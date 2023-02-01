ENTREVISTA | Kieran Trippier anticipa el partido de ida de la semifinal de la Copa Carabao

Kieran Trippier antes del partido de ida de semifinales de la Copa Carabao del martes contra Southampton en St. Mary’s. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
KIERAN TRIPPIER / PLAYER ANALYSIS ⚽ NEWCASTLE UNITED FC 🌈
https://youtu.be/H-bP34guSX8
Trippier was/is the most important signing of this new Newcastle Era, As Captain he's just phenominal.
I always notice when Spurs players leave to join other clubs, they start to win trophies just like guy
Top bloke!
Absolutely love trippier, he's so good for newcastle united. He's not just a brilliant player but the experience he brings to the team is very important! Look at how miggy is playing as a result of pairing up with trippier on the right! I'm so happy watching newcastle now 😁😁😁
Man keeps everyone calm at the back and allows the game to come to them. We need more leaders like him and Bruno .
Proud to have you in the team as a Magpie Trippier.🖤🤍
It's the little things he does like winning a throw in around our box then repeatedly throwing it tight up the line, winning two more, gaining 40 yards in the progress, putting us on the edge of there box. The lad is just class.
His 1st game for us he was too quick at passing the ball because our player weren't fit enough the difference now in our team is amazing the guy down to earth and still plenty of energy left in him hope he retires here
Hooe to god we don't sign mctominay, he's a poor longstaff
May this guy retires with us and hopefully win some trophy as well..
all the best trips great mentality and top player!
What a player trippier is, probably one of the best defenders we’ve ever had. Composure on the ball. Wow.
Best right back in the league
Top player, winning mentality and doing wonders on the pitch and bringing the younger players on. Haway the lads, two more and we're at Wembley! 🥳
we believe in you lads we just want to compete good luck lads
Hopefully get another 3 years out of trips he is unbelievable
I hope Trippier stays at the Toon until he retires, and then I hope he stays as part of the coaching staff. Oh Captain, My Captain!
Let's hope this man stays at the Toon for years to come, becomes a legend and his statue stands one day at St James Park
a world class player made by EL CHOLO!
World class player.
Our leader
3 winning games done, getting to the final is not the win
If only he was 22 and not 32.