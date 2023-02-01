¿El TOP 4 triunfa sobre SILVERWARE para el Newcastle United de Eddie Howe? 🏆 ¡Simon Jordan y Dean Ashton discuten!

El Newcastle United de Eddie Howe PERDIÓ 2-1 ante el Sheffield Wednesday el sábado en la Copa FA. ¡Jim White, Simon Jordan y Dean Ashton de talkSPORT discuten! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #nufc #newcastleunited #eddiehowe #facup #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
As at geordie fan I would take 5th place and win the carabao cup any day of the week
Finishing top four and champions league football will attract a lot more players a lot more revenue and sponsership than winning a the cup.
Simon spot on.
I a fan of Newcastle. In truth I am still one of those who says man I am just glad to not be worrying about playing in the Championship next year. Champions league would be just great. I hope we can do as well as they can. I am screaming at the TV no matter what. Go Magpies.
I think long term top 4 is better than a English Cup. European football increases the type of players you can get. It is just that simple more games equals more pay. Players like money.
Simon Jordan looks like he's wearing those joke glasses with a fake nose.
Despite all the noise up there…. Clearly never been
As a Newcastle United supporter since 1996, I would love to see Newcastle United lift a major trophy. Finishing 4th, or even 6th in the league would be fantastic. However, a trophy, even if it's league cup trophy would be massive for everyone at Tyneside.
Top4 and a trophy, dont underestimate NUFC anymore 🙂 Plus top 4 releases FFP shackles a wee bit
Man City’s first trophy was the FA Cup
I’d would’ve rather won the FA Cup than top 4, this season if I was a Geordie fan, as the top 4 will become a regular occurrence
As a newcastle fan we would love to finish top 4 , but its likely that we may drop off if injuries come into play , but to win a cup would be prioritised as of now but in the coming seasons top 4 would be our goal
We can we the League Cup & qualify the top 4 bcoz of thia anomaly of a season we're having. The only club in the in the top 5 currently that has no European distractions, which equals to more recovery time for our players. We only have 24 games left after making the semi-finals. Just need to make sure we get quality backups for Guimares (DM), Trippier (RB), Botman (DC), Burn (DL), Miggy (AMR). Fraser, Murphy, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Gillespie, Darlow all need to move on for the new incomings. Dumett & Manquilo can stay on for now.
Top 4 please.
I'd be happy with top 8 and the League Cup.
Comparing Arsenal to Newcastle is just the wrong comparison, our owners want prestige and you don't get that from being in the Champions League otherwise Celtic would be right up there..
You get it by winning trophies in a tough competition, and winning it guarantees Europe next season too.
Top 2/3/4 is all about generating money Newcastle don’t have to worry about that. A trophy will send the supporters crazy.
Trophie over champions league but we are newcastle United and we will get both 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Trophy for memories. Top 4 position for future endeavors in attracting new talents. However, I would personally choose the cup trophy because the club take over has already stamp the club reputation globally. Even if NUFC slips down from Champions League to Euro cup, people have already know what this project especially it took the club 1 season from bottom 3 to top 3. Managed to sign Bruno, Isak, Trippier battling relegation so the buzz about the club is already rocking. Lets go win game by game & let the results take the path. HWTL!
Simon is 100% right 😬 Top 4 trumps anything else
Just do both 😂
Top 4 is about money but success is about trophies. No one will remember a league position or care in 5 years unless it is top place.
I think it's sad that clubs would rather finish Top 10 or Top 4 than try to win a trophy.
Winning titles is the point of competitive sport
The FA should give out a Champion's League spit to whoever wins the FA Cup
League Cup win over top 4 finish all day long. If was one or the other
Why not both?
Sheff Wed WON the League CUP in 1991 v Man Utd & both Major cup finals in 1993 with David Hirst,Waddle, sheirdan,pamler,woods ect! Southanton only beat SWFC in league cup 6-5 on pen shoot out after drewing game 1-1 swfc was away! UP THE OWLS
If they win the league cup, they get maybe £1million prize money and Europa league football. Top 4 is way more important
AS a NUFC fan I would rather win the cup
Dean even
I think Your wrong Danny.. Theyd take top four all day everyday!!
Newcastle fan here. Trophy please. We've had Champions league football before under Sir Bobby for a few seasons. 2nd group stage (different format at the time) was the best we could muster but you cant stick that in your trophy cabinet. Guaranteed trophy and 7th place or guaranteed 4th and no trophy, I'll take the trophy please. No questions.
NO silverware is a lot better ! top four is a good a achievement !
As an NUFC fan I agree with Simon. 4th and build further by improving the squad depth
Cup any day of the week, would be millions of Geordies on Wembley way. Absolute scenes. Anyone who disagrees is a mackem.
I agree with Simon on this one can u imagine Newcastle getting champions League football it would be crazy especially for the newcastle fans
Trophy all day long.
Top 4 is the better option at the end of the day we have now got less games to go so a better chance of sustaining in the premier league
Arteta to get the "Tin tack!" hahahaha Simon is a proper BOYO! Cockney rhyming slang for the sack. Tin Tack get the sack you hack get BACK Arteta's on the ATTACK! hahahaha class
No. The cup for the TOON is best. Let's be honest….Newcastle are gunna be a POWERHOUSE! And I'm glad. Their fans are the BEST…..and that's from a Boro Smoggie! 🥺🥺😭😭🤣🤣Same with Mackem's TOP fans. 45 thousand EVERY home game in the 3rd tier 👏👏
Ashton's spot on. Champions League qualification would be incredible, but I'm old enough to rememer Newcastle doing that before. Winning a cup would lift the roof off the city in a way that Champions League qualification wouldn't. We haven't won a trophy in most of our lifetimes.
The Question.
Does Top 4 Trump Silverware?
Answer NO
You win nothing for being in the top 4, give me 5th or 6th but a Trophy as well and i'd take it over 4th and NO Trophy.
The Aim is to be the best ERGO winning Trophies, you don't get a Trophy for finishing 2nd/3rd/4th/5th etc etc etc.
Did Dean really "Yeah, but!" So he agreed and then threw it in the bin!! Champions league football will attract better players!! If we get in the champions league and better players it will be easier to win a trophy!!!
We asked toon fans – its split with most we would say wanting the cup!
If Newcastle avoid Man city in the draw we have a real chance of making it to the final – then its a punchers chance of winning!!
⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪
Full packed hillsbrough😂😂empty seats all over I was in the away end
I see what Simon is saying in that top 4 gives you a significant platform to build and win trophies rather than a one off trophy will given there is no guarantee of top 4. I remember what happened to Wigan when they beat Man City in the FA Cup Final but got relegated and haven't been seen since. Great memory but look at the club now. Continuity of growth gives you more possibilities for success and Champions League provides that with the extra income and players that will be attracted to the club. Would love a trophy of course…
Again SJ is spot on ..I've missed listening to him talk sense since the world cup .