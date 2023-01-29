¿Gordon trato más cerca? ‘¡Ni idea! ¡pero estamos BUSCANDO ACTIVAMENTE!’ | Eddie Howe | Southampton 0-1 Newcastle

Conferencia de prensa posterior al partido con el entrenador del Newcastle, Eddie Howe, luego de la victoria de su equipo por 1-0 sobre el Southampton en St Mary’s en el partido de ida de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao. ¡Suscríbete, dale me gusta al video y comparte donde puedas! **¡NO copie ni vuelva a cargar ninguna parte de este video en ningún lugar, de lo contrario, se realizarán acciones de derechos de autor! No tiene mi permiso** Tengo todos los derechos necesarios para usar este metraje, mi metraje tiene licencia a través de agencias, comuníquese conmigo si no está seguro, puede encontrar mi dirección de correo electrónico en mi página ‘acerca de’. Para asegurarse de no perderse ninguno de mis videos en este y mis otros canales, suscríbase aquí: Twitter: TikTok: Instagram: Facebook: Para consultas comerciales, patrocinios, anuncios, comuníquese con beanymansportsmarketing@gmail.com #newcastle # nufc #eddiehowe Conferencia de prensa de Eddie Howe hoy 0:00 Introducción 0:25 Veredicto de la actuación de Eddie Howe 1:19 Eddie Howe sobre el récord de Nick Pope 1:52 Eddie Howe sobre el gol anulado de Joelinton 2:11 Eddie Howe sobre el personaje de Joelinton 2:57 Eddie Howe en el partido de vuelta contra Southampton 3:21 Eddie Howe en Nick Pope Record Parte 2 3:54 Eddie Howe en Los jugadores que se preparan para este juego 4:42 ¿Es Nick Pope el mejor portero de Inglaterra? 5:13 Eddie Howe sobre Nick Pope 6:03 Eddie Howe sobre la preparación para el partido de la próxima semana 6:33 Eddie Howe sobre el interés del Newcastle por Anthony Gordon 7:18 Eddie Howe sobre el mensaje a los fanáticos para el partido de vuelta 8:03 Recepción de los aficionados 8:39 Eddie Howe sobre la actuación de ida 9:18 Eddie Howe sobre el impacto de la sustitución 9:52 «Solo estoy pensando en Southampton» – Eddie Howe sobre la final 10:16 Eddie Howe sobre su carrera como jugador de la torneos 10:52 Eddie Howe sobre la decisión de Nick Pope
0:00 Intro
0:25 Eddie Howe Verdict of the Performance
1:19 Eddie Howe on Nick Pope Record
1:52 Eddie Howe on Joelinton Disallowed goal
2:11 Eddie Howe on Joelinton character
2:57 Eddie Howe on the next leg against Southampton
3:21 Eddie Howe on Nick Pope Record Part 2
3:54 Eddie Howe on Players preparing for this game
4:42 Is Nick Pope England’s best Goalkeeper?
5:13 Eddie Howe on Nick Pope
6:03 Eddie Howe on preparing for Next Week’s game
6:33 Eddie Howe on Newcastle interest of Anthony Gordon
7:18 Eddie Howe on the message to the fans for the Second leg
8:03 Reception of the Fans
8:39 Eddie Howe on the first leg performance
9:18 Eddie Howe on the impact of the substitution
9:52 “I am only thinking about Southampton” – Eddie Howe on Final
10:16 Eddie Howe on his playing career of the tournaments
10:52 Eddie Howe on the Nick Pope decision
Sir Eddie howe . 🖤🖤
Just make sure you brat those man utd c….s in the league cup final
He needs to mix it up but bland seeing the same team struggle to score. When maxi goes lol edit willock off and Bruno and Linton in cm we look devistating
Brilliant manager and well done Newcastle 👏
Our defense was done in their goalmouth ..
Nicko the man did the rest..
Eddy always looking to improve… what
More can nufc fans ask for..thanks 👍👍
Anthony Gordon god nooooo
Why can’t we just go with what we’ve got
Such a top manager, always so composed and gives the players all the credit, when he is well within his right to take all of this. He’s never over ecstatic when winning or too down when we don’t and that reflects on the team, the gap between their best and worst is so small. Lucky to have him.
Not a fan of Gordon I hope not.
Eddie Howe looks younger every interview
Always conducts himself so well – top bloke and glad he’s ours
Howe would be a good poker player that's for sure
I like that Eddie's version of a week off is a week dedicated to training. It's been over a year but it's still so refreshing
This channel has perfect volume levels. NUFC TV look, listen and please learn.
As a man city fan a lot people doubt Eddie howe but this guy is gonna win trophies at Newcastle.
What a nice bloke he is saying hello to the journalists.
Great video Thanks! Love you you break the video down into sections!! Cheers!
1 nil, Joelinton could have had a hatrick
Wasn’t our best game but we got the job done and now they have to come to SJP and win, half way there👏🏆