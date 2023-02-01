ENTREVISTA | Kieran Trippier anticipa el partido de ida de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao



Kieran Trippier antes del partido de ida de semifinales de la Copa Carabao del martes contra Southampton en St. Mary’s. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.

24 comentarios en “ENTREVISTA | Kieran Trippier anticipa el partido de ida de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao

  5. NUFC 1892

    Absolutely love trippier, he's so good for newcastle united. He's not just a brilliant player but the experience he brings to the team is very important! Look at how miggy is playing as a result of pairing up with trippier on the right! I'm so happy watching newcastle now 😁😁😁

  8. jp swaddle

    It's the little things he does like winning a throw in around our box then repeatedly throwing it tight up the line, winning two more, gaining 40 yards in the progress, putting us on the edge of there box. The lad is just class.

  9. jock barr

    His 1st game for us he was too quick at passing the ball because our player weren't fit enough the difference now in our team is amazing the guy down to earth and still plenty of energy left in him hope he retires here

  15. Paul Gallagher

    Top player, winning mentality and doing wonders on the pitch and bringing the younger players on. Haway the lads, two more and we're at Wembley! 🥳

  18. Barter Hordes

    I hope Trippier stays at the Toon until he retires, and then I hope he stays as part of the coaching staff. Oh Captain, My Captain!

  19. keith bell

    Let's hope this man stays at the Toon for years to come, becomes a legend and his statue stands one day at St James Park

Los comentarios están cerrados.