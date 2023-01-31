Palacio de Cristal 0 Newcastle United 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Watching a football match is good but think Jesus-Christ the son of the living God, is the way , the truth and the life. The day of repentance is today. Stay blessed
Saudi losers
More than 0-0 guys, it's so much fun and everyone loves it. The Premier League only dishonor your game.
Not good enough , should of had 3points . Won’t finish top 4 this season, need more quality up top . Still better than we are used to though
come on Newcastle where gonna do are best and also Sunderland SUCKS!!!
1:20 Save of the Season?
go watch De Gea's save of Edouard Shot.
Palace are a tough team at home, we always struggle against them, be glad we didn't lose. We dominated the game, they basically parked the bus for 90 minutes, shows how far we've come that teams are afraid to open up and leave themselves open to counter attacks. And Pope made the save of the season! Look how far we've come in a year, third in the league, it's amazing.
how can this team be so far up the table? so bad
4-4-2 the best way .
Toon Toon Black and White Army…Howay the Mags…Eddie Howe's Black and White Army…
Need a little more creativity up front
they shouldn't bench isak and maxima
Wilson & Miggy are looking real sketchy lately, last 4 games they've been looking like longstaff/Murphy/Willock
4 games 60 shots = 1 goal, says it all really.
Need 2 wingers & a striker ASAP or forget about top 6.
Why aren't we starting Saint maximin anymore?
Все удары в руки вратаря
Defense is brutal best
They need ozil Ronaldo and Sanchez
Very impressive from Newcastle and eddie Howe
เราจงทำหน้าที่ให้ดีๆต่อไปนะค่ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะค่ะ
Oil money 💰 is working
The commentator exaggerates Pope's save way too much lol. It was nowhere near the top corner and it isn't even top 5 saves of the season. Decent reaction save is all.
Southampton was the last team to score against Newcastle in November 2022
🖤🤍🔥💪
Chris Wood would have scored 2 goals
Newcastle need ozil or messi
Need a good number 9 asap