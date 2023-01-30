Palacio de Cristal 0 Newcastle United 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Newcastle United football players are trained only to hit by the ball at the goalkeeper and think with only one crinkle of the brain. Seems like it was different recently.
we have no goal, ASM and IS must start next week
I honestly hope all these draws don't come back to haunt us end of season, nevertheless well played lads. However it's the end product that's lacking at the moment.
Ok
The entire crowd is related
Pope 🧱
I only wish Isak can play more. it's unlucky that Newcastle couldn't win in this match.
لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم…
A couple of attempts completely off-target and the rest straight at the goalie. Speaks to a lack of awareness of the position in his goalmouth of the opposition's goalkeeper!
I love the stereo commentary “What a save!”
Time to start maxi and isak, possibly 4,4,2 usual defence but maxi on the left joelinton and bruno in the middle, miggy on the right, isak playing just behind Wilson, current squad is showing fatigue but so effing proud of where we are at, league and cup
Newcastle need to win these if they are gonna stay top four.
A bit more options up front will be nice, just missing the goals! A sneaky bid for Vlahovic to replace wood?
NUFC 7 Shots on Target and 6 of them were right to Guaita's hands, he barely moved. They need to work on their headers a bit more
People are bitching about Maxi not starting but the truth is he doesn't fit in to Howe's philosophy for Newcastle, Joe starts because he tracks back and helps BDB a lot, Maxi is all out attack he doesn't track back and help the defence. Building a successful team takes time and patience, Howe's got the first part sorted – the defence, now he'll work on the offensive side of things and goals will come. I can't see us shipping out Wood without a replacement lined up, the club keep their cards close to their chest, hopefully someone will come in this week and help us get goals.Keep the faith, in Howe we trust. HTL
Poor finishing touch, lack of creativity and no playmaker, switch 442 form
Isak, Wilson
Maximin, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miggy
Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier
Pope
We played them off the park . Felt like we were at home. Need to get that bench stronger some game changers. Not just maxi. Still unbelievable were we are . Stop getting to greedy were in a good place boys . And it's only going to get better toon toon 🖤🏴
Pemain baru harus ada toon .pengganti wood!!!semoga juara musim ini😘
New Castle 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪
Its time for Newcastle coach to make a Change in that front 3, they are not scoring goals, time to start St Maxi
Pope man o the match 👍🏆⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
Lots of crosses and possession and corners but lacking that killer instinct in front of goal.
We've never won a competitive game in that kit. Stop wearing it please:)
I said In November that we will win the 2023 Premier League title Boys and Germs…
…Toon Toon Black and White Army…Howay the Mags…Eddie Howe's Black and White Army…
Dominating games and keeping clean sheets is all good be have to start taking our chances. The goals have basically dried up and that needs to change.
They got some players got you all praising
Newcastle is not all that
Newcastle get beaten from a second-tier team from Sheffield Wednesday
Premier league is politics crate garbage let's hear what you want to say you watching the game I watch the game I think the referee was garbage Ari was refereeing for Newcastle
The guy named trippier he was doing nothing at all but foolishness the referee never wanted to give him a yellow card until eventually end up on giving one
I said the referee was garbage he was don't know what you was doing confuse
Well done lads. Fantastic defensively but we seriously need to start making the possession count. Have to start putting chances away if we want to stay in the top 4 ❤
A well defended palace, kept us on the other side of the moat! Man of the match for me was the Toon Army! Don't play to impress us fans, play 'cause ya love it! Howay the lads!
isak and maxima have to start
Everything straight at the keeper, usually blasted over the bar, great performance otherwise.
We need Isak in for more than 20 min. He already created enough chances during that short amount of time. He needs to start.
Newcastle are not good enough. They need forward reinforcements, Callum Wilson and Isak are not good enough.
Newcastle yes yes yes 👀.
CHANPIONS
Brazil🔰🔰🔰🔰🔰
As frustrating as yesterday was we need to remember Rome wasn't built in a day! But IF the owners want to keep the feel good factor they need to back Eddie with at least 3 players who improve what we have! We need someone capable of opening up tight defences and they'll turn these 0-0's into 1-0's
Newcastle soon will be a force to be reckoned with. Well done Eddie.
Really need 1 or 2 new signings to rejuvenate the lads
Newcastle are really annoying with too many draws,, we want wins maan
Deserved the win, think maxi needs a chance, he can be the difference when teams are defending so deep against us
I'm tired of negative draws. Newcastle may have had more than 100 corners in the league but not scored a goal
Pallace fek off to the championship
you wont score goals with a midfield of longstaff willock and big joe none of them can hit a barn door so if miggy and wilson have an off day we dont score.