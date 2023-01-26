DESTACADOS EXTENDIDOS: Southampton 0-1 Newcastle United | Copa Carabao



Vea los mejores momentos del partido de ida de la semifinal de la Carabao Cup, lleno de acción, en el St Mary's Stadium, donde el VAR anuló los goles de ambos equipos y el Southampton despidió a Duje Ćaleta-Car.

36 comentarios en “DESTACADOS EXTENDIDOS: Southampton 0-1 Newcastle United | Copa Carabao

  3. Devaananda Ramulu

    Pope got the ball and follows through, rightly no foul. Joe linton got the ball and follows through, goal disallowed 🙄

  6. severio nyamaropa

    I am a United fan but Soton may go thru to the final. We will be waiting for you guys. Very good display indeed

  21. Hainsy 32

    How they both think Adams didn’t do anything wrong with the one on one shot I do not know, the amount of big chances and 1 on 1’s he has had and bottled since joining us is disgraceful

  23. Jade Rabbit

    Cracking game I thought. Southampton really picking up now no doubt they’ll stay up as usual 👊🏻 very impressed with alcaraz and KWP as usual.

    Also I thought both var decisions were very harsh. Not a lot both the players can do 😭 balanced I suppose 😭

  26. Tirto Ananda

    Just Remember Adam Amstrong & Joelinton Dissalowed Goal After VAR. Southampton Defeat Against Newcastle United In The St'Mary Stadium.

  27. Jack Delaney

    Definetly looking harder to beat. Alcaraz looked great ,so did Mara. Just need that new striker 🔴🔴⚪⚪

  28. Adam Bradbury

    Love your commentator. Can't stand watching NUFC highlights (and I'm a Newcastle fan) as their commentary team are so biased. Nice to have some objectivity on a team channel.

  30. Kevin Grant

    Great highlights, like your commentator. Stressful game to listen to on the radio 😅 Can’t wait for the second leg, should be a right battle. Used to have a Southampton shirt when I was 7 running around Tyneside 😂😂😂 I liked Keegan because he had the same name as me and I once visited a very sunny Dell on my holidays. Still like the Soton logo 😂😂😂Remember my Panini sticker album with the likes of David Armstrong, Reuben Agboola, Steve Baker and Steve Moran. Awesome.

  31. Nippz

    Get the manager out he doesn't know what to do with these players. Che Adams isn't good enough he gets the positions and never puts it away even in 1on1s. Lyanco is sloppy he tries but he makes easy mistakes. Diallo is definitely not good enough for the prem.

  32. NBII-es futballista

    You can blame Ralph or Jones because of the results but without a decent striker, nobody could stay up with this team.

    Che had an open goal chance with 0-0 standing not the first time this season. But he never converts it and after we always concede a goal. I don't want to blame him because he is the only one who can create chances but It's really annoying.

    With a good striker we would be above the bottom 3

    I can't see we can turn it in the second leg but it isn't our biggest problem now

