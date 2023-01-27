¿RETRASAR LA FINAL DE LA COPA CARABAO? 👶🏆 ¡La GRAN decisión de esta afición del Newcastle United!

¡Este aficionado del Newcastle United llamó a The Sports Bar de talkSPORT para tomar una GRAN decisión! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #nufc #newcastleunited #carabaocup #eflcup #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Brilliant let’s petition FA move the final
Seems fair enough to me. She will understand
You can't miss your childs birth under any circumstances though. If the kid hasn't been born just take her down, they have hospitals in London as well.
Do away with it ! Give footballers a break it is just to make money ! It has no significance like them made up international games they are diluting the importance of games and putting players in risk of injury unnecessarily !
Throw me phone in the Tyne! Priceless 🤣🤣🤣🤣
u going to miss the birth of your child just to watch shitycastle lose in the final against man utd again 😂😂😂
Love this 😂
I have never been present at my child birth. bizare and strange culture. Men should not be wasting time crying around his wife giving birth, he should be working or doing something worth while.
Still 90 mins left yet pilock😂😂😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I'd miss my childs funeral for a cup final. Hopefully I never have to 🤣🤣🤣
George.If the worst comes to the worst can I buy your ticket?
Hope Newcastle win this the fans deserve it …
newcastle looking past southampton… cant wait for United to batter them in the final
Cundy and o'hara the best combo on talksport!
Mumbling on doylem
Talksport we need to hear from this guy again, if Newcastle make it to the final, we need to know if the baby arrives late and screws him lol.
Have the baby in London? Good luck with the baby btw
Geordies are deluded, passionate and funny. Those are their traits
His kid will be born same as my boy 22 Feb mine is the 14 Feb
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Straight out the sun roof early!!!!
Didn’t realise Newcastle already made the final
Yeah cos Newcastle will get the game postponed for you to have a baby 😂
What a bloke and I'd totally agree, get yourself to Wembley son 😂 you'll have the kids whole life to see them but who know when the next final will be haha 😂
Class
Final all day my mrs would encourage it
Bin Salman FC
simple .. get her to have the baby in the stands
Can you delay the baby ?
😂😂
Leave your wife a "Sorry Pet" letter. You might be in a Divorce & custody battle but it will be worth it 😂😂😂😂