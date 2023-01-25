Newcastle United FC 2-0 Leicester FC MR & PR’S, DAN BURN & JOELINTON FUERON IMPARABLES.

Ayer, Newcastle United reservó sus lugares para las semifinales de la Carabao Cup, los goles de Dan Burn y Joelinton nos ayudaron a llegar a esta etapa del torneo, únete a mí en el chat en vivo mientras reviso el juego y califico el desempeño de los jugadores también. Para consultas: peteproud1990@gmail.com Mi canal y convertirse en miembro: Facebook: Twitter: Snapchat: pdproudlock Instagram: @pdproudlock #PDProudlock #NUFC #LCFC
Amazing result great feeling to see us in the League Cup Semi Final
Pope 7
Trippier 9
Schar 8
Botman 8
Burn 10
Bruno 9
S Longstaff 8
Willock 8
Joelinton 10 🌟
Wilson 7
Almiron 9
Isak 7
Saint Maximin & Murphy N/A
Referee 7 Fans 10 Howe 10
Hopefully we win again at the Weekend against Fulham albeit it will be tough given how well they have been playing this season
HWTL! ⚫⚪