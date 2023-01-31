Destacados del partido | Palacio de Cristal 0 0 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace llevó al Newcastle United a un tercer empate sin goles de la temporada con una exhibición resistente contra el equipo que persigue la Liga de Campeones. #crystalpalace #newcastle #premierleague
IronGuard Eagles too tough at the Back to break down, and could've nicked the Win, only for a blinder Save.
ATTENTION PALACE EXECUTIVES:- SIGN GONÇALO RAMOS!! He is EXACTLY the kind of Hitman we need. Imagine him being fed balls from Wilf and Jordan, and vice versa. Maybe a tad 'pricey' for us, but my Gut Instinct says he'll be worth every penny. And he's only goin' to get dearer. ❤💙
we actually need a cm rb . we played with only 18 players
Worst officiating I’ve seen in a long time. Inconsistent beyond description. Thanks be we survived the fiasco with a point.
Krystal palas 👍👍
Poor game… Awful
Newcastle = Cleansheet
So many salty w*****s in the comments. 😂
Edouard Mateta Schlupp out
Good performance by keeper Vicente Guaita. He made many saves and kept the slate clean for Crystal.
Next season please sell ayew, mateta and eduard so many others deserve to play rather than them.
Again, Newcastle playing just like Morocco in World Cup. Anti-football approach. Sitting deep with pack of defenders and rely on counter – attacks. U cant go anywhere with defensive tactic all the time.
Richards MOTM
Vieira is legend. Stalling Man United and Newcastle for his beloved Arsenal.
Richards has been brilliant recently!!
From mlysia…..Newcastle love u
Newcastle playing boring football, Stoke City 2.0
Never seen Zaha hold that thigh.
So strange.
The young boy should have joke Joe Linton in his eyes
I don't know why Crystal Palace Defenders play like that why they always backing off
If I was a Defender I wouldn't be backing off when when the attack is coming towards me I will be going towards them
I don't see why so excited what the commentators was acting like is because Crystal Palace players especially the different day backing off all the time that's how Premier legal
f*** the commentators and the referee
That young guy Richards excellent game young guy
He has been playing for Newcastle so long I need still garbage
Joelinton is garbage
The young guy Richards he played better than most of the guy on the guys on Crystal Palace today
I respect zaha as a good player I don't understand what zaha I don't understand what he was doing on the field
Joelinton he's from Brazil I need never play on the Brazil team before he's worthless
Newcastle isn't all that
The referee was garbage
You watching the game on the TV the commentators are saying certain stuff that you sit in watching the game and wondering what the f*** is this commentator talking about
I don't understand ER English commentators sometime you don't even understand what the hell they talking about
They got beaten from Sheffield Wednesday
I don't understand the commentators they were talking Nuttall but garbage I know that Newcastle get all the corners and stuff when New Castle is not all that
The referee was garbage
It was a good point to get, thought Richards had another great game. Should have played Hughes from the start tho.
Well done Boss💯❤💙🦅..
Happy with a point, not happy with our performance! We didn't look hungry enough, lots of decisions went against us too which didn't help!
One positive is Chris Richards looks like a great signing!
Good luck for the rest of the season the Toon, you guys may have punched in the sugar daddy cheat, but how you've played has been more to do with Eddie Howe than the money… For now 😉
🦅🦅🦅
Cukup satu poin buat menggeser emyu diposisi 3,,!!
We are wetting our pants over a draw, again, at home, again. What a waste of 10 years in the Prem👎🏽
I think we can see why no other club was interested in signing Edouard.
Will take a point against this strong Newcastle side.