Newcastle va tras Anthony Gordon mientras Chelsea busca dejar ir a Hakim Ziyech



49 comentarios en “Newcastle va tras Anthony Gordon mientras Chelsea busca dejar ir a Hakim Ziyech

  2. Raf 7

    Gordon is max 15-20 million. Anything more than that we must be crazy! I can’t see Newcastle spending 40 plus million on Gordon when they played hardball whilst signing players like Botman.

  3. Snipedot Genius

    Anthony Gordon is one of them players that nobody understands why they are the money they are and will never see why .. Jordan Ibe cenk tosin Domonic solanke Pepe the list goes on and on ..

  8. Joshua Coombs

    as a newcastle fan i think i d almost rather have zieych for lile 20-30 mil as opposed to spending 40+ on gordon….i think eddie can get a tune out of him !!

  10. BSMAG87

    Seriously doubt they’ll let Ziyech go unless he asks for the club to consider offers. Playing well and starting matches atm

  15. Shanghigh

    If Gordon wants to leave Everton for Newcastle then he's utterly deluded. Who leaves from a huge club to join a small one? We literally invented dug outs. Does nobody even talk about this any more? Surely Gordon isn't aware of it, otherwise he wouldn't be leaving.

  19. Zulu Cruz

    If Ziyech now plays for another team, Todd will prepare 60 mils for him now thanks to his outstanding performance at World Cup

  21. Rebellious 69

    Sorry to say guys no offends but Chelsea is killing those star player by sitting in the bench. Yes team got $$ but buy a player who have winning mentality not jus wanna play every game.. 🙏🙏

  23. Victor Oleru

    Wtf 😳 I thought Chelsea want Ziyech out, that can’t be true when you have average players there on Ghalagher and Mount…They just use Ziyech for click bait

  27. Hezo Rex

    The premier league is really very rich. You don't even hear or league buying players. As for now the English premier league have so far spent close to 400 million just this January transfers and rest of other leagues across Europe just 50 million. It really Crazy in the EPL how they spent so much money just for football.

  33. jay Aych are

    I think this wiener is over hyped and valued. Or maybe he’s just been playing with and been managed by utter tosh for too long.

    I can only imagine eddy Howe has seen something and will get hold of him and turn him into a world beater. He was fastest in PL until Mudryk turned up so at least he has some pace

  38. NichoTBE

    Everyone was doing business but Liverpool, their segment on LFC was how Dortmund offered a new contract to Bellingham lol. Pathetic.

  39. Janys Mahoney

    Non fan) So if according t pundits, Gordon is practically equivalent t Prima Maradona standard an he leaves cum January's end then it cud definitely b ….
    "Cya Muchachàs" t Everton Prem status

  43. i am D4vured

    Hakim is a player Liverpool should have signed, not Gakpo. Chelsea got the Ukrainian wizard and the Portuguese wonder kid.
    Liverpool hasn’t done smart business this season.

  47. Delta keesei

    Gordon €22M ok, don't want it, forget it, buy a young player from Brazil/Matheus Franka etc(18years, €12M), plus Ziyech €23M, Ziyech has experience in EPL. It's easy, you don't need to get your forehead wrinkled.

  48. Gooner N4

    Jude Bellingham needs to stay at Dortmund. They deserve a lot of credit for developing him and his still a kid.

  49. david spade

    40 mil pounds for Gordon hahahahhahahahhahhahhahahah. That’s day light robbery from Everton. If Newcastle pay that it shows how overhyped and overpriced transfer market has become cuz of Chelsea. Gordon is championship level player like Jesse lingard, Actually what am I saying. Lingard is Sunday league level lollllll

Los comentarios están cerrados.