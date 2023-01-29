The Saints v Toon en emocionante semi: la toma de Shay Given ⚽

Newcastle United se enfrenta a Southampton esta noche en la Copa EFL. ¡Laura Woods y Ally McCoist de talkSPORT discuten junto a Shay Given! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #nufc #newcastleunited #shaygiven #southampton #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Seamus is a Geordie 👏
Jesus H Christ Southampton are so bad.Definately being relegated,Newcastle are not the new big thing.
Get in Shay, you sexy beast! ⚫️ ⚪️
gwon shay hes 1 of own toontoon
Gunna go for a toon win 2-0 with Guimarães and almiron scoring but don't underestimate southampton
Shay given in my opinion was and stil is the best goalkeeper newcastle ever had very very underrated as a goalkeeper but made up with that with brilliant shot stopping love hearing this man talk coz he talk the truth and doesn't tell bullshit like most of these pundits and ex players
Bruno is still hurt, probably should've sat Palace out.
If any genuine Newcastle supporter thinks we only have to show up then they are either an idiot or johnny come lately, Ive supported the Toon since 1975 from being a kid and we real supporters understand what it takes to get to the final. If we underestimate Southampton we will pay the price, they are a very good side and have shown this to get to this point, could argue they have been more impressive that us, that aside we win 5-0, just joking.
If we can get a draw I'll be happy. Toon army
As a Newcastle fan we are not taking this lightly at all , recently we have bossed games but struggled with goals.
Southampton managed to get past Man City and will be up for it
Come on Newcastle !!⚽⚽
⚫HWTL ⚪
Love Shay Given toon legend
Already have me hotel reserved for the final can’t wait
Damn right Ally the toon fans are buzzing atm.
We put up with a nightmare for 15 years so feel now like we on the top of the world in comparison.
Shay was shouting City are the best team in the world and now he’s up Newcastle holes 🤣🤣 what a guy stop acting like ur a fan 🤣🤣 what a licky bum shay is 🤣🤣 Newcastle fans should be embarrassed
Shay was decent, but pope different class I still have nightmares over 1998/99 finals we was woeful
The midfield & defenders looked as tho they'd they'd been on the lash all night.
🎶Oh when the Saints, get marched all over🎶
🎶Oh when the Saints get marched all over🎶
🎶 I wannabe at St Mary's 🎶
🎶Oh when the Saints get marched all over🎶
H.w.t.l i take draw the nyt nd take them back st james haway the lads