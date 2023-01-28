Lee Clark saluda la brillantez de Joelinton en la victoria 1-0 🔥

Newcastle United venció a Southampton 1-0 en el partido de ida de su semifinal de la Copa EFL. ¡Laura Woods y Ally McCoist de talkSPORT discuten junto a Lee Clark! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #nufc #newcastleunited #joelinton #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
I'd say Amdy Faye our Boumsong are the worst signings for NUFC.
I felt sorry for Joelinton when the previous regime and management signed him as a number 9 striker, which is not his career position. Was fat Mike on FIFA or something? Love big Joelinton turning it around.
Comes down to work ethic. Joelinton's, and everyone else's in the team, is immense. They run themselves into the ground time and time again.
toon fan here. in eddies first couple of games we played norwich away, a match that felt like a must win game. within 9 mins ciaran clark got sent off for a stupid pullback he didnt need to make, but eddie brought on a def and moved joelinton to CM and he had the best game he had ever had in an NUFC shirt, we played the game to a draw and alot went down to how he was holding and winning balls in midfield. since then he has gone from strength to stregnth in that position and long may it continue. HEEEEEEE'S BRAZILIAN! HE ONLY COST 40 MILLION!!
Shock doc she’s pathetic listening to quality Scotsman is worthy
Callum woods 😂
Maddison where are you at? Imagine Madderz in this side 🫣
Just as well Eddie Howe has found a role for Joelinton because the guy is one of the worst in front of goal I have ever seen.
If it's possible to put it over the bar he will do it as he did with the side-foot from 4 yards out.
Says “you know” a lot
Calum wood?
J7 is the man. Nobody messes with the Brazilian beast. God help them.
The bigger Newcastle become the more they’ll realise just how small-time they were
Ally praises a footballer for doing what he's paid to do play football wow ally incredible 👏
Lee Clark bleeds black & white top guy ✌️
Brilliant but but missed a sitter. Fair play he came back with a great run into the box to allow himself to tap in another
Missed an open goal from 4 yards last night, scored a tap in, brilliance my @rse. 🤦♂
Callum Woods?
Joelinton isn't a striker and never was!! Bruce played him out of position and played to his weakness; finishing. Eddie is playing him in his best position/s and is playing to his strength; athleticism.
Lee Clarke has become my favourite explayer to be interviewed talking about the Toon. Great stuff.
Eddie has definitely had him hit the Gym. The guy looks shredded and players are bouncing off him!
Brilliance for the miss of the season and then scoring a tap in a yard out?