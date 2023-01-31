Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

10 minutos de acción de la victoria por 1-0 del Newcastle United sobre el Fulham en St. James’ Park. ¡Alex Isak marcó el único gol! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
I can't wait to see Isak play in a full strength side: The current back four, Shelvy, Joelinton, Bruno, Maxi and Miggy with Isak as the striker. Also Garang Kuol is an exceptional talent, I can't wait to see him getting into the mix also.
Burn should've been sent off
Isak, Wilson and Saint-Maximin trio is a big W
How was that a penalty he stepped on him
Newcastle United stadium stuff was so rude to videoauditor. Shame on you. KAREN at the stadium ruined your image in under 20 minutes. And then there was Kevin. Your stadium is famous for all wrong reasons.
نيو كاسل 👏⚽️💪 🇸🇦|👍
What are they bloody doing in VAR? The guy STANDS on trippiers foot first BEFORE trippier makes contact meaning a free kick to Newcastle no??? How do these clowns keep getting slow motion wrong, it is rediculous
,Another FFC stitch up.
Well done Jacob Murphy – his run past Trippier gave longstaff the time and space for the cross.
Newcastle fans really deserve this. Loyal passionate fans from a proper football city.
Please please my beloved nufc don't buy any of these mediocre players from Chelsea or man utd or any other PL clubs.. Why should we? When they go out and buy exciting great potential players, we are being linked with the likes of cheek Connor hakim Scott Mc and talks about selling Alan st. Please for the love of God don't do this, we should buy Jame og tileman and other exciting talent. Not buying failed players from our rivals… Please please don't do this to us. I love you nufc <3
Wilson is so good, i hope we get to see how high his ceiling is when he stays fit.
Mafia. Fulham goal first
😃😃❤Isak Alexander a Great player!!!!!!!😃😃😃
As soon as that pen was disallowed I knew it was our day
You can see matches like this only in the Premier League. It was like a Greek drama. In my opinion the coach of Newcastle is a genius. His team plays some seriously great football. They initiate more action in one game then Man City in 10. City should be banned with that impotent football what they are playing.
Isak the Eritrean/Swedish king
where are the 8 penaltyes?
Animado com essa nova fase do Newcastle.
Agora é chegar ao topo e disputarmos com igualdade e saberem que aqui tem um time que vai vencer o adversário.
Eles agora vem com medo.
Torcer para Newcastle ñ tem abandono de está em alta ou em baixa,torcedor Newcastle nasce e ñ se torna torcedor.
Não somos time(torcedores) de embalo por mídia ou de momento,aqui é torcedor raiz.
Referee Big's Money Saudi Arabian 📺💰 🤩💰💰💢❣️🚩🚩🔍🔍
As a Leeds fan i'm over the moon for Newcastle , love their style and doggedness, the fans are brilliant.
Quickly becoming my second favorite team
I wonder what the outcome would've been had both teams had equal time to prepare, instead of Fulham only having two days between matches, the last one finishing at 10pm on Thursday evening, or if Newcastle had been reduced to ten men after Dan Burn's foul on Perreira, which should've also resulted in a penalty. And how lucky was Wilson to not receive at least two yellows for persistent fouling?
Watching that on another day we could of had 7