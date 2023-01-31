Newcastle United 2Leicester City 0 | Resumen de los cuartos de final de la Copa Carabao

Lo mejor de la acción cuando Newcastle United reservó su lugar en la semifinal de la Copa Carabao. ¡Dan Burn y Joelinton a puerta para los Magpies! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
🤍🖤🇸🇦
Briliant from newcastle wow
Love John Anderson from back in the day slagging Big Dan for missing 3 chances and is then he's his best mate when Dan scores?? Can't get a ticket for shit to watch Dan and the lads but was there 82-83 when Anderson was playing.
Newcastle players have intelligence at the level of the team at the bottom of the table. If other teams do not degrade, then Newcastle will go down.
King arab 👍🏾🏆
Now everybody knows every Newcastle player by name and face. What a revolution!! At least we know Dan Burn for being the tallest PL player currently, but also that he has scored his first goal for his boyhood club.
Joe Willock quietly having a brilliant season. He isn’t getting the headlines because he isn’t grabbing the goals, but he’s been immense and was at his best in this game.
💞💞💞💞
Seeing the pre-match flags is just breath-taking, knowing where we used to be is just… Almost insane to comprehend. So proud of where we are as a club RN
Tienes un motor a reacción en las piernas Miggy🇵🇾😅
Arsenal fan here. It's amazing to see Newcastle's rise to where they deserve to be! Looking forward to the clashes between our clubs in the future 🙂
COYG!
The momentum and team spirit are at their peak, such a joy to watch.
Newcastle is the best team right now
All the way from 🇹🇿 Tanzania 🇹🇿
#HakunaMATATA💞💞
There can’t be a better transformation of a player than joelinton in football history man…shout out to the usuals but special mention to Willock who was sensational HWTFL
quality football,newcastel create a lot of oportunities with a lit bit more quality in some areas this team can go for it
We've got Bruno in the middle
The sheikh's want shake epl this season
Amazing and really deserving
Ward prowse needs to be a mentioned here
My people are we there🕵️
Newcastle Utd a magnificent old club with incredible supporters. Playing beautiful football now and deserve to win the League. From a WHU fan
Newcastle united for life we play really great and created chances love how we play
Blimey, how many chances do they need? Against top class opposition you won't get 10 – 15 chances.
If Newcastle play consistently like this until the end of the season, I'm sure the Champions League is close at hand.
He's gotta hit the taaargit
Rogers picked a team that would get beat if Leicester had the same passion and fight as Sheffield Wednesday did a few days earlier they would be in the semi finals now.
🦉🔵⚪️🦉
I just love their confidence but Almiron deserves silverwares in figure
Newcastle Utd… still a mediocre club at this level!A waste of investment in the part of "clueless Arabs"🥴🥴🥴
Thanks for telling us the score before the we seen the highlights
The directness that Newcastle have is what we Chelsea are lacking
So many clear chances wasted
FC NEWCASTLE THAILAND
I wish to see Kane at Newscastle to play with Trippier again
Leceister were not a match to Newcastle, not even close 😢
Hope injoy all people showing this true class match ❤️❤️