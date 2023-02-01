CÁMARA DEL PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 0 | Lo más destacado de la Copa Carabao | Detrás de escena



Nuestro ángulo único de la victoria por 2-0 en los cuartos de final de la Copa Carabao del Newcastle United sobre el Leicester City en St. James' Park.

21 comentarios en “CÁMARA DEL PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 0 | Lo más destacado de la Copa Carabao | Detrás de escena

  4. Newcastle United 1980 - 1994 Video's

    Goals from 7.17 and 8.40

    Burn's goal – arguably the biggest eruption on a goal for many, many years

  5. Paul Dixon

    I have had a really miserable time being a toon fan all the time Ashley had the club. SInce our new owners and Eddie have arrived I cant stop smiling! What a difference, I now have hope and look forward to EVERY game. I still think I am dreaming some days, long may that feeling live on. HWTL.

  9. B k

    I'm a Celtic supporter and love this atmosphere
    I would love a Celtic Newcastle United meeting in the Champions League next season

  12. Olly 07

    Our club is well & truly back!!😍 anyone know the song that gets played at full time in this video? Before Blaydon races, can’t for the life of me remember the name 😂

  16. John Moss

    Liverpool fan fortunately 😁 but gotta say your team and the 'been thru hell' fans were superb tonight well played.. Hopefully you get Glazer FC in final and batter them.. Good luck 🤞

Los comentarios están cerrados.