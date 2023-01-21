¿Por qué el Newcastle United es TAN BUENO en St James’ Park?



Alex Hursts habla sobre el increíble récord en casa de Eddie Howe para NUFC en St James ‘Park que culminó con la derrota de Leicester City en la Copa de la Liga para avanzar al Newcastle United a una semifinal contra Southampton. Si te gusta este video suscríbete al canal! Sigue a Alex en twitter www.twitter.com/tfalex1892

21 comentarios en “¿Por qué el Newcastle United es TAN BUENO en St James’ Park?

  2. TheIncredibleBeard

    You need to do something with the production values. You sound like you're in the toilet (thankfully we can see you're not!).
    You could also do with a co-host to create a more conversational style.

    I'm enjoying the content tho 👍🏻

  4. Smartphone Wars

    Hi Alex
    Could do with some sound editing in post before uploading.
    The recording reverbs from the empty room and at times you sound like speaking to a tin can.

  5. Christopher Davis

    Man U haven't won a League title in over a decade, despite spending 2bn quid in that time. Wonder how the journalists/other footie fans can explain that one.

  6. Grant Marshall

    This no dickheads policy is important. Therefore, I'm so pleased that we didn't sign JLings. Have you seen that video of him dancing around in the Forest changing room after their LC Cup Quarter? What a dickhead.

  7. DaddyWhoGames

    Flipping class video as usual Alex.
    Main difference this season is not just Wor flags, it's every fan understanding every player is playing for the badge.
    Looking forward to the true faith podcast take on Joelinton's misdemeanour….. Bet he got the full Mad Dog treatment when the club were told

  10. Gun4hire

    Eddie faces a massive dilemma on what team to pick for the Palace game on the 21st, on the 24th we play our 1st leg at Southampton, a similar situation he had at Sheffield with a short break before playing Leicester, it will be interesting to see what he does. 🤔

  11. Gareth Laidler

    Would we be in the league cup semi final if we hadn’t rested player in the FA Cup is anyone complaining now.

  12. Cream Cake

    You need to put something on them walls sounds like your in a toilet but it's newcastle related so I'll give you a follow

  14. jayjaybee3101

    Hi Alex, one of the things I like about you and your attitude towards Newcastle United, the Premier League and the other 19 teams in the PL is that they can all fuck right off, you seem not have a soft spot for any of them and I feel exactly the same way; they can all fucking do one, each and every last one of them.

  18. Carl Naisby

    🎶 He's from Blyth…… You'll never ever beat Dan Burn 🎶 Btw the dance is called the Orange Justice Dance from the game Fortnite. Or so the kids tell me.

  20. The 11 meters D.X. Channel.

    Even the ref was taken out for being shite.. ran around for the rest of the game , with a fun size Mars bar poking out of his hoop !! 🤣😂

