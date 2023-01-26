Southampton 0 Newcastle United 1 | Resumen de las semifinales de la Copa Carabao

Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria de ida de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao del Newcastle United sobre el Southampton en St Mary’s. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Da gosto ver esse time do New Castle
Não sei porque o cabeça de bagre do Tite não convocou o joelinton e levou jgdres horríveis:raphinha, Fred, Martinelli, Paquetá, Bruno quimaraes tinha que dar errado msmo
HWTLs
They should have included Murphy lol
Last time Newcastle won a trophy was 1955 FA Cup…..
United hasn't won a trophy since 2017 Europa League…..
Next season,i hope you guys Mastered about finishing. And BOOM!
Pope the most clean sheets this season👏👏👏the best keeper in PL…..i am a LFC fan
For those that didn't watch the whole game, what these highlights don't show is just how dirty Southampton played. Their tactics were just to kick us off the park, plain and simple. Credit to Nick Pope, the back 4, Almiron & Bruno in particular that Southampton weren't successful in their shocking approach.
John Anderson is insufferable
Newcastle is running the show in england this season. Hopeful they will land in top 4 at the end of the season
Isak is the best finisher than joelintone ton tong..its totally true… It's all about ISAKKK
That was a proper cup tie .
I'm no fan of both teams. The forward's right leg was caught by the defender's two legs then led to his handball…..
Goood win but Chelsea gonna get U! 4EVRBLUE
Сороки должны вернуть свое величие☝️⚽, Святошам удача не улыбнулась в этом матче..
We need to drop Wilson for isak,willock for ASM or drop longstaff play a 4 4 2 with Wilson and isak
Would also take a cup over Europe personally
整場比賽只有一個進球
5 games 75 shots = 2 goals
Both goals was created by a man that sat on the bench during all 5 games alarm bells are ringing.
Soton wa robbed tho
When Bruno goes over & screams at their player who got sent off 😂
Arsenal fan here,, happy to see Newcastle's fantastic football this season… Appreciate
The Southampton disallowed goal is a Joke
Linton missed 1,scored 2 1 disallowed.Joe always gives his all
Great to see ASM come on and have a impact. Think Wilosn has looked off the boil since the world Cup, needs dropping for the next game. Start Isak, ASM. Drop Joe back into midfield.
0:29 OMG, Joly…Joly…the ball is so easy it doesn't go in, let me tell you here, the ball is round, if you kick it at the lower, the ball automatically bounces, if you kick it in the middle, the ball is flat, if it's on the top, the ball will drop to the ground , so when you kick the ball, look at the ball and the position of the shoe, after that you hit the ball, want it to be flat or downward, when you kick the ball, don't brake, it's just embarrassing, how come a professional footballer is like that?
0:50 Thanks to Isak's assist, Joelinton just needs to tap in 😁, that's how he can score a goal as long as there's a nice assist ball and he just taps in, grandmas can do that too 😅 (but it's great that he can make a goal), Isak must be played in the 60th minute , next time so he can often be creative to assist and goals
Toon Toon Black and White Army…
…Howay the Mags…
What a run we are on. Don't no how to lose anymore. Still thing we need an attacking midfielder. But if not this window. I'm not gonna cry. As this has been a rememberable season as for hope he is England number one hands down. 💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
As a Bournemouth fan, I love this so much 😂🍒
A one match that separates us from the first match in the new Wembley
second weird VAR call against Southampton in 4 days tho
Allan Maximin should be starting games instead of Joelinton.
Oil money always buy referre
Fantastic …
I’ll take that. Isak looks sharp… 🔥
Am a City fan but I wish and Hope Newcastle win this cup they deserve it
What a performance, well done lads! lets bring the trophy home❤🔥💫
No-one messing with big Joe at the end there. Legend. 🎉
WE'VE GOT BRUNO IN THE MIDDLE!!!!! 🏴🏳🏴🏳
I really wanted the wave 😢
Almiron is a different Breed 🔥