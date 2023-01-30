Eddie Howe dice que la semifinal de la Copa Carabao no significa nada si Newcastle no llega a la final

► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: Eddie Howe dice que todos en Newcastle están orgullosos de lo que han logrado esta temporada, pero admite que llegar a los últimos cuatro de la Copa Carabao no significará nada si no avanzan a la final. El equipo de Howe está disfrutando de una buena campaña, actualmente ocupa el tercer lugar en la Premier League y espera con ansias una semifinal de la Copa Carabao a dos partidos contra el Southampton. El partido de ida es en St Mary’s el martes, en vivo por Sky Sports, y será solo la segunda vez que Newcastle juegue por un lugar en la final en los 63 años de historia de la competencia. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #newcastleunited ► Para conocer las últimas noticias sobre transferencias: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Football: ► Sky Sports Boxing: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket: ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:
Newcastle is gonna destroy united in the final and shush those losers one and for all
A year ago Newcastle would be trying to find ways to stay up in the Premier League but now a possible six decade wait for silverware could come to an end and still flying high. Eddie Howe has done a wonderful job with the tools he has.
we believe in eddie and the lads they compete thts all we geordies ask as any fan asks for
Keep up the brilliant job you’re doing Eddie you and your team. And the lads too of course.
Good luck Megpie
He knows they’re going to bottle it.
Get a grip ffs😂🤣🤣🤣
Cmon the TOON exciting times
Love all the comments on how we've never won anything for decades…
We know
Means nothing unless you win the cup.
Our squad is mediocre and overachieving 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️ the lack of transfers would probably hurt us and we will fall under top6 !!!! Pathetic 🤬🤬 we have a great chance to move forward much sooner but their hesitation is disgusting 🤮🤮
lets be honest, it’s going to be a newcastle v man utd final. Just hope we can finally win a trophy, the city will go nuts. It’s been so long
Thanks Mr. Obvious
So it’s enough to just reach the final then? Classic loser mentality.
Future England manager i hope
Newcastle last won a trophy on 11th June 1969, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and exactly Five weeks later on July 16, 1969. The massive Saturn V rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin at 9:32 a.m. EDT. Four days later, on July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Moon.
If Newcastle win the EFL its a Giant Leap for the Toon Army ⚫⚪
If you lose a semi final you get nothing, if you lose a final its much tougher to take, I'd much rather us lose the semi if we perform like we did in our last two finals we was shocking
All that build up and we rolled over & let Arsenal & Man Utd dominate us, we our a total different team these days.
We roll over for no team HOWAY THE MAGS.
If my grandma had wheels she would have been a bike
Go at them straight from the start ha way the lads
Newcastle should win Carabao cup to cement that they mean to win the league in 5 years time.
As an Arsenal fan I would love to see Newcastle win the cup. I think Eddie and Arteta are the best managers at this moment in time in the league- and the teams are very close- I just hope Arsenal mind the gap! COYG