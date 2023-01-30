Palacio de Cristal 0 Newcastle United 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



46 comentarios en “Palacio de Cristal 0 Newcastle United 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  1. Vladimir Shalamov

    Newcastle United football players are trained only to hit by the ball at the goalkeeper and think with only one crinkle of the brain. Seems like it was different recently.

  3. MPR

    I honestly hope all these draws don't come back to haunt us end of season, nevertheless well played lads. However it's the end product that's lacking at the moment.

  8. نصراوي عالمي

    لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم…

  9. Jude Warner

    A couple of attempts completely off-target and the rest straight at the goalie. Speaks to a lack of awareness of the position in his goalmouth of the opposition's goalkeeper!

  11. Phillip Wallace

    Time to start maxi and isak, possibly 4,4,2 usual defence but maxi on the left joelinton and bruno in the middle, miggy on the right, isak playing just behind Wilson, current squad is showing fatigue but so effing proud of where we are at, league and cup

  14. Cole Washington

    NUFC 7 Shots on Target and 6 of them were right to Guaita's hands, he barely moved. They need to work on their headers a bit more

  15. SteveRes

    People are bitching about Maxi not starting but the truth is he doesn't fit in to Howe's philosophy for Newcastle, Joe starts because he tracks back and helps BDB a lot, Maxi is all out attack he doesn't track back and help the defence. Building a successful team takes time and patience, Howe's got the first part sorted – the defence, now he'll work on the offensive side of things and goals will come. I can't see us shipping out Wood without a replacement lined up, the club keep their cards close to their chest, hopefully someone will come in this week and help us get goals.Keep the faith, in Howe we trust. HTL

  16. awang ferdianto

    Poor finishing touch, lack of creativity and no playmaker, switch 442 form
    Isak, Wilson
    Maximin, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miggy
    Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier
    Pope

  17. Pat Mitch

    We played them off the park . Felt like we were at home. Need to get that bench stronger some game changers. Not just maxi. Still unbelievable were we are . Stop getting to greedy were in a good place boys . And it's only going to get better toon toon 🖤🏴

  24. Ian Eckert

    I said In November that we will win the 2023 Premier League title Boys and Germs…

    …Toon Toon Black and White Army…Howay the Mags…Eddie Howe's Black and White Army…

  25. Mick Storey

    Dominating games and keeping clean sheets is all good be have to start taking our chances. The goals have basically dried up and that needs to change.

  29. Richard Lawrence

    Premier league is politics crate garbage let's hear what you want to say you watching the game I watch the game I think the referee was garbage Ari was refereeing for Newcastle

  30. Richard Lawrence

    The guy named trippier he was doing nothing at all but foolishness the referee never wanted to give him a yellow card until eventually end up on giving one

  32. Notoriouz BOB

    Well done lads. Fantastic defensively but we seriously need to start making the possession count. Have to start putting chances away if we want to stay in the top 4 ❤

  33. m00nk7d

    A well defended palace, kept us on the other side of the moat! Man of the match for me was the Toon Army! Don't play to impress us fans, play 'cause ya love it! Howay the lads!

  36. Alem

    We need Isak in for more than 20 min. He already created enough chances during that short amount of time. He needs to start.

  37. Mugisha Ernest Isaac

    Newcastle are not good enough. They need forward reinforcements, Callum Wilson and Isak are not good enough.

  39. Jonathan Davis

    As frustrating as yesterday was we need to remember Rome wasn't built in a day! But IF the owners want to keep the feel good factor they need to back Eddie with at least 3 players who improve what we have! We need someone capable of opening up tight defences and they'll turn these 0-0's into 1-0's

  43. toon toon

    Deserved the win, think maxi needs a chance, he can be the difference when teams are defending so deep against us

  46. Chinglish Reactions

    you wont score goals with a midfield of longstaff willock and big joe none of them can hit a barn door so if miggy and wilson have an off day we dont score.

