done Dan and ‘our Adam’ 😊 haway the lads ❤
Fantastic content Adam. You hit a note how this positive football is also positive for our mental health.
Really proud of the team and everyone involved at the club.
Is it too early to book train and hotel tickets for 26th Feb?
Bloody sky sports!!! Get in adam!!!