PAPA = ¿EL MEJOR GUARDIÁN? 😍 White & McCoist debaten sobre la calidad de Nick Pope 🤔

top 6 is obviously why not top4 we r there now 1 defeat. who can beat us
Who would buy Pickford? Some clubs auto-rules because of his antics. But would he get too 6-8? Clubs like his comp playing? I don’t think so…
pickford to man united to replace de Gea would be interesting
pope has had little to do but when needed he has been big game. the holy one abides
It's also unheard of Newcastle being good defensively
Nick Pope Is a top goalkeeper and unbelievable the price we got him at
bottom in the prem keeper vs 2nd in the prem keeper 🤷♂️
COME ON JIM GET THE BAG OF SAND IN
Newcastle are not favourites for top 4 – I assume he means a fourth place finish. Well done to them either way!
There was a lot of humour when Bruno said popes the best keeper in the world, why not? Best defence in the league, if he was playing for Real Madrid there’d be no question. You can’t say it’s out of the question not to say he can’t be considered the best in the world right now.
before season started i hoped solid top 10 finish, no messing with relegation and some good signings. Now, who knows lol lets just enjoy the ride!!!!
I believe Everton will stay up, just keep Gordon (cause I really dont wanna see him here at Newcastle 😂 ) Get Dyche in and they'll grind their way to safety, too big a club to go down imo
Everything happening at Newcastle is unbelievable. Every time I hear "best defence in league" I pinch myself. Those are words no Newcastle fan ever thought they'd hear.
Pope head and shoulders above TREX
Been saying it for a while, he’s miles better than Pickford
Pope is NOT good enough to play for England awful with this feet 🐾 he's just big
If he played for man u he would be all they do is bang on how good there keepers are
This form started Christmas 2021. Not this season. So it’s not as sudden as people think. If the season was Jan to Jan we would have finished comfortably in champions league.
Pickford has made a lot of mistakes this season though
I've said it many times pope should b England number 1 transmits security rather than erratic Pickford
can't believe they got him so cheap when Spurs were quoted over 60m from Burnley
Pickford ends up at Spurs when Everton go down. Pope is a great keeper but as Ally said not so great on the floor. NUFC defo top six without doubt and fingers crossed in the EFL Cup Final.