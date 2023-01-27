DESTACADOS: Southampton 0-1 Newcastle United | Copa Carabao

Los momentos clave del partido de ida de la semifinal de la Carabao Cup en el St Mary’s Stadium, cuando Newcastle superó por poco a Southampton. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube de Southampton: para conocer las últimas noticias del club, visita nuestro sitio web oficial: ➡️ Síguenos en Twitter: ➡️ Síguenos en Facebook: ➡️ Síguenos en Instagram: ➡️ Síguenos en TikTok:
If we can get a good striker by next week and play the same way we did Tuesday we can win I believe coys 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️
Joe Ellington ha
Played quite well.Alcaraz and Mara especially.Go up there and get the job done.Need the new striker ASAP
Adam Amstrong Dissalowed Goal After VAR. Southampton Defeat Against Newcastle United In The St'Mary Stadium.
Adams can’t shoot. Every time, straight at the keeper or miles wide. Several chances like that already this season and he hits the ball right t the keeper’s body every time.
Come on! We still have a chance, go Saints!👏
