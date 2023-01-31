Palacio de Cristal 0 Newcastle United 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



  1. Lievin ntaganda

    Watching a football match is good but think Jesus-Christ the son of the living God, is the way , the truth and the life. The day of repentance is today. Stay blessed

  4. Julio Geordio

    Not good enough , should of had 3points . Won’t finish top 4 this season, need more quality up top . Still better than we are used to though

  7. SteveRes

    Palace are a tough team at home, we always struggle against them, be glad we didn't lose. We dominated the game, they basically parked the bus for 90 minutes, shows how far we've come that teams are afraid to open up and leave themselves open to counter attacks. And Pope made the save of the season! Look how far we've come in a year, third in the league, it's amazing.

  13. Private Eye

    Wilson & Miggy are looking real sketchy lately, last 4 games they've been looking like longstaff/Murphy/Willock
    4 games 60 shots = 1 goal, says it all really.
    Need 2 wingers & a striker ASAP or forget about top 6.

  19. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    เราจงทำหน้าที่ให้ดีๆต่อไปนะค่ะ
    ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะค่ะ
    ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะค่ะ
    ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะ

  21. Nitesh MK

    The commentator exaggerates Pope's save way too much lol. It was nowhere near the top corner and it isn't even top 5 saves of the season. Decent reaction save is all.

