¿Por qué el Newcastle United es TAN BUENO en St James’ Park?

Alex Hursts habla sobre el increíble récord en casa de Eddie Howe para NUFC en St James ‘Park que culminó con la derrota de Leicester City en la Copa de la Liga para avanzar al Newcastle United a una semifinal contra Southampton. Si te gusta este video suscríbete al canal! Sigue a Alex en twitter www.twitter.com/tfalex1892
Win, lose, we don’t care, we are the Geordies of NUFC ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
You need to do something with the production values. You sound like you're in the toilet (thankfully we can see you're not!).
You could also do with a co-host to create a more conversational style.
I'm enjoying the content tho 👍🏻
"This ain't that type of channel" love it mate! 🤣 Great content from a top man. 👍
Hi Alex
Could do with some sound editing in post before uploading.
The recording reverbs from the empty room and at times you sound like speaking to a tin can.
Man U haven't won a League title in over a decade, despite spending 2bn quid in that time. Wonder how the journalists/other footie fans can explain that one.
This no dickheads policy is important. Therefore, I'm so pleased that we didn't sign JLings. Have you seen that video of him dancing around in the Forest changing room after their LC Cup Quarter? What a dickhead.
Flipping class video as usual Alex.
Main difference this season is not just Wor flags, it's every fan understanding every player is playing for the badge.
Looking forward to the true faith podcast take on Joelinton's misdemeanour….. Bet he got the full Mad Dog treatment when the club were told
It’s like Mordor up there freezing all the time
You must have forgotten NUFC 3 Man City 3 would have reinforced your point
Eddie faces a massive dilemma on what team to pick for the Palace game on the 21st, on the 24th we play our 1st leg at Southampton, a similar situation he had at Sheffield with a short break before playing Leicester, it will be interesting to see what he does. 🤔
Would we be in the league cup semi final if we hadn’t rested player in the FA Cup is anyone complaining now.
You need to put something on them walls sounds like your in a toilet but it's newcastle related so I'll give you a follow
Keep it up. Enjoy your videos
Hi Alex, one of the things I like about you and your attitude towards Newcastle United, the Premier League and the other 19 teams in the PL is that they can all fuck right off, you seem not have a soft spot for any of them and I feel exactly the same way; they can all fucking do one, each and every last one of them.
Turn your mic on.
Quality stuff Alex. You are a SAGE with words
Great video mate 👍
🎶 He's from Blyth…… You'll never ever beat Dan Burn 🎶 Btw the dance is called the Orange Justice Dance from the game Fortnite. Or so the kids tell me.
Great vid as always up the mags come on
Even the ref was taken out for being shite.. ran around for the rest of the game , with a fun size Mars bar poking out of his hoop !! 🤣😂
I gave this a like just for the fact you uttered the word “demonstrably” 👍🏻