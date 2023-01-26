Southampton 0 Newcastle United 1 | Resumen de las semifinales de la Copa Carabao



Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria de ida de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao del Newcastle United sobre el Southampton en St Mary’s. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis

40 comentarios en “Southampton 0 Newcastle United 1 | Resumen de las semifinales de la Copa Carabao

  2. Miguel Lúcio da Silva Lúcio

    Não sei porque o cabeça de bagre do Tite não convocou o joelinton e levou jgdres horríveis:raphinha, Fred, Martinelli, Paquetá, Bruno quimaraes tinha que dar errado msmo

  5. The Guide & The Judge

    Last time Newcastle won a trophy was 1955 FA Cup…..
    United hasn't won a trophy since 2017 Europa League…..

  8. BacchusAdoneus

    For those that didn't watch the whole game, what these highlights don't show is just how dirty Southampton played. Their tactics were just to kick us off the park, plain and simple. Credit to Nick Pope, the back 4, Almiron & Bruno in particular that Southampton weren't successful in their shocking approach.

  10. Sagar Wagle

    Newcastle is running the show in england this season. Hopeful they will land in top 4 at the end of the season

  13. hon ho maria sam

    I'm no fan of both teams. The forward's right leg was caught by the defender's two legs then led to his handball…..

  15. nikеvseji24

    Сороки должны вернуть свое величие☝️⚽, Святошам удача не улыбнулась в этом матче..

  16. Phillip Wallace

    We need to drop Wilson for isak,willock for ASM or drop longstaff play a 4 4 2 with Wilson and isak
    Would also take a cup over Europe personally

  18. Private Eye

    5 games 75 shots = 2 goals
    Both goals was created by a man that sat on the bench during all 5 games alarm bells are ringing.

  24. luke Saddington

    Great to see ASM come on and have a impact. Think Wilosn has looked off the boil since the world Cup, needs dropping for the next game. Start Isak, ASM. Drop Joe back into midfield.

  25. Delta keesei

    0:29 OMG, Joly…Joly…the ball is so easy it doesn't go in, let me tell you here, the ball is round, if you kick it at the lower, the ball automatically bounces, if you kick it in the middle, the ball is flat, if it's on the top, the ball will drop to the ground , so when you kick the ball, look at the ball and the position of the shoe, after that you hit the ball, want it to be flat or downward, when you kick the ball, don't brake, it's just embarrassing, how come a professional footballer is like that?
    0:50 Thanks to Isak's assist, Joelinton just needs to tap in 😁, that's how he can score a goal as long as there's a nice assist ball and he just taps in, grandmas can do that too 😅 (but it's great that he can make a goal), Isak must be played in the 60th minute , next time so he can often be creative to assist and goals

  27. jamie cummings

    What a run we are on. Don't no how to lose anymore. Still thing we need an attacking midfielder. But if not this window. I'm not gonna cry. As this has been a rememberable season as for hope he is England number one hands down. 💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Los comentarios están cerrados.