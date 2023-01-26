Eddie Howe: ¡EL MAGO! 🎩 ¡Fanáticos del Newcastle HINCADOS!

Simon Jordan y Danny Murphy creen que Eddie Howe está muy por delante de lo previsto en su cambio de rumbo del Newcastle United, ¡que ahora está a un paso de una FINAL DE COPA! ¡Eddie Howe continúa sacando el conejo del sombrero para The Magpies y ha dejado a los que llaman así de felices! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #newcastleunited #eddiehowe #joelinton #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Newcastle are lucky awful side to watch bad league this year ,Newcastle are not top 4 side and even in bad year like this they won't make it!
Hoo, what's the caller gannin on aboot? We want us to win the cup and finish top 4 noo man. Howay, let us enjoy the ride.
Why bring Emery and Villa into it? Obsessed.
Ramsdale should be England's no 1.
Fans from abroad as well enjoying the rise to the upper table of EPL. If you paid attention to the second half of last season you would undetstand why it is no fluke that they are in 3rd position
Everything aside with Pickford coming from a Newcastle fan, honestly how is he better with his feet? All he does is launch in the length of the pitch everytime.
Pickford??? 😆 Pope is superior on every level
They’re not “riding a wave”, though. They are permanently proving upwards now. It’s not a temporary thing now – which is what they need to understand. Teams are treating the toon with more respect now.
Yeah this is what £250 million does in 2 windows, Financial fair play at its best, and teams that have spent years building a team have no chance, 🤮
Cup all day long, just for the parade throw the city, that is something I want experience.
Do Newcastle fans really think there winning United in the final?!
Every day, once a day, I think about all those people in 2021 who were getting ready to celebrate us being the richest club in the championship. Then I crack open a beer.
Villa and emery rent free
Simon and others need to understand we don't need the money that champions L brings in now, we obviously want to be back in it but a trophy would make us alot happier at this time. But can I just say what a difference a good manager makes to think ppl were crying for Bruce to keep his job. Been a toon fan since 94 95 and will always follow this team in the EPL in the championship I dont care but I have to say right now im over the moon to see how we playing the players are all in the same direction and playing for the badge. Love it. Toon army
Come on the Toon Army taking the league by storm watching other teams crumble and get angry for a change!!!!
Anyone else think Danny was gonna eat that bogie ?
Naa thats BS, I would rather we had no cups an a top 4 finish like!
Huge thanks to the Saudi Arabian who took over they forgot to mention that
Danny Murphy stop picking your nose FFS 😂😂😂 5:23
pickford… footwork!??
Look at this man ,, now he’s cleaning his nails and chewing on them
Us who are not English looks pathetic 🤮
Why is this little man on here ??always half asleep never interested,,, he looks like a golf ball on a tee
Now he’s putting headphones on ,,, how’s he going to hold that head up now
Get him off :::::he’s useless
As a lifelong Scotsman and a Chelsea fan, Eddie Howe is by far the best English manager since Alf Ramsey and I hate it when people state other English managers i.e. Graham Potter worked hard and along with Eddie Howe, are great which isn't the case.
Howe deserves to manage a team like Real Madrid because not only he worked hard, he's only manager since the formation of the premier league to have taken almost the same core player from league 2, old division 3, in the hardest football pyramid in the footballing world, to the premier league and survived the drop for 6 years before he got sacked which wasn't his fault because he could only do so much with Bournemouth.
Newcastle deserve Howe and I hope he does really well for you guys
proper geordie that guy. super friendly. loyal to the end. funny.
newcastle owners are very conservative – they do not spend money on a player unless they are very confident they will improve the team. they do not want to bring in players just for the sake of it, as that could risk upsetting the current succesfull setup. right now, they need a better midfielder than longstaff and willockl; they also need a better, more reliable winger than asm.
something i think makes a big difference is that newcastle have a very large team, physically speaking. they are huge. joelinton, burn, shcar, botman, pope, longstaff, isak – all very big men.
Good god would that man shut up
8 at the back at Old Trafford a big open pitch at Wembley Utd will destroy them.
We're just happy to be watching good football again and not being in a relegation scrap. Most fans would of been more than happy with top 8 and a good cup run this season so the thought of a cup final and top 4 is just mind blowing to us.
Not a real achievement when you got all your money from a dirty arab
It's a nice wave, but waves crash.
Eddie is our messiah
If it wasn’t for some glorious misses in front of goal, that an u10 team would wince at, a number of those draws would be wins. Which is scary for the rest.
I agree with every word that Newcastle fan said.
Why do pundits think Newcastle fans would rather a cup then top4? 100% champions league over anything right now, this will allow more money, high rep sponsers, better players.. then.. more cup runs
Howay the lads 🔥
Now we have a proper owner who is willing to invest and back Eddie Howe.
The Toon have went from farce to force!!!
Hopefully this is our time since Chelsea & Liverpool are nowhere this season
The fewmometers on Wearside are going off the scale.
The mackems seem to be the only ones left that are still in denial….
What a surprise
Toon fan here. I have never been so happy to be so wrong when I heard about Eddie becoming our manager. The dedication and devotion this man has put in our club is just an example to all to trust English managers and give them chance to show and grow. Should we get a world class manager? I think given time we already have one. Sir Alex was not world class when he went to Man U. José Mário was an interperator when he first started, but was trained and coached under a great English manager (RIP Sir Bobby).
If we get into the final of the carabo cup, London will not be prepared for the Toon Army tsunami what is going to flood that city. HTW!
As a lifelong Newcastle fan, that caller 100% spoke for every true Newcastle fan. I got quite emotional listening to him and he hit every point he made with accuracy 👏👏👏👏
Definitely winning it
NUFC always a top 4 club Ashley was suppressing us for years and under inflating our sponsorship money to benefit his sports direct company but nothing was said about that.
You still have another leg to play.
Top 4 before any cup.
I'm still pinching myself
Spectacularly special? Are you supposed to be a journalist? These are the reason I don't watch Sky Sports panels any more it's content for the sake of content. Jordan's opinion changes with the weather