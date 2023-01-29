¿Gordon trato más cerca? ‘¡Ni idea! ¡pero estamos BUSCANDO ACTIVAMENTE!’ | Eddie Howe | Southampton 0-1 Newcastle





Conferencia de prensa posterior al partido con el entrenador del Newcastle, Eddie Howe, luego de la victoria de su equipo por 1-0 sobre el Southampton en St Mary’s en el partido de ida de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao. ¡Suscríbete, dale me gusta al video y comparte donde puedas! **¡NO copie ni vuelva a cargar ninguna parte de este video en ningún lugar, de lo contrario, se realizarán acciones de derechos de autor! No tiene mi permiso** Tengo todos los derechos necesarios para usar este metraje, mi metraje tiene licencia a través de agencias, comuníquese conmigo si no está seguro, puede encontrar mi dirección de correo electrónico en mi página ‘acerca de’. Para asegurarse de no perderse ninguno de mis videos en este y mis otros canales, suscríbase aquí: Twitter: TikTok: Instagram: Facebook: Para consultas comerciales, patrocinios, anuncios, comuníquese con beanymansportsmarketing@gmail.com #newcastle # nufc #eddiehowe Conferencia de prensa de Eddie Howe hoy 0:00 Introducción 0:25 Veredicto de la actuación de Eddie Howe 1:19 Eddie Howe sobre el récord de Nick Pope 1:52 Eddie Howe sobre el gol anulado de Joelinton 2:11 Eddie Howe sobre el personaje de Joelinton 2:57 Eddie Howe en el partido de vuelta contra Southampton 3:21 Eddie Howe en Nick Pope Record Parte 2 3:54 Eddie Howe en Los jugadores que se preparan para este juego 4:42 ¿Es Nick Pope el mejor portero de Inglaterra? 5:13 Eddie Howe sobre Nick Pope 6:03 Eddie Howe sobre la preparación para el partido de la próxima semana 6:33 Eddie Howe sobre el interés del Newcastle por Anthony Gordon 7:18 Eddie Howe sobre el mensaje a los fanáticos para el partido de vuelta 8:03 Recepción de los aficionados 8:39 Eddie Howe sobre la actuación de ida 9:18 Eddie Howe sobre el impacto de la sustitución 9:52 «Solo estoy pensando en Southampton» – Eddie Howe sobre la final 10:16 Eddie Howe sobre su carrera como jugador de la torneos 10:52 Eddie Howe sobre la decisión de Nick Pope



comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.