¡Bruno Guimaraes explica por qué le ENCANTA jugar en el Newcastle! 🖤



24 comentarios en “¡Bruno Guimaraes explica por qué le ENCANTA jugar en el Newcastle! 🖤

  3. Badboyscope

    This guy is a great player and has been the cement that’s lifted Newcastle so quickly . Gutted he didn’t come to arsenal I was following him at Lyon. Great to see him happy at his club.

  5. Toonbird

    I absolutely love them. A fantastic footballer and beautiful couple. I'm happy they are happy here in the Toon and wish only the best for their little family. Oh and of course. Matteo is a Geordie ❤️❤️

  7. Raf 7

    No disrespect to Willock and Longstaff (they can settle for a bench spot) but Bruno G deserves better and higher calibre of midfielders to partner him in the middle. Newcastle will become a force to be reckoned with if they can do this.

  12. Josh Payne

    What an interview. I really like this guy. Congrats Newcastle on a great midfielder and future newcastle legend

  13. Martin Walker

    Though I'm a Liverpool fan, I do have a soft spot for Newcastle. It will be great for them to win a trophy. Great fans, great stadium. English manager given the chance to spend. Its looking good for them at present

  14. Nettle Warrior

    His character is what elevates him even more. He's surrounded by incredibly supportive family members who are so grounded and invested in the area. It's a match made in heaven.

  18. CONNOR BRADBURY

    Just a player we’ve been wanting for a long time , someone that gives 100% for the badge and is happy and appreciates the club and city love this player ⚫️⚪️

  20. Fiona Gaboff

    They have really embraced the club the city and the community it’s a privilege to have them.He will be a Geordie hero

Los comentarios están cerrados.