Newcastle mantiene conversaciones con Everton sobre Anthony Gordon



31 comentarios en “Newcastle mantiene conversaciones con Everton sobre Anthony Gordon

  1. Sami Zakariya

    He is overhyped mediocre player. Not impressed by Newcastle scouts. Why not go for Diaby or zanilo from Roma. Better talents who can become world class in few years.

  5. James Trades

    Extortionately priced IMO but I fully trust NUFC to get it right, they know what they're doing… now that's something I never thought I'd say.

  10. Calzonie

    Bit disappointed by us toon fans in the comments like just give the kid a chance man and look what Howes done with Almiron

  15. Tom Dobinson - Tinsley

    We need someone better than Gordon. Transfer window shows we are not classed as a big team in the eyes of players still. We need a creative midfielder and an out and out proven striker.

  16. Shani Ace

    "Kind of breaking news", "a sale of sorts", I think the people at Sky need to go back to school and study English. It's not breaking news and it's not a sale but a loan. Seriously, this is way below any kind of journalistic standard, you would expect better from them.

  19. Mark Hand

    jesus, poor everton, they are on their knees and the cashed up toon sheiks come in and take the only decent forward they have left

  20. Adam Riekert

    Gordon is a fan-favorite. Without him, and a decent replacement within next 3 days lol, Everton are relegated for sure.

    No way this happens below 50mil.

  23. Black&White Army

    From what I’ve seen I don’t rate the lad too much but any player that joins the club is one of us and I’d back Eddie and his team to get the best out of him

