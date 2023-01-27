Simon Jordan: Everton es MÁS GRANDE que Newcastle United 😲

¿Quién es el club de fútbol más grande? ¿Everton o Newcastle? ¡Jim White, Simon Jordan y Danny Murphy de talkSPORT discuten! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #nufc #efc #evertonfc #newcastleunited #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Simon suddenly turned to communism 😅
That's one of the only comments l disagree with Everton have been in decline for years and l don't see the difference between them accept the toons have finally got a good manager
Even if it was about how there fans travel we are up there with the very best away support in the league, this is astonishing absolute slander we fill out every home and away so case closed.
Everton is bigger than Newcastle. At the moment Newcastle is doing a lot better than Everton in Premier League.
What a lot of old rot Jordan does talk
Same size clubs just like Chelsea and Man City . To be bigger Everton they just like Chelsea , Man City and now Newcastle to be successful they only have one option that is to become a plastic club . A club success wise created by a Middle Eastern nations or a dodgy Russian money scenario. There’s only 3 naturally created by fan base clubs in England. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. Disagree then your wrong and I accept your inferior knowledge
Of course they are
they WERE, UTD fan . them Jordies got it so good. Next 20 years they will be up and around it
Simon Jordan is tremendous 🤞
Exactly how influential they are Newcastle is THE Club and one of only 2 really in a region of 5.5 million people. Everton are in a region of 5.5 million people that has Blackoool, Blackburn, Burnley, Man U, Man City, Liverpool… they're not even top 3 in that region.
It's not all that matters but it is important.
Newcastle fans. Please don’t be stupid. You know this is correct.
On the Tyne we have Newcastle and the Heed, the latter disgustingly voted oot the league by Southerners and never recovered.
i don’t these arguments about who is the bigger club.
No matter who you support, that club will be massive in that supporters heart
yes simon
Judge a club on the size of it's spending power because football is now a business take the money away from the top 4 clubs and the wages they pay they won't attrack elite players look at Man City most of their signings probably didn't even know who the club was or cared about it's history which only began when it won the lottery the argument that a club is bigger for it's history is just for museums
Love how the Newcastle fans get some money in the club and now they are a big club they are delusional as city fans
What have Everton done in the last 25 years how many times they been in the top 4 how many times they played in the champions league how many cup finals have they been in newcastle have done nothing either but atleast they have been in the champions league and been in cup finals
So if you use Simons theory rangers are the biggest club in the world
Never played champions league football though big clubs play European football
Newcastle, 1 good season in decades, sorry half season. 😬
talking like their the new man . City
Tell him to pipe down
Everton are 4th on the list of English champions only behind manutd,Liverpool,and arsenal, Newcastle how many.?
Am a Liverpool fan an live in Liverpool am for me Everton are well bigger than Newcastle I would put villa an Leeds ahead off Newcastle aswell
No 1 like Everton outta Liverpool‼️🙄
I'm a Newcastle fan but by silverware Everton are above us and would say are a bigger club. We are a big club though soon to be a massive club. We've had great nights in my childhood but just fell short but we still entertained and played amazing football which is all I want effort and entertainment
‘Middle eastern’
Shola has scored more champions league goals than Everton all together
Man City's owners? Man uniteds owners? No mention
Simon definitely smokes Crystal meth. Not Palace.