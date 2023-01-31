Destacados del partido | Palacio de Cristal 0 0 Newcastle United



Crystal Palace llevó al Newcastle United a un tercer empate sin goles de la temporada con una exhibición resistente contra el equipo que persigue la Liga de Campeones. #crystalpalace #newcastle #premierleague

43 comentarios en “Destacados del partido | Palacio de Cristal 0 0 Newcastle United

  1. divinefallfromgrace

    IronGuard Eagles too tough at the Back to break down, and could've nicked the Win, only for a blinder Save.
    ATTENTION PALACE EXECUTIVES:- SIGN GONÇALO RAMOS!! He is EXACTLY the kind of Hitman we need. Imagine him being fed balls from Wilf and Jordan, and vice versa. Maybe a tad 'pricey' for us, but my Gut Instinct says he'll be worth every penny. And he's only goin' to get dearer. ❤💙

  3. Jim John Marks

    Worst officiating I’ve seen in a long time. Inconsistent beyond description. Thanks be we survived the fiasco with a point.

  12. Anonymous_Say

    Again, Newcastle playing just like Morocco in World Cup. Anti-football approach. Sitting deep with pack of defenders and rely on counter – attacks. U cant go anywhere with defensive tactic all the time.

  21. Richard Lawrence

    If I was a Defender I wouldn't be backing off when when the attack is coming towards me I will be going towards them

  22. Richard Lawrence

    I don't see why so excited what the commentators was acting like is because Crystal Palace players especially the different day backing off all the time that's how Premier legal

  28. Richard Lawrence

    I respect zaha as a good player I don't understand what zaha I don't understand what he was doing on the field

  32. Richard Lawrence

    You watching the game on the TV the commentators are saying certain stuff that you sit in watching the game and wondering what the f*** is this commentator talking about

  33. Richard Lawrence

    I don't understand ER English commentators sometime you don't even understand what the hell they talking about

  35. Richard Lawrence

    I don't understand the commentators they were talking Nuttall but garbage I know that Newcastle get all the corners and stuff when New Castle is not all that

  37. Palace to the Core Football Daily News

    It was a good point to get, thought Richards had another great game. Should have played Hughes from the start tho.

  39. Shieldsy

    Happy with a point, not happy with our performance! We didn't look hungry enough, lots of decisions went against us too which didn't help!
    One positive is Chris Richards looks like a great signing!
    Good luck for the rest of the season the Toon, you guys may have punched in the sugar daddy cheat, but how you've played has been more to do with Eddie Howe than the money… For now 😉
    🦅🦅🦅

