Newcastle mantiene conversaciones con Everton sobre Anthony Gordon

He is overhyped mediocre player. Not impressed by Newcastle scouts. Why not go for Diaby or zanilo from Roma. Better talents who can become world class in few years.
We don't want you especially the disrespect u shown to trippier
Really really good signing
From signing danjuma to selling Gordon well done everton
Extortionately priced IMO but I fully trust NUFC to get it right, they know what they're doing… now that's something I never thought I'd say.
we don't want him
Not my choice . But in Eddie we trust 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Newcastle just get on with it and sign him.
Not happy to hear this
Bit disappointed by us toon fans in the comments like just give the kid a chance man and look what Howes done with Almiron
Why Gordon he is shite and a rat diving dosser . Please Everton don't sell him to us he looks bang average
Please NO NO NO
Why?
Didn’t know Logan Paul was on the brown and playing for Everton 🤔
We need someone better than Gordon. Transfer window shows we are not classed as a big team in the eyes of players still. We need a creative midfielder and an out and out proven striker.
"Kind of breaking news", "a sale of sorts", I think the people at Sky need to go back to school and study English. It's not breaking news and it's not a sale but a loan. Seriously, this is way below any kind of journalistic standard, you would expect better from them.
Send Everton down make the prem great again
Get behind the lad he looked a nightmare to play again last season…Howay the lads
jesus, poor everton, they are on their knees and the cashed up toon sheiks come in and take the only decent forward they have left
Gordon is a fan-favorite. Without him, and a decent replacement within next 3 days lol, Everton are relegated for sure.
No way this happens below 50mil.
Not a fan but we need more options on the wing to push for top 4. He could be a good option off the bench!
This is another overhyped English player. One of the shitiest player in the league.
From what I’ve seen I don’t rate the lad too much but any player that joins the club is one of us and I’d back Eddie and his team to get the best out of him
Don't see this particular transfer going through IMO.
We have isak, but Interesting Newcastle trying to sign Claire balding.😛
Gordon thanks Lampard for managing him then says why aye man i am of to Newcastle mate.
Howe will get the best out of him, great cover for asm
Why him when we have money to get kvaratskhelia
Sign him for cheap when they are relegated and desperate surely?
Ah go on then , I'll get behind it
If he can finish.. Bruno will find him. We need finishers atm. Could be our Phil Foden.