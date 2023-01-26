DESTACADOS EXTENDIDOS: Southampton 0-1 Newcastle United | Copa Carabao

Vea los mejores momentos del partido de ida de la semifinal de la Carabao Cup, lleno de acción, en el St Mary’s Stadium, donde el VAR anuló los goles de ambos equipos y el Southampton despidió a Duje Ćaleta-Car. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube de Southampton: para conocer las últimas noticias del club, visita nuestro sitio web oficial: ➡️ Síguenos en Twitter: ➡️ Síguenos en Facebook: ➡️ Síguenos en Instagram: ➡️ Síguenos en TikTok:
Almiron was having fun
Pope got the ball and follows through, rightly no foul. Joe linton got the ball and follows through, goal disallowed 🙄
Isak turning Caleta like a sack of potatoes 🤣🤣🤣
Tidak beruntung ,tapi kalian dah berjuang semoga pertandingan selanjutnya lebih baik
I am a United fan but Soton may go thru to the final. We will be waiting for you guys. Very good display indeed
VAR is ridiculous, nothing wrong with the Southampton goal.
united fan here PLEASE WIN YOUR NEXT LEG
nhà giàu new năm năm đá cháy quá nhỉ
Jesus man as a Newcastle fan can we please get a striker that can hit on target
Some keeper that nick pope is
Announce the New striker.Weve been waiting 18months
That well known player "Jo Ellington"
We're still in it!
Enjoy relegation church mice😊
Adams not good enough.
Adams is not a serious player. The kind of goals he misses I really wonder.
Car wasn’t last man. Not a second yellow for me. What else could he do ?
Alcaraz is magic!!
Going down with a performance like that – think 3-0 at Newcastle second leg.
How they both think Adams didn’t do anything wrong with the one on one shot I do not know, the amount of big chances and 1 on 1’s he has had and bottled since joining us is disgraceful
The commentator needs to learn how to pronounce Joelinton! 😂
Cracking game I thought. Southampton really picking up now no doubt they’ll stay up as usual 👊🏻 very impressed with alcaraz and KWP as usual.
Also I thought both var decisions were very harsh. Not a lot both the players can do 😭 balanced I suppose 😭
Pope the wall of newcastle
im annoyed Adams goal should of counted as his hand was in a natural Poisson
Just Remember Adam Amstrong & Joelinton Dissalowed Goal After VAR. Southampton Defeat Against Newcastle United In The St'Mary Stadium.
Definetly looking harder to beat. Alcaraz looked great ,so did Mara. Just need that new striker 🔴🔴⚪⚪
Love your commentator. Can't stand watching NUFC highlights (and I'm a Newcastle fan) as their commentary team are so biased. Nice to have some objectivity on a team channel.
Commentator -oh my god you can see the monsterous hand 😂😂 on Southampton goal(var)
Great highlights, like your commentator. Stressful game to listen to on the radio 😅 Can’t wait for the second leg, should be a right battle. Used to have a Southampton shirt when I was 7 running around Tyneside 😂😂😂 I liked Keegan because he had the same name as me and I once visited a very sunny Dell on my holidays. Still like the Soton logo 😂😂😂Remember my Panini sticker album with the likes of David Armstrong, Reuben Agboola, Steve Baker and Steve Moran. Awesome.
Get the manager out he doesn't know what to do with these players. Che Adams isn't good enough he gets the positions and never puts it away even in 1on1s. Lyanco is sloppy he tries but he makes easy mistakes. Diallo is definitely not good enough for the prem.
You can blame Ralph or Jones because of the results but without a decent striker, nobody could stay up with this team.
Che had an open goal chance with 0-0 standing not the first time this season. But he never converts it and after we always concede a goal. I don't want to blame him because he is the only one who can create chances but It's really annoying.
With a good striker we would be above the bottom 3
I can't see we can turn it in the second leg but it isn't our biggest problem now
On a positive note, Alcaraz looks class
We are completely done if we don’t sign a prem / European proven striker
08:15 That was not a handball. VAR decisions like this are ruining the game.
Can we unanimously agree that Adams is wank and VAR is the worst thing to ever happen to football