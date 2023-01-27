¡Simón Jordan DELIRA! 👏 ¿Es el Newcastle United el MEJOR club en propiedad? 🔥

¡Jim White y Simon Jordan discuten el progreso del Newcastle United desde que llegaron los nuevos propietarios! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
This Saudi ownership really has a different approach than Qatari and Emirati ownership in PSG and City
While PSG and CIty throw huge money to attract Zlatan, Robinho, Adebayor, and Pastore to their respective clubs in their first seasons of takeover, PIF do the smart transfer at reasonable price
(ex: Bruno G, Trippier, Isak,etc.)
Isak was 53m not 70 m
Wurzel no one cares what you think
Isak was 60 million not 70
Is Simon Jordon aware that Isak has been injured for 95% of his time at Newcastle? Lad hasn't even started a game yet.
Worth pointing out that the owners have charged only £20 for adults and £10 for seniors and Juniors for all the cup ties including the semi final and is something they deserve much credit for and DEFINITELY not something that the likes of Ashley,Shepherd,McKeag in fact ALL of Newcastles previous owners or directors would ever dream of and something Simon Jordan should acknowledge
Jim’s a Geordie 😉
Isak is absolutely quality. so quick. reminds me of Thierry.
70million for a top young striker is peanuts in today's market.
You don't have a leg to stand on, it soo obvious the station has an agenda against the Saudis and in my opinion an agenda against the islamic countries especially the 1st World islamic countries.
Newcastle Uniteds spending model will be copied by every single club, Mark my words.
Don't listen to these two idiots (Jim and Simon) although Simon does stick to his own thinking most of the time I'll give him that) , infact I'll tell you what's happend and how newcastle have made it look easy when it comes to spending money, the Saudis have basically learnt from the mistakes city and psg made. They realised its no good just throwing money about but instead to get the right people in the right positions especially in the boardroom and getting the infrastructure correct, When you get this right everything else follows.
Isak is 23 years old, he is obviously a player we have invested in for the future, he signed for 63m not 70 too. If Man U went out and bought Kane for 100m these same pundits would say its excellent business.
Them and Brighton, my club are a toxic shambles COYI's
🤣
absolutely not the rich clubs can not be the best run maybe have the best influence but do not ever get that twisted. Brighton and Brentford are by far the best if they had that money they would be soo clear. they have great scouts ethics and consistency with how the club works, while brighton had some injection of money they established the right players and style to be able to swap them all out if needed, Brentford have been growing since league two without the money but keeping the same style of football and now with the stats can adjust to all games the only down side they have is other clubs know to go after the players they look at now like the mudrykm situation.
You'll find out when they have a dip in form.
It is definitely the best club,very well managed,not like the poorly managed United.Newcastle are supposed to be the richest football club in the world but they are not desperate for players like United,they don't panic when looking for players like United,they spend wisely
unlike United who spend foolishly and Newcastle always pay the right,sensible price for very good players unlike United who pay over the odds for deadwoods.
Newcastle would have paid half of what
idiotic United paid for a deadwood like
Antony Newcastle also pay sensible
salaries,not like United who overpay their deadwoods.Newcastle are indeed a
very well managed team and United will do well to sit down quietly and learn several lessons from them.Newcastle are definitely the best team in the premiership.They have sense more than money.United may have money but the management is full of terrible idiots!!!!
As a newcastle fan I've said for years I'd take a trophy and relegation my grandma was young when we last won a trophy we're fucking dying of starvation up north 😂
Is Jim White the sportswashing minister for Saudi Arabia.
Sports Washing complete……it's owned by a murderous, oppressive regime.
Brighton must be the best run club in the PL. Spent nothing. There is very little between these two teams apart from Brighton are making a fortune, playing maybe the most attractive football in the country and are locally owned by a self made life long fan. Newcastle have sold their soul for some what could be dodgy overseas money
It was 60 million pound, Jordan, on a striker who's only started 2 games because he's been injured all season.
Jack Walker earned his money in Blackburn, from a business in Blackburn, supported Blackburn Rovers all his life and will forever be remembered by Blackburn Rovers fans.. No comparison to Chelsea, Newcastle or Man City..
I never knew just how gullible English football fans were how many times can they fall for sportswashing. When Newcastle win a few things they’ll be the best run.
Simon slated the owners before the takeover and even after. He does change his tune on a few things and gets things wrong quite a bit to be fair. Im a big fan of his but his brash approach does look stupid when hes held accountable on his words.
Now I know which club is paying Simon finally. I knew it was one of the oil clubs but wasn't sure exactly 🤣🤣🤣🤣 bloody sold out foool
The new players who's actually played, cost around 2 mill more than Antony. Crazy work by Howe!
Jordan rattled, he's acting like he hasn't been slating Newcastle since October 2021. He knows he needs to reel it in or he's going to continue to look more and more stupid and bitter. Isak was £62m, and Newcastle's spending is in line with other premier league clubs. Until their 5 year spend is in line with Everton, Villa etc there is nothing to say. Everyone was outspent by Nottingham Forest this year for christs sake.
How do you think was more of a gamble ISAK or Nunez?
Simon is jealous of any things who’s richer than him lol
I know a lot of Wigan fans and I know for a fact not one of them would trade that FA Cup win and the memories to be still fighting relegation every year
State sponsored murders and women's rights are worth an EPL. Fans need to get a grip and support their local team. I bet most fans drive past Gateshead United's ground to watch the black and whites play. Then complain about inflation caused primarily by their own clubs owners. Lol
2 faced as fu*k these 2 slagging newcastle off last week
The price of players is down to all the big clubs playing silly money for the last 10 years and driving prices up……$70m for a player is normal now
Love Simon, however on this he's clutching at straws. We did not spend £70m on a striker, it was (addons included) £63m – he's rarely off on the detail so has slid the finances up to a more sensational level to deflect