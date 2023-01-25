Newcastle United FC 2-0 Leicester FC MR & PR’S, DAN BURN & JOELINTON FUERON IMPARABLES.



Ayer, Newcastle United reservó sus lugares para las semifinales de la Carabao Cup, los goles de Dan Burn y Joelinton nos ayudaron a llegar a esta etapa del torneo, únete a mí en el chat en vivo mientras reviso el juego y califico el desempeño de los jugadores también. Para consultas: peteproud1990@gmail.com Mi canal y convertirse en miembro: Facebook: Twitter: Snapchat: pdproudlock Instagram: @pdproudlock #PDProudlock #NUFC #LCFC

1 comentario en “Newcastle United FC 2-0 Leicester FC MR & PR’S, DAN BURN & JOELINTON FUERON IMPARABLES.

  1. Philip Keers NUFC

    Amazing result great feeling to see us in the League Cup Semi Final

    Pope 7
    Trippier 9
    Schar 8
    Botman 8
    Burn 10
    Bruno 9
    S Longstaff 8
    Willock 8
    Joelinton 10 🌟
    Wilson 7
    Almiron 9

    Isak 7
    Saint Maximin & Murphy N/A

    Referee 7 Fans 10 Howe 10

    Hopefully we win again at the Weekend against Fulham albeit it will be tough given how well they have been playing this season
    HWTL! ⚫⚪

Los comentarios están cerrados.